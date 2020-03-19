ADT - Valuation And Use Of Proceeds Keeps Me On The Sidelines

While the business model is resilient during recessionary timeframes, ADT is currently trading at ~40X its Recurring Monthly Revenue ((RMR)).

ADT (ADT) is the largest security monitoring company in the United States, but this is a battleground stock. Over 80% of its revenue is recurring in nature; however, its largest profit pool (residential service) is under assault from large new entrants such as Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG) offering DIY home security monitoring. The company made the investments to attempt to counter these threats by investing in its own DIY product and in their Commercial operations, but over 75% of their capital structure is debt and over $1B of debt matures each year commencing in 2022 and beyond.

At $4.30 per share, ADT is a stock to be avoided for the following reasons:

Financial leverage and use of proceeds from sales of assets

While the business model is resilient during recessionary timeframes, ADT is currently trading at ~40X its Recurring Monthly Revenue ((RMR))

Overview

ADT has been providing security services for over 100 years. After being spun-off from Tyco, ADT was taken private by the Apollo Group in May 2016 for 44X Recurring Monthly Revenue (RMR) and, once taken private, the Apollo Group combined the operations of ADT with other portfolio companies (Protection One and ASG). About a year and a half later, the new ADT was taken public in January 2018 at $14 per share. Currently, the stock price is trading at $4.30 per share (39X RMR or 2.6X FY19 revenue). As a public entity, the Apollo Group still owns over 80% of ADT.

Based upon the chart below, the industry of providing security monitoring is fragmented; however, ADT is the clear leader and substantially larger than its closest residential competitor, Vivint (VSLR).

Using the chart above as a baseline, ADT continues to be the leading provider of residential security services. With their acquisition of Red Hawk in October 2018 for $318M, ADT generates over $1B of commercial revenue and solidifies their hold as the second largest provider of commercial security monitoring services to Johnson Controls (JCI).

According to ADT and Parks Associates, of the ~120M single family homes in the United States, ~20% are professionally monitored. Additionally, the industry has characteristics of being recession resistant due to the perception of increased crime during these periods.

These dynamics have not gone unnoticed as the industry has attracted new entrants from the Telecommunications and Cable industries; however, in light of the increased competition in the past, ADT is still the clear leader in its field. Now, the new threat to professionally installed security systems is the DIY or self-installed monitored security systems with entrants from Amazon and Google.

Commercial

In view of the increased competition in the residential space, ADT is focusing on its Commercial segment for growth and, since going public in January 2018, ADT has made several acquisitions in the commercial space; the largest being Red Hawk in October 2018 for $318M for ~1.1X. It should also be appreciated that while ADT acquired Red Hawk for ~1.1X revenue; thus, the acquisition was immediately accretive to ADT since they acquired Red Hawk for a revenue multiple that was lower than the current revenue multiple of ADT.

Coinciding with the increased focus on Commercial operations, ADT in 1Q'19 and later earnings reports, included some additional color regarding their Commercial business to emphasize the revenue growth generated organically versus inorganically. From an organic perspective or, in other words excluding the impacts of several commercial M&A transactions, ADT's commercial business grew 16% YoY. The reason why Canada is broken out from results is that ADT divested its Canadian operations to TELUS (TU) in December 2019 for $519M of 2.5X revenue or, in other words, ADT divested its Canadian operations for a revenue multiple of what it trades today.

From an organic perspective, ADT's commercial operations grew $94M or 16% YoY in 2019; however, from the disclosure from ADT, ADT expects that the commercial unit to be less profitable than their residential group.

So absolutely there's a profit stream that has grown nicely and we expect to continue to grow in commercial that generates positive EBITDA dollars, positive cash flows but it is at a lower rate as a percentage of revenue than our underlying residential business.

2020 Revenue Guidance

During their 4Q'19 call, ADT management provided the following guidance:

We expect full year total revenue to be in a range of $5.0 billion to $5.3 billion, the midpoint of which implies an underlying growth rate of 5%, excluding the 2019 results of Canada, driven by expected continuation of growth in installation revenue, including strength in commercial along with more modest increases in monitoring and services revenue.

At current course and speed, it appears that ADT can achieve their revenue guidance assuming that their Commercial operations can achieve their organic revenue growth of 16% in FY'19 and Residential operations can achieve its revenue growth of 3% in FY'19.

However, from the company's 10-K, it appears that Monitoring and Service revenue grew in 2019 due to new customers on higher priced plans, price increases on existing customers and acquisitions and partially offset by the sale of ADT Canada and a lower volume of customer acquisition.

Recurring revenue increased primarily due to incremental revenue from recent acquisitions as well as improvements in average pricing, which was driven by the addition of new customers at higher rates…as well as price escalations in our existing customer base. The increase in recurring revenue was partially offset by customer attrition, a lower volume of customer additions, and a reduction of revenue due to the sale of ADT Canada.

Exiting 2019, growth in Monitoring & Service revenue accelerated to 5% YoY growth (up 300bps YoY), but given ADT management's comment regarding "more modest" increases in this revenue coupled with the withdrawal of churn guidance, ADT's stock price declined. Moreover, concerns of Corona-virus also contributed to the decline. Since reporting 4Q'19 earnings, ADT's stock price has declined over 30% compared to the decline in the S&P500 (SPY) of 20%. Clearly, guidance was not well received by the market.

Financial Leverage and Use of Proceeds

With ~$2.5B of adjusted EBITDA and ~$10B of debt, ADT has an adjusted net Debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.1X and for a company having ~80% of its revenue recurring that may not be unreasonable, but adjusted EBITDA does not include costs that are capitalized for Subscriber system assets and their Indirect Dealer channel. (Please note that in January, ADT did acquire Defenders, which according to ADT, is its largest indirect channel). Once these cash costs are included, adjusted EBITDA drops from ~$2.5B to ~$1.4B and net Debt to EBITDA increases from 4.1X to ~7.3X.

In 4Q'19, ADT sold ADT Canada to Telus (TU) for $519M and paid a special dividend to its investors based upon the transaction. In light of the fact that the stock price dropped to the $4 range in 4Q'18 due to debt coming due in 2019, I believe that the cash would be put to better use to reduce the company's leverage.

In January 2020, ADT acquired Defenders $381M via issuing 16.3M shares and assuming Defenders debt; however, the transaction according to the company is only "expected to be modestly beneficial to 2020 FCF"

Based upon ADT's 4Q'19 guidance, adjusted FCF is expected to be $630M -$670M, an increase of $40M to $70M over 2019's adjusted FCF; however, the guidance excludes 3G Radio conversion costs and ADT expects these costs to be $100M to $150M in 2020.

[D]uring 2019 the Company commenced a program to replace the 3G and CMDA cellular equipment used in many of its security systems. The Company estimates the range of costs for this replacement program at $200 million to $325 million through 2022, and the Company expects to incur $100 million to $150 million during 2020.

Valuation

At its closing price of $4.30 per share, ADT currently has a Market Capitalization of $3.4B and pro-forma net debt of $10.2B thus ADT has an Enterprise Value ((EV)) of $13.6B. Based upon its peer group of Alarm.com (ALRM) and Vivint and while ADT is a leader in the security monitoring industry, ADT should be avoided due to its high debt load with ~$1B of debt coming due in year starting in 2021.

