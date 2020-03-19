ARC Resources: Weak Liquidity Leaves Their Dividend Skating On Thin Ice

This largely stems from their liquidity, which collapsed during 2019 and is now weak, which is especially concerning when the financial system is under pressure.

Even though their dividend coverage will likely improve going forward when combined with their steep capital expenditure reductions, investors should still not count on receiving any dividends.

It did not take long for plunging oil prices to cause ARC Resources to significantly reduce their dividend, a risk that I warned could eventuate only two months ago.

Introduction

It may have only been a couple of weeks since oil prices started plunging heavily due to the coronavirus and the OPEC oil price war, but many companies have already announced significant dividend reductions. One of which is ARC Resources (OTCPK:AETUF), whose dividend I previously warned was skating on thin ice approximately two months ago and has subsequently reduced their dividend by 60%. Normally when a dividend has been reduced significantly, it becomes safe to assume it is now sustainable, however, unfortunately this does not appear to be the case this time.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from "earnings". The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

When reviewing their cash flows and thus dividend coverage for the last three years, it quickly becomes apparent that their dividend was skating on thin ice for quite a length of time. During this period of time, not once was their dividend ever entirely covered by organically generated free cash flow, in fact in two years their coverage was actually negative. This indicates that they have been using debt to not only plug the gap left by their negative free cash flow but also to continue their dividend payments, which is clearly not a sustainable strategy in the long term.

When looking forward into 2020, their dividend coverage could possibly improve, however, only time will tell due to the extent and length of this downturn remaining highly uncertain. Since reducing their capital expenditure and dividend by 40% and 60% respectively, they have significantly lowered the point in which they will remain cash flow neutral. When combining their new capital expenditure forecast of C$300m with their new dividend payments of approximately C$106m, they only require operating cash flow of only approximately C$406m. Once at least one more quarter has elapsed and provided a clearer picture of their financial performance during this downturn, a more exact assertion regarding their dividend coverage will be possible.

Financial Position

Even though their dividend coverage could improve going forward, their financial position will determine whether their current dividend payments are sustainable. The two graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

When reviewing their financial position, the picture is rather mixed overall, however, all of the five ratios examined have deteriorated during 2019 versus the end of both 2017 and 2018. On the positive side, their gearing ratio as well as net debt to EBITDA and operating cash flow indicate their debt load is only moderate. Even if the analysis of their financial position were to cease now with this simple conclusion, it would still be dangerous to continuously increase their debt further to fund their dividend payments due to the turmoil in not only commodity markets, but also the broader financial markets.

The most concerning aspect of their financial position is not necessarily their leverage but their sheer fundamental lack of liquidity. During 2019 this completely collapsed with their cash balance falling a staggering 96.73%, whilst also seeing their current ratio fall from a very strong 1.97 to a distressed 0.53. This weak liquidity is especially concerning at the moment given the stress facing the broader financial system.

When publishing my original analysis I highlighted that their weak liquidity would likely be the "primary culprit behind their dividend being reduced quite significantly". Even though this has now eventuated, sadly due to the dramatic worsening underlying conditions I am forced to continue maintaining this warning going forward.

Conclusion

It should come as little surprise that their dividend was reduced as soon as turmoil struck global financial markets, as very weak coverage and liquidity are significant problems even during more supportive underlying conditions. Even though their new dividend yield of over 7% sounds enticing, given the turmoil hitting markets and their lack of liquidity, I believe that investors should expect this to reach 0% fairly soon, unless there is a sudden and unexpected rebound. Given this and the uncertainties surrounding the extent and timing of any underlying recovery, I feel that maintaining a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from ARC