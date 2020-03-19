Flexion Therapeutics: Reporting Record Revenue On A Record Day For The Market

ZILRETTA's commercial numbers continue to improve with strong quarter-over-quarter growth. I take a look at the company's 2020 guidance and match it up with the Street expectations.

Flexion reported positive Q4/2019 earnings in the midst of the Coronavirus Crash. The stock has taken a nosedive to all-time lows and I am looking to take advantage.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) recently reported their Q4/2019 earnings with a beat on EPS and was in-line on revenue. The company had a remarkable 2019 that displayed impressive commercial progress with a 220% growth in ZILRETTA net sales over 2018. Unfortunately, the company reported their earnings in the midst of the Coronavirus Crash and experienced an unjustified sell-off. I believe this is a great opportunity to add to my undersized position.

Figure 1: FLXN Daily (Source: Trendspider)

I intend to review the company's commercial numbers and what we should expect in the coming years. In addition, I discuss why I am comfortable to be adding to my position during this market opportunity and how I see Coronavirus potentially impacting ZILRETTA's 2020 revenue numbers.

Commercial Progress

Flexion continues to report very encouraging commercial results over the past year. In Q4, the company recorded $23.7M in ZILRETTA net sales, which contributed to a full-year 2019 net sales of $73M.

Figure 2: Quarterly Revenue (Source: FLXN)

In terms of accounts, Flexion increased their number of target accounts to 4,972 and now has 3,488 accounts purchasing ZILRETTA, which was 360 more than in Q3. Most notably, Flexion reported that their reorder rate steadily increased over the course of 2019.

In addition, 794 accounts had purchased in excess of 50 units, which is a 150% increase over Q1 of 2019 (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Accounts and Number Of Units Purchased [Source: FLXN]

These 50+ unit accounts are accountable for about 81% of all ZILRETTA units purchased since launch, so it looks as if ZILRETTA is forming a strong base of satisfied customers.

Unfortunately, Flexion continues to see a large portion of their accounts only purchasing 1 to 10 units (Figure 3), so the company still has to convert those into higher usage accounts. The company did point out that there is a "utilization continuum" where from 1-10 units convert to 11-50 units, and then move to 50+ units. So, there is some hope that the Flexion will see this transition in the coming quarters.

Why Am I Adding Now?

Despite the commercial progress, Flexion has recognized that there is still a huge opportunity for growth. At the end of 2019, ZILRETTA had been used by more than 175K patients, but there are 5M people who receive an intra-articular injection every year for OA knee pain. The opportunity for ZILRETTA is substantial, and their recent FDA approval removed the not intended for repeat administration labeling should only help improve the commercial numbers in the coming years. As a result, the company believes their 2020 ZILRETTA net sales will come in between $120M-$135M.

Admittedly, $120M-$135M in 2020 is not going to be a monumental increase in revenue growth, but I'll still take a ~70% growth over 2019 (Figure 4).

Figure 4: FLXN Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The Street expects the company to record solid revenue growth in the coming years and could hit over $500M in 2025, which would be a forward price-to-sales of 0.49. Considering the industry's average price-to-sales is about 5x, I would say FLXN is discounted for its potential revenue growth.

In terms of financials, Flexion left 2019 with around $136.7M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities and the company drew down $20M from their revolving credit facility. Flexion believes that this cash position is sufficient enough to reach profitability.

The combination of the Street's revenue projections and the company's healthy cash position has provided me with enough confidence to add to FLXN in this volatile market.

Potential Coronavirus Impact

I believe the Coronavirus could have some significant impact on ZILRETTA's sales this year. ZILRETTA is an in-office administered product and most likely going to be injected in the elderly population. This may be an issue due to some governments having suggested that doctors refrain from performing elective surgeries or procedures. Admittedly, an IA injection shouldn't be a big deal, but I have to expect some of the elderly population might decide to go without their injection to avoid leaving their house and being exposed to Coronavirus. Admittedly, I am just speculating about this scenario, however, one has to admit the Coronavirus pandemic is not going to help ZILRETTA sales.

My Plan

I'm looking to add to my undersized FLXN as soon as I see any sign of support. Unfortunately, FLXN is trading below its all-time low, so I don't have any level to look for on the way down. Therefore, I am going to have to wait for a green day for the market to pull the trigger on a buy. Of course, there is the possibility the market will continue to sell off, but I am willing to take some risk at these prices. Once I have added to my position, I will look to add in after the company's Q2 earnings to ensure the Coronavirus hasn't had a huge impact on their sales. ZILRETTA is an in-office injection, so it is possible the company's revenues do take a hit, so I can't afford to be aggressive despite the current discount.

