7 Stocks Which Generate A Collective 5.13% Yield And Can Thrive In A Stay At Home Environment

March Madness is upon us and instead of selection Sunday on 3/15/20 for the Men's NCAA Basketball tournament, it's more like selection Monday for your portfolio. COVID-19 has certainly created March Madness in the markets causing a complete meltdown as Governors declared state of emergencies in their respective states, school districts have closed, college semesters were converted to online learning, professional sports seasons were suspended or ended, March Madness was canceled and most recently President Trump declared the current situation a National Emergency. Many companies have told employees that if your job can be completed from home to please work from home for the foreseeable future. One thing everyone can agree on is that COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on our way of life. The recent weeks have shown an unprecedented rate of volatility within the markets as quadruple digits on the DOW is becoming all too normal. With the recent statements from President Trump about the COVID-19 response possibly being felt through July or August it's time to really look at companies that provide income to shareholders and are essential to our way of life.

I am not saying to run and sell all your positions because the market has too much volatility. I am a long-term bull who believes in the future success of the American economy not just one year out but 100 years into the future. What I am saying is people should look at the COVID-19 event as a glimpse into what could be a future trend for businesses and how to benefit in the long term from a stay at home economy. Currently, companies are urging their employees to work from home if their job allows for it out of a safety precaution. At some point this will change and everyone will be back at the office. Regardless if we're in a stay at home economy or everyone is headed to the office Energy, Technology, Telecommunication, Banking, Healthcare, Entertainment and Food will always be essentials to human life. Even if the COVID-19 bug is a short-term event the ripple effect will be felt for a greater length of time. I think people should look at creating space within their portfolio for companies who provide essential products regardless of changes throughout society not just for tomorrow but for the long term. The companies at the top of my list are Microsoft (MSFT), Wells Fargo (WFC), Dominion Energy (D), Kraft Heine's (KHC), AT&T (T) Coke-Cola (KO) and CVC (CVS). If you were to invest in these names evenly you would generate a stay at home economy fund which would generate 5.13% in dividends and monthly income.

Generating monthly dividends through multiple positions

Companies who pay dividends on a quarterly basis typically pay them in the same months as the prior year. If you pay attention to when companies pay out their dividends to shareholders you can create a monthly income portfolio by adding positions in companies that pay their dividends in different months. I am a fan of monthly income with dividends because at some point when I retire, I will stop reinvesting the dividends and collect the payments as cash. Having a diversified portfolio of companies with different payout dates can help generate monthly income to reinvest throughout the year or collect as income if you prefer the cash. Using the dividend section on Seeking Alpha can help you establish when a company goes ex-dividend and when the payout date is.

I have written a few articles on what my dividend portfolio looks like and I personally have a mixture of ETF's and individual stocks. While I believe you shouldn't be 100% stocks as ETF's or mutual funds provide diversification managed by professionals investing in stocks can be lucrative and fun. Eventually the market will bounce back and time will tell if we are being presented with the opportunity of a decade or if there is more pain in store for the markets. I think now is a good time to start positions but I wouldn't allocate all of your dry powder. Buy in increments regardless if the market goes up or down. I have learned that the hard way over the years especially when you have conviction. More often than not I have found buying in increments is the smarter play.

To generate monthly dividends you need to select stocks that pay a dividend every month out of the year. I have broken this down into three cycles as there are three months in every quarter. My table below illustrates the four cycles:

Cycle Quarter Month A 1 1 - January A 2 4 - April A 3 7 - July A 4 10 - October B 1 2 - February B 2 5 - May B 3 8- August B 4 11- November C 1 3 - March C 2 6 - June C 3 9 - September C 4 12 - December

If you can pick three stocks one of which fits in each of these cycles you have just generated a monthly income portfolio. I am creating a shopping list of companies that should perform well over the long term regardless if life is moving at a million miles a minute or if we are in an extended period of the stay at home economy.

Why these names are essential to society regardless if we're in the office or working from home

My list of companies which should do well over the long term regardless of COVID-19 are The Coca-Cola Company (KO), CVS Health Corporation (CVS), AT&T (T), Microsoft (MSFT), The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and Dominion Energy (D).

Can it get more American than The Coca-Cola Company? KO has more than 130 years of selling products and offers its brands in more than 200 countries. KO has more than 500 brands worldwide and some of them may shock you. Within KO's portfolio is the iconic Coca-Cola which is one of the biggest global brands, Sprite, Dasani, Smartwater, Minute Maid, Powerade, Honest Tea, Vitaminwater and Schweppes. KO is certainly a company that has a long history and an even longer future. KO's dividend is yielding just over 3.6% and the company has increased its dividend for 57 consecutive years. When looking at a 57-year history the crash of 87, the dot com bust and the financial crisis couldn't derail KO increasing its dividends and I don't think COVID-19 will either. KO is on my list of stocks I am looking to add to the portfolio.

CVS is a full circle healthcare company with 93 consecutive quarters of dividends paid to shareholders. CVS has 9,900 retail locations, 1,100 walk-in medical clinics and 23 million medical benefit members. Throughout its network there are 105 million PBM plan members and 2.7 billion prescriptions filled or managed. Since 2014 CVS has created 2,108 new pharmacy locations and generated $24 billion in PBM new business. Healthcare is becoming more important and CVS is a well-positioned healthcare stock with multiple streams of revenue. I will be looking to add CVS to my portfolio.

