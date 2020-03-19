Coupa Software Q4 Results: Key Insights

Impact from COVID-19 so far is minimal. Coupa Pay is off to a strong start.

Coupa Software (COUP) investors, who might have been experiencing significant pain over the last few days on the whole software sector weakness, are reacting strongly to the solid COUP earnings results.

Shares traded double digits up after earnings, as the California-based semiconductor company delivered a higher-than-expected 4Q results and good 4Q guidance. This further supports my view that the stock may have reacted too negatively over the past few weeks on the whole Coronavirus sector fears.

On the results

First, I was impressed to see COUP posting better than expected revenues of $111.5m (+49% y/y) which were +8.78% above consensus estimates of $102.5m, largely driven by top-line outperformance and good operating leverage. Calculated billings grew 42% Y/Y to $181M, well ahead of consensus of $157M. Free cash flow of $20M beat management’s break-even expectations.

It was even more interesting to see that management shared encouraging commentary on Coupa Pay. COUP has a “strong pipeline of prospects and current customers” for Coupa Pay, and deals incorporating Coupa Pay have a ~20% higher subscription revenue component. Cumulative spend under management grew to ~$1.7T (~+58% Y/Y).

Despite the ongoing uncertainty around the economic impact of COVID-19, management guided to 25% revenue growth (at midpoint) for FY21 – in line with consensus and comparable to prior years’ starting guidance. EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.33 was below consensus of $0.47, which I view as an artifact of a conservative revenue guide and more realistic Opex assumption. Professional services revenue should be flat to slightly up Y/Y. Recently-acquired Yapta (now branded as Coupa Travel Saver) is expected to add $1M-$2M in revenue in 1Q. COUP expects to exit 1Q with TTM calculated billings growth of ~45% Y/Y, which includes $5M pulled forward from 2Q due to deal timing.

Management expects 70%-71% gross margin in 1Q and FY21. Operating cash flow and free cash flow is expected to be approximately break-even in 1Q, but should increase on a dollar basis in FY21.

The stock reaction has been credited to a surprisingly solid F4Q print, with overall billings/revenue/cash flow coming in well above our estimates. I believe that while investors would like to see more detail around Coupa Pay (where deals are 20%+ higher), these fundamental dynamics should unfold over time, and will be an increasingly diversified revenue base (procurement down to 25% of sub mix vs. 50%+ during the IPO).

I think it's impressive to see that cumulative spend under management growth remained 50%+ y/y to nearly $1.7 trillion, suggesting incremental spend of ~$215 million (up from $149 million q/q). Positively, average subscription revenue per customer grew 10% y/y by our math, up from the mid single-digit growth in prior years despite incremental adoption in mid-market. While this partially reflects early momentum with Coupa Pay (Pay deals have 20%+ larger deals sizes), I suspect that this reflects a success in selling the broader platform. Coupa is among the most defensive names in the sector considering a more challenging demand environment, given the demonstrable ROI associated with its solution

COUP updated its customer base as well as mid-term and long-term targets at its analyst day on March 12, 2019.

Mid-term targets (12 -18 months): Management expects gross margin of 74%-75%, R&D spend of 17%-19% of revenue, S&M spend of 36%–38% of revenue, and G&A spend of 11%-13% of revenue. Management expects operating margin to be 5%-10% with 10%-15% FCF margin.

Long -term targets (10 years): Management expects gross margin of 80%-82%, R&D spend of 14%-16% of revenue, S&M spend of 30%-32% of revenue, and G&A spend of 7%-9%. Management expects operating margin to be 25%-30% with 30%-35% FCF margin.

Customer base: Now exceeding 1,300 with several notable enterprise wins. New customers added during the quarter included: American Signature, AstraZeneca, BMW Group, Fox, and University of Texas System. Cumulative spend under management reached nearly $1.7 trillion equating to annual growth of ~14% y/y. Coupa Pay remains early, but is showing a 20% uplift in average deal size, while the company unveiled two new proof-points at RedFin and Enterprise Holdings

A few words on potential risks

It is worth noting that despite all the negativity surrounding the overall market, COUP continued to see healthy demand across most end markets.

The main risk in the shares comes from the company's high valuation. In fact, COUP’s valuation is among the highest in enterprise software, with shares trading at a significant premium to the average high-growth forward EV/revenue multiple. At ~16x EV/ CY20E revenue, shares embed little room for missteps in execution, disappointments on revenue or key metrics such as customer additions or average spend, uneven international performance, or any whiff of competitive issues.

While the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve, management maintains a high degree of visibility into its FY21 revenue guidance based on the trajectory of billings throughout FY20. While the cadence of the change in deferred revenue is a bit more uncertain, I believe management continues to see stable demand for Coupa’s growing suite of solutions

On the stock

Coupa Software results support my conviction that this name will keep performing reasonably well even at a premium valuation to its peer group.

My price target is $168 derived from applying a 50%/50% weighting of a target EV/Sales multiple for SNTM ($166 fair value, 18x multiple down from 20x multiple prior due to the added uncertainty of the macro climate) and using Goldman Sachs COUP DCF ($171 fair value). GS's 10-year DCF assumes a sales CAGR of 26% (27% prior), long-term operating margins of 32% (unchanged), a discount rate of 9.1% (~9.2% prior), and a terminal multiple of 19.7x EV/FCF (19.3x prior).

Disclosure: I am/we are long COUP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.