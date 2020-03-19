Pinduoduo: Facing An Uphill Battle

Within the Chinese e-commerce space, Pinduoduo (PDD) looks to be the most vulnerable to the coronavirus impact. Given Its lack of control over logistics, as well as its outsized exposure to less developed markets and small merchants, I am skeptical that PDD will be able to meet top-line growth expectations. The set-up is not favorable either - PDD's top-line growth has missed Street estimates over the last two quarters, a reflection, in my view, of the intensifying competition within the space. While bulls may point to its 4Q positive surprise on margins, I have doubts about the sustainability of its margin expansion path. Inversely, I see the coronavirus outbreak as a catalyst for a further decline in the PDD business as industry leaders such as Alibaba and JD seize the opportunity to gain ground in China's lower-tier cities. Thus, I am pushing out PDD's path to profitability to FY22, which gets me to a $24 price target.

4Q19 Growth Falls Short of Consensus

Buoyed by robust growth in both annual active customers and annual spending per active customer, gross merchandise value (GMV) at PDD rose 113.4% YoY, crossing the RMB1 trillion mark for the quarter. The GMV growth filtered through to revenue, which increased by 90.9% YoY to RMB10.8b, which was impressive but fell below Street expectations.

On a full-year basis, GMV grew 113% YoY to Rmb1.01trn, as the active buyer count rose by 40% YoY to 585.2mn. With active buyers on the platform reaching 585mn as of 4Q19, this implies an annual spending per active buyer of Rmb1,720.1 (+53% YoY). During the quarter, average MAU reached 481.5mn (+77% YoY), representing a net QoQ addition of 52mn.

Meanwhile, PDD's gross margin improved ~631bp YoY to 81.1% for the fourth quarter. Non-GAAP operating losses narrowed from -37.4% in 4Q18 to -12.4% in 4Q19, while a non-GAAP net loss of RMB815mn also came in lower than consensus' expectations for a net loss of RMB1.7b.

On a GAAP basis, net losses came in at ~RMB1.8b after adjusting for ~RMB0.8b in share-based compensation and ~RMB0.1b in interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value (see reconciliation below).

Looking ahead, management has guided toward the GPM trend fluctuating between 70% and 80% from quarter to quarter in 2020, mainly related to PDD's investment in infrastructure. Similarly, PDD reiterated that the company sets no budget for sales and marketing (S&M) expense, with allocation still dependent on the abundance of investment opportunities that match its internal ROI hurdles. Interestingly, management is prepared to take on leverage to drive scale - I would note that this comes on the heels of an additional RMB899mn in short-term borrowings taken on in 4Q19.

"As we have discussed with investors previously, we do not have a quarterly target for our sales and marketing spend. Instead, we make our decisions on sales and marketing spend based on our internal ROI hurdles. So if we see an attractive opportunity to spend, we will go ahead and do so. Going forward and for 2020, as I mentioned, this will continue to be a year of investment for us. And of course, as the scale growth of our platform grows, certain leverage is likely." - 4Q19 Transcript

Overall, PDD's 4Q19 was below expectations where it mattered, and in light of the logistic bottleneck and demand disruption during the outbreak, I am concerned about a challenging revenue and monetization path heading into FY20.

Expect an Intense Battle with Alibaba in FY20

The battle for China's lower-tier cities between PDD and Alibaba (BABA) looks set to continue as the worst of the coronavirus looks to be behind us in China. In my view, BABA is unlikely to ease the intensity of its competition, especially since it has already begun to see initial traction, as reflected by PDD's slowing GMV growth.

Meanwhile, PDD is expanding into BABA's home turf in upper-tier cities to maintain its growth trajectory. Of note, PDD called out growth in electronics and beauty in Tier-1 and 2 cities for the quarter.

"Specifically, I would say that because of the behaviors that we're seeing, we do see growth in electronics and beauty categories, given the interest that we see in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities."

