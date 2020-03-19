J.C. Penney Is A Weak Company Facing Major Losses Due To The Ongoing Economic And Social Situation

At least some, maybe all, stores may not reopen depending on how long the viral situation remains active.

The company’s financial situation has been steadily declining with reduced sales but flatlining expenses.

J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) is a well-known but troubled US department store whose stock has been trading around 50 cents per share as I write this article. The question I am reviewing is not whether the company is finding a way to a profitable turnaround (it hasn't), but how its financials will look as a result of the escalating Coronavirus crisis.

Pre-Virus Financial Situation Was Deteriorating

Reviewing the last quarter compared to the six prior quarters JCP has seen decreasing revenue on a year-over-year basis every quarter. The decreases range from 4.3 to 8.5 percent per quarter. (Data in this report taken from Seeking Alpha's summary of quarterly report financial data then used in an internal spreadsheet to create the graphics and further year-over-year analysis.)

On February 27th during the most recent earnings call management provided guidance for 2020 of a further comparable sales decrease of 3.5 to 4.5 percent. Management noted although overall sales were down by over 7 percent in 2019, excluding major appliances which the company has moved away from, comparable sales were down 4.7 percent.

A comparable sales decrease of only 3.5 percent in 2020 would be progress.

Of course, revenue is only half the story and does not indicate whether there may be profits.

Cost of revenue during this time period has remained fairly steady between 60.6 and 66.5 percent of revenue. Overall, there has been small improvement in the company's biggest expense, but not enough to make a significant difference.

Due to decreasing revenue I believe it is important to look of cost of revenue on a percentage basis rather than absolute numbers. The absolute expenses are declining as there are fewer sales and does not indicate whether the company is becoming more cost efficient.

A second large expense category is operating expenses. This is a big disappointment in my view. Operating expenses have only slightly decreased on a year-over-year basis during the last six quarters. Worse, the rate of decrease has decreased. It appears JCP is exhausting its ability to further cut its operating costs.

During the recent earnings call management projected cost of goods sold as a percentage of net sales would improve by 1 to 1.3 percent during 2020.

The other large expense category for JCP relates to its massive debt. The company has more than 3.5 billion in long-term debt. With revenue decreasing, percentage cost of revenue being steady, and operating expenses not decreasing, it is hard to see where this situation improves.

Interest expense of roughly $73m per quarter consumes a significant portion of operating income.

The total debt load has been improving, but only slowly.

The Corona Virus Impact on the Market

The situation is fluid and no one knows exactly what the ultimate impact of the virus will be, or how long it will last. It might disappear in a month as the weather warms, or be with us for a year or more.

As I write this the government is reporting today in its Monthly Retail Trade Report that overall department stores sales decreased .2 percent in February from January, and decreased 5.8 percent year-over-year compared to February 2019.

Keep in mind the Centers for Disease Control did not confirm the first US community spread case of Coronavirus until Wednesday, February 26th, meaning February's poor retail numbers for department stores are mostly untouched by the virus.

Now three weeks later, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin just stated the virus could drive the unemployment rate up to a boggling 20 percent. The San Francisco Bay Area is under shelter in place restrictions. President Trump issued guidelines recommending people avoid groups of 10 or more people.

JC Penney has closed its Puerto Rico stores and reduced store hours nationwide from noon to 7 pm Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sunday. The stated reason is to prevent the spread of the virus, although I fail to see how that happens by reducing hours. Rather, in my view this is an attempt to cut operating costs under the guise of acting for public safety.

I visited JC Penney at my local mall for this article during weekend, after work hours for what should have been prime shopping time. The mall was practically empty. Store employees were bored with seemingly nothing to do.

Macy's and Nordstrom have announced the closure of all their stores nationwide for at least two weeks. I suspect JC Penney will make a similar announcement shortly. Perhaps it already will have by the time this article goes through the review process and is published.

Although the website will remain open for business, in my opinion, for at least March JC Penney is probably looking at more than a 50 percent sales loss - even if stores remain open. Few will be visiting malls where other tenants are closed.

Turning to the impact on company financials, I did some "what if" analysis. What if, for this quarter, JC Penney:

Loses 25 percent of its sales compared to the quarter a year ago.

Reduces costs of goods sold by 26.3 percent (the maximum 1.3 percent improvement per 2020 guidance).

Reduces operating costs by 15 percent.

Has zero income tax expense, zero interest expense, zero debt reduction payments, and no inventory purchases. This is unlikely.

Then I did the analysis again for a second quarter based off of the quarterly results from a year ago.

The result was an ugly operating income loss this quarter of $126m and an operating income loss of $46m next quarter.

The company had $386m in cash and equivalents listed in the last quarterly report, enough to absorb these predicted losses.

Now let's double the sales loss to 50 percent and double the decrease in operating expenses to 30 percent, keeping the maximum 1.3 percent improvement in cost of sales and eliminating all other company expenses. I do not consider this scenario as being entirely improbable with respect to lost sales. I do consider eliminating all other company expenses improbable.

The result is a massive quarterly operating income loss of $209m this quarter and $156m next quarter.

If you disagree with my assumptions use your own numbers, but this will give you a ballpark of what the company may be looking at.

Recommendation

An unprofitable company not paying dividends is not worth anything except assets. In the last quarterly report JC Penney listed assets of $8b and liabilities of $7.2b. With 320.5m shares outstanding the book value per share on paper is roughly $2.50. Of course, assets like clothing inventory and other property have a way of being significantly reduced in a liquidation and I see little to no value in the company for shareholders.

Assuming JC Penney temporarily closes all its stores as other department stores are doing, I would not say the odds are zero that some, or all, will not reopen. I do not see a significant bounce in the stock price after the Coronavirus situation resolves, but much depends on how long stores are closed and how long mall traffic is significantly reduced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.