PNC Financial: Earnings To Plummet In Tough Rates Environment

Earnings of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) are expected to plummet this year due to the 150bps Fed funds rate cut in March combined with the 75bps cut in 2019, which will squeeze net interest margin. The pressure from margin on earnings is expected to be partly offset by modest loan growth. In addition, PNC’s diversified revenue stream is likely to partly compensate for the interest rate slash. Around 44% of PNC’s revenues come from non-interest-based sources, which will offer some respite in a challenging interest rate scenario. The December 2020 target price suggests that there is significant room for capital appreciation considering a holding period of more than nine months. In the near term of five to six months, however, the outlook on market price is murky because of heightened risks stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the outlook for the near term, a neutral rating on the stock is appropriate.

Monetary Easing To Undermine Loan Growth

The Fed funds rate has declined by 225bps since the mid of last year, which will hurt PNC’s net interest margin, NIM, this year; thereby pressurizing net interest income. As was seen in the last two quarters, PNC’s balance sheet is quite asset sensitive, which means that yields on earning assets take a greater hit from declining interest rates than funding cost. As a result, the 150bps rate cut in March is expected to have a similar impact on NIM this year as last year’s monetary easing affected NIM in the second half of 2019. Slight relief is expected from the Tailoring rules which will allow PNC to reduce its expensive borrowing, and therefore ease funding cost, as mentioned in the fourth quarter conference call. According to management’s estimates given in the latest 10-K filing, a 100bps gradual interest rate decline can reduce net interest income by 2.2% in the first year and 6.9% in the second year of the rate cut. Based on the above-mentioned factors, I’m expecting PNC’s NIM to decrease by 5bps in the first quarter and then by 11bps in the second quarter of 2020, on a linked quarter basis. The following table presents my estimates.

The pressure on net interest income from the fall in NIM is expected to be partly offset by modest loan growth this year. Before the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the management expected loans to grow in the range of 4% to 5% in 2020, as mentioned in the conference call. Due to the pandemic, I’m expecting loan growth to substantially slow down in the first half of the year, but still be positive. I’m expecting loan growth to recover in the third quarter but remain at a level lower than management’s old guidance. For the full year, I’m expecting PNC’s loans to grow by 2.52%, as shown below.

The NIM compression is expected to undermine the effect of loan growth, thereby leading to a reduction in net interest income of 3.5% year over year in 2020.

Diversified Revenue Stream to Offer Support in Challenging Rates Environment

PNC has a well-diversified revenue stream, with 44% of its revenues coming from non-interest-based sources. This revenue mix is expected to rescue the bottom line in a challenging interest rate scenario. Growth is expected to come from consumer services, corporate services, and service charges on deposits as the balance sheet is expected to continue to expand this year. However, some pressure is expected from the biggest source of fee income: asset management. Due to the stock market crash in March, and the expectation that market prices will remain depressed in the coming few months, it is likely that assets under management will shrink thereby leading to lower income. Overall, I’m expecting non-interest income to increase by 3.3% year over year in 2020, as opposed to 6.1% in 2019.

Provisions Charge For Loan Losses To Further Drag Earnings

Another factor that is likely to drag earnings in 2020 is provisions charge. Due to the adoption of the new accounting standard, called CECL, the management expected some increase in quarterly provisions charge. As mentioned in the investor presentation, the management expected to book provisions charge in the range of $225-300 million in the first quarter of 2020, as opposed to $221 million in the last quarter of 2019. Due to COVID-19 and the resultant slowdown in business activity, I’m expecting provisions charge booked to be at the higher end of the management’s guided range.

Considering the effects of NIM compression and increase in provisions charge, which are likely to be partly offset by loan and fee income growth, I’m expecting PNC’s earnings per share to decrease by 12% this year to $10.01. The following table presents my estimates for key income statement items.

Despite the prospects of earnings decline, I’m expecting PNC to hold its quarterly dividend steady at the current level of $1.15 per share throughout 2020. My expectation is based on a recent announcement that PNC will temporarily suspend stock repurchases, which I believe can help the company maintain its dividend payout policy. Moreover, the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 46% for 2020, which I believe is manageable. The dividend estimate suggests a dividend yield of 4.8%.

There is a risk that the COVID-19 pandemic will last beyond August 2020, in which case the loan growth will miss my estimate for the year. In addition, there is a risk that the Federal Reserve will take interest rates to a level below zero. These risks can lead to actual results missing my earnings forecasts. Apart from the risks related to COVID-19, other risks are fairly muted at this point in time.

Adopting Neutral rating

I'm using the historical price-to-book value multiple, P/B, to value PNC. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.13 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $118 gives a target price of $133.3 for December 2020. This target price implies an upside of 39% from PNC's March 17 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

The significant price upside suggests that PNC is a feasible investment for high risk-tolerant investors who are willing to hold the investment for upwards of nine months, and are willing to weather the high volatility in the market in the meantime. However, as discussed above, the level of risk is currently heightened, which is likely to keep PNC’s market price depressed in the next four to five months. Therefore, for the near term, I’m adopting a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their own investment objectives and constraints before considering investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.