Disruption From COVID-19 Outbreak Impacts Guidance

The COVID-19 outbreak has largely impeded PDD's revenue growth as its supply chain (i.e., merchants and logistics) are faced with capacity constraints. To mitigate the impact, PDD has implemented measures such as an Rmb600 mn subsidy to consumers for medical products, an Rmb500 mn agriculture-related subsidy to support farmers, and an Rmb1 bn fund to subsidize merchants that dispatch orders within a pre-set time frame (~Rmb2-4/parcel). The combined Rmb2.1 bn will be incurred in the first half of FY20 and will be booked under either revenue or S&M.

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel - per management, toward the end of February, demand has been steadily recovering. Of note, PDD's late Feb three-day promotion under the Rmb10 bn subsidy program sparked an increase in user demand.

"That said, I will note that as we launched at the end of February, a 3-day campaign on our CNY 10 billion subsidy shopping festival on the theme of people returning to work, we have sensed a recovery on consumer demand. So during the first 12 hours of that campaign, we sold over 50,000 iPhones on our platform and 20,000 MAC lipsticks. That gives us confidence that the longer-term demand for the industry remains unchanged."

Thus, while 1Q20 is largely a write-off at this point, we could see recovery as soon as 2Q20, in my view. Bulls will likely draw positives from management's bullishness on the long-term growth potential, as ongoing subsidies to support purchase frequency and stronger agriculture goods/ fruits demand, coupled with resilient DAU trends, allows PDD to capture opportunities from the epidemic.

Logistics Remains a Key Disadvantage

In Chinese e-commerce, platforms generally organize their logistics as follows: 1) in-house logistics network (i.e., JD.com (JD)), 2) third-party logistic platform (i.e., Pinduoduo), and 3) third-party express delivery service providers (i.e., Pinduoduo pre-1Q19). Pinduoduo currently has seven logistics partners, including BEST, ZTO Express (ZTO), YTO, STO, Yunda, SF, and EMS. However, unlike e-commerce leaders such as Alibaba, Pinduoduo does not plan to invest in warehouses and express delivery service providers. Thus, I view the collaboration between Pinduoduo and its logistic partners as a potential weak point relative to peers such as Alibaba, which strategically invests in its logistics partners.

PDD's choice to outsource its logistics capabilities makes sense, given its lower relative importance in lower-tier cities (where the vast majority of PDD's user base is located). However, this could complicate PDD's attempt to penetrate tier-1 and 2 cities going forward. Looking beyond the near-term, I believe there is a material risk that PDD will have to ramp up sales and marketing spend to re-engage its users, many of which have been attracted away by the likes of Alibaba/JD due to their better fulfillment/supply chain capabilities during the epidemic. Thus, I see risk to PDD's path to profitability, which could be pushed out to FY21, or even later.

Lofty Expectations Skew the Risk/Reward

The share price resilience post-4Q19 and throughout the coronavirus outbreak indicates market expectations heading into FY20 has not eased. Given the abundance of "cheap" stocks available at present, I am concerned narrowing losses may not be good enough without evidence that PDD's growth trajectory can stretch for longer. Further, I am also concerned that the market will begin to look beyond PDD's strong user growth, focusing instead on spending per buyer, which has risen at a significantly slower pace (+52.6% YoY) than total GMV (+113.4% YoY).

Going forward, I think PDD faces an uphill battle in driving improved profitability post-outbreak. At the same time, the user growth will likely slow as peers such as JD and BABA gain share on the back of their superior logistics capabilities. Using a 25x multiple (in-line with Alibaba and JD) on FY22 non-GAAP EPADS of US$1.40 and discounted back at a 13% rate, this gets me to a price target of $24 per ADS (~39% downside to PDD's 17th Mar closing price). Key upside risks include a more benign competitive environment post-outbreak, and lower sales and marketing spend to drive growth, which would allow for an accelerated path to profitability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.