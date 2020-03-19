We May Have Our 4-Year Cycle Low In The S&P 500

The S&P 500 finished over 100 handles off its lows of 2280 Wednesday to close the trading day at just under 2400. It will be interesting to see whether the ECB´s decision to buy more than $800 billion of bonds will add more momentum to equity markets for the remainder of the week. If it does, then there's every opportunity that we have at least a temporary bottom in the S&P. We may come back down to test these lows in the near future, but considering where the S&P is in its present cycles, the odds now favor that the S&P prints a four-year cycle low in the next month or so.

We actually wrote about this back in December 2018 when we clearly stated that we got our long-term cycles wrong. We assumed that the December 2018 low was indeed the four-year cycle low in stocks. It had all the hallmarks such as the aggressive decline, the monthly swing high as well as the break of the 10-month average both on the way down as well as the way back up.

However, the one point that baffled us was that the December 2018 low took place only 34 months from the previous four-year low in the S&P. In fact, the next four-year cycle low was not due until 2020.

Suffice it to say, since price has now dropped below the low of December 2018, we believe that there's every opportunity that we are putting in that elusive four-year cycle low right now. Obviously, we would need a monthly swing low and a move above the S&P´s 10-month moving average to confirm but we are definitely moving in the right direction.

Here are a few points to back up our argument.

Every major bull trend has three phases. The bull market in the S&P 500 began in March 2009. These phases consist of the accumulation phase, the participation phase and then finally the distribution or blow-off phase. We believe we did not witness the blow-off phase in the S&P before the market finally topped last month. Long-term sentiment numbers were simply not bullish enough. There was still plenty of bears in the market and this does not happen in blow-off phases. In the final distribution phases, everybody is buying. We did not see this though in the retail space as well as the commercials.

The price drop beneath the low of December 2018 is not bearish. The reason being is that four-year cycle lows invariably bottom below the previous yearly cycle low. Furthermore, price is dropping from all-time highs. The longer now price remains above the lows of 2280, the more probable it's that a four-year cycle low has been printed.

Dow theory states that if both the transports as well as the rail averages have been consistently making higher highs, then the bull is still intact. Every bear is focusing on the lows but few are focusing on the levels from where these averages have dropped from. Although the transports did not follow the Dow Jones Industrial average (yet) to new highs in 2019, the prior trend must be maintained. A core sell signal would have been if both the Dow and Transports were making yearly lower lows. We do not have this scenario.

Therefore, to sum up, although with the coronavirus and everything that is coming with it, there's no firm reason yet to state that this bull market is over. Remember the market discounts everything, which means that everything which could affect the trajectory of the S&P already has been embedded into the technical chart. As long as these lows hold, doomsday stories should be given a wide berth. Hopefully time to go shopping soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.