What's not to love about T? Telecommunications certainly aren't disappearing and it seems like every person has their faces buried in their smartphone. In addition to phones T is now a primary player in content through all of the properties it acquired in the Time Warner deal. In 2019 T accomplished de-levering to 2.5x net debt to adjusted EBITDA and generated $26 billion in free cash flow. T's debt has been reduced by $30 billion since closing the Time Warner deal and retired 56 million common shares in 2019. T has increased its dividend for 35 consecutive years and has a payout ratio of 57.61%. While the next few quarters may be slow T has ridden out many other storms in the past and should continue to perform well in the future. I currently own T and would add to my position in the low 30's.

MSFT is quietly becoming a dividend powerhouse. While MSFT doesn't come up in many dividend conversations since the yield is under 2% MSFT has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years and has a payout ratio of 36.06%. With such a low payout ratio MSFT has a lot of room to continue its increases over the years. MSFT made my list of companies that can thrive in a stay at home economy because they cover both business and entertainment categories. If you're in the office or at home most likely you're using Windows or Office. Teams is also becoming a favorite in the business world. MSFT also has a huge cloud presence with Azure and on the entertainment side Xbox is a hidden gem. MSFT can simply thrive when times are good and bad.

KHC certainly is one of those stocks where people will either feel they are undervalued or simply not out of the doghouse. 2019 was a disaster as KHC revealed they were under investigation by the SEC for accounting policies, procedures and internal controls. The pain didn't end there as a $15.4 billion impairment charge was taken and the dividend was slashed by 36%. With KHC in the low $20's the dividend is exceeding a 7% forward yield. Its brands include Kraft, Heinz, Oscar Mayer, Velveeta, Kool-Aid, JELL-O, Philadelphia, Maxwell House and Planters. Society will always need food and KHC is simply too cheap to ignore. I put them on my list because the hardships of 2019 won't deter people from purchasing its products and over the long term they should come out the other side.

WFC also had a difficult 2019 as it saw its Q3 2019 profit drop by 23% driven by a $1.6 billion charge for legal costs linked to the fake account scandal. At the end of the day WFC was founded in 1852 and has around $1.9 trillion in assets. With 8,400 locations and offices in 42 countries WFC has an extraordinary footprint. We are going to need banking regardless of a booming or slowing economy and WFC has shed more than 50% of its share price over the past year pushing the yield past 7%. For me the most exciting thing about WFC is betting on its new CEO. Mr. Scharf is a financial veteran with 24 years of experience. He has served as CEO of Bank of New York Mellon from July 2017 to October 2019 and the CEO of Visa from November 2012 to December 2016. He also worked as a managing director of One Equity Partners at JP Morgan and CEO of Retail Financial Services at JP Morgan Chase. Mr. Scharf has a long history of leadership roles and if anyone can pull WFC out of the darkness I would put my money on him. WFC has also increased its dividend past its previous highs prior to the financial crisis. Even if the dividend is stalled you're getting a 7%+ yield and a proven leader at the helm for a hefty discount from a few weeks ago. WFC is on my list of companies I may add to my dividend portfolio.

D is my favorite utility and in full disclose I sold it around two weeks ago around $87. Energy was getting slammed and it was one of the energy companies I had large gains on so I booked the profit and have been looking at a new entry point. Every time I go to buy it I miss my mark as it has been having wild swings both ways in recent days. We're going to need electricity for the foreseeable future and D has a great moat around them. I also love its Cove Point LNG Terminal export facility which has a storage capacity of 14.6 BCF and 1.8 BCF of daily send out capacity. I am a big believer in exporting of energy and this is a great diversification for D. With 16 years of consecutive dividend growth and one of the best run utilities in the country D can provide any portfolio foundational platform. I made out well on D and wish I could but low and sell high every time but I am not perfect and no one is. I will be looking to get D back into my portfolio if it falls a bit further. I think energy stocks are in for a touch road and D will get group in with the broad sector and there will be better opportunities to add them.

How investing the same amount evenly will generate a 5.13% forward yield

Currently the seven stocks I mentioned have a forward yield of 5.13%. Please see the table below:

MSFT 1.51% KO 3.62% CVS 3.82% D 5.48% T 6.54% KHC 7.27% WFC 7.70% MSFT, KO, CVS, D, T, KHC, WFC - Average = (1.51+3.62+3.82+5.48+6.54+7.27+7.70) = 35.93 / 7 = 5.13%

Regardless of the investment if you were to allocate your capital evenly across these seven names you would generate a 5.13% forward yield prior to compounding and price fluctuations. The idea behind this combination of stocks is generating companies that can withstand a shutdown. I am in no way saying that these stocks won't be volatile throughout the rest of COVID-19's cycle or the next pandemic we incur but these companies are built to last. The services each of these companies provide are needed throughout the best of times and the worst of times and should spit off income to investors throughout all our cycles.

Conclusion

COVID-19 has recently altered our lives and the global economies. We have witnessed extreme sell offs in the global markets and they could fall further. One thing that I am certain of is this is a cycle and at some point the cycle will turn to the upside. Investing is a long-term game unless you're a day trader and a section of your portfolio should include companies who generate products which are indispensable. Could you imagine working without Microsoft Office, not having a smartphone, electricity not getting delivered or not having a Coke to drink? I outlined 7 companies that have a history of paying dividends and preforming in the long-term throughout downward spirals in the economy. If you were to invest in all 7 of these companies you would generate monthly dividend income and a collective forward yield of 5.13%. I think all of these companies will do well in the future and I am very bullish on T.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fits into their portfolio parameters