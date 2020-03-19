SK Hynix: Infrastructure Demand Provides Line Of Defense

Q20 sales and operating profit, to come in at KRW6.8tn and KRW474bn, respectively, should satisfy our previous estimates on the back of server DRAM and NAND price hikes.

Investment highlights

We reiterate BUY on SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) but trim our target price from KRW120,000 to KRW105,000 (1.5x 2020F BPS). Despite declining DRAM shipments, Hynix's 1Q20 sales and operating profit, to come in at KRW6.8tn and KRW474bn, respectively, should satisfy our previous estimates on the back of server DRAM and NAND price hikes. The contract price of 32GB server DRAM, which is seeing an increase in demand especially from North American and Chinese clients, is estimated to increase 8.5% QoQ in 1Q20. We believe 2Q20 will also see a further 20% increase QoQ on the back of growing demand from Chinese cloud companies. We expect Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and TikTok (ByteDance (BDNCE)) to heavily invest in servers. However, as Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Huawei's smartphone shipments should be weaker than expected, mobile DRAM and UFS will probably see a decline in demand. We estimate Apple's 1H20 smartphone production to be only 75mn units despite the launch of the iPhone SE2 in 2Q20. As for Huawei, the P40 Series is scheduled to debut, but production will likely drop 26% YoY to 87mn units due to faltering demand amidst the coronavirus pandemic and lack of Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) services. Although server demand should remain solid until 2Q20, we now estimate Hynix's 2Q20 sales at KRW6.9tn (down 3% from our previous forecast) and operating profit at KRW982bn (down 10%), given dwindling smartphone demand. Having said that, we find it positive that ASP hikes, despite conservative bit growth assumptions, are expected to fuel QoQ and YoY earnings momentum in 2Q20.

Major issues and earnings outlook

Taiwanese foundry companies saw a 9% MoM decline in sales in February, and Hon Hai's February consolidated sales plunged 40% MoM. In all, we expect to see weak numbers from Taiwanese companies in 1Q20. This again suggests that demand for servers for infrastructure provides strong downside support for earnings. While COVID-19 is dimming the outlook for 2Q20 earnings, we do not believe excessive worries are justified, given the prospect of ASP hikes.

Share price outlook and valuation

We advise investors to exploit the bargain-hunting opportunity as we see the stock as a good defensive play that can overcome the recession worries stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.