This Bear Is Starting To Lean Bullish

I have been suspect of this market for a very long time, as all who follow me know, but that doesn't mean I'm not invested in the stock market. To the contrary, I had about 60% of my equity allocation invested in approximately 25 companies last year, and a few of those were speculative. Therefore, I'm feeling the pain today along with those who are fully invested. I also have a value-oriented tilt to my stock selection, which did not serve me well in the technology-led melt-up of 2019. Still, I held 40% in cash during that time up until a week ago for very specific reasons that I believe the consensus was ignoring, and they obviously did not include the pandemic or plunge in oil prices.

The first is that our economy was weakening well in advance of this combined crisis that has pricked a bubble blown by monetary policy. Real wage growth peaked 18 months ago at 3.5%. The rate of growth in consumer spending has been gradually slowing. Corporate profits have been flat for more than a year, and capital spending has been in decline. The tax cut of 2018 gave the economy a relatively short-lived shot of adrenaline, but it faded quickly. I will grant that the unemployment rate is at a historic low, but the quality of the job creation has been poor, and many of the jobs were part-time. We also know that the lows in unemployment correspond with the ends of business cycles, and it was clearly the late stage of this cycle.

My second concern has been the tremendous amount of leverage we have in corporate America, in combination with what were historically high valuations for risk assets. It was obvious that this was going to end badly when the next recession hit, but the consensus view was that the expansion would continue forever.

My third concern was the obsession with income-oriented investment vehicles in what was coined the "hunt for yield." This was born out of the Fed's zero-interest-rate policy, designed to force investors into ever higher-yielding and higher-risk assets. It worked. It was an investment trend that was as overcrowded as housing was in 2007 and technology in 2000. Additionally, the flood of money into passive investment vehicles that purchased illiquid assets was bound to end badly when fund flows reversed, as we have seen in recent days, but no one knew when that would happen. Interest rates price risk, and I blame the Fed for manipulating the price of risk to the extent that investors didn't see any risk at all. Now that risk is painfully obvious for all to see.

Why Is This Bear Leaning Bullish?

During market corrections, we typically see stocks decline, while non-correlated assets like bonds and commodities rise in value. When all assets classes decline simultaneously, which we have seen in recent days, we are in the capitulation phase of a market decline. This is the result of margin calls, forced deleveraging, and panic liquidations. We have not seen this since the latter days of the Great Financial Crisis. The selling begets more selling in a vicious negative feedback loop. That's where we are today, and the only haven is what everyone hated just a couple of months ago - cash. Cash is king right now, and it is worth about 30-70% more than it was a couple of months ago, depending on which stock you want to buy. This is what I have been waiting for, and I think now is the time to go shopping. I started putting cash to work last Thursday when the Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEARCA:DIA) plunged a record 2,000 points, and I have been nibbling in small amounts on every big down day since.

Back in early February, it was becoming obvious that we were due for a correction of 10% or more in the stock market. Excesses were building to the extent we had not seen in a long time. I shared the chart with my followers showing the extension above the 200-day moving average for the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), which was leading the market higher. It was trading 16.9% above its 200-day moving average, which was the most in a decade. Every time we have seen this index extend 15% above its 200-day, there was a reversion to the mean, which was either its 150-day or 200-day average. It was simply a matter of when.

At the same time, the broad market was weakening along with the economy, as can been seen by looking at indices like the Value Line Geometric Index, which peaked in mid-2018.

We now see the opposite scenario below when we look at the S&P 500 index, which is trading 21.2% below its 200-day moving average. This does not mean that the stock market has bottomed. It doesn't mean that the economy is going to avoid a recession. The headlines are going to get worse before they get better. The number of people infected by the coronavirus is going to skyrocket in the weeks ahead. Yet investors need to recognize that the stock market is once again a discounting mechanism. It is violently discounting what lies ahead at record speed. As a result, it will bottom well in advance of an inevitable improvement in the economy, corporate earnings, and investor sentiment.

My estimate for S&P 500 earnings in 2020 is $155. I understand that is a shot in the dark, but I'm looking at normalized earnings. The impact of the pandemic will be like a non-recurring item for most companies, and for others, it will be an ongoing expense. Regardless, I need to have a reference point. The S&P 500 bottomed during the last two recessions at an average of 12.9 peak trailing earnings. Peak trailing earnings for this expansion is $155 for the four quarters ending June 2019. If I put a 12.9 multiple on that figure, I come up with 1,999.5. I am going to round that up to 2,000. Therefore, I decided to start investing my cash in blocks once we breached the 2,400 level, and I will continue to invest gradually in what I perceive to be the highest quality and most undervalued names until we hit 2,000. I want to be able to invest in stocks at that level. If we do hit 2,000 on the S&P 500, I will be fully invested for what I hope to be the beginning of the next bull market. That is my game plan for now.

Let me qualify that fully invested means that I am up to my targeted weighting of 50% in my model portfolio, while the remainder is allocated to bonds, commodities, and cash. I always maintain a core exposure to each asset class in a diversified portfolio, as dictated by my All-Weather strategy. I will also qualify that my plan is conditioned on the containment of this virus over the coming two to three months and a fiscal stimulus package that mitigates the adverse impact of the recession. If it doesn't look like those expectations will pan out, then I'll be modifying my investment strategy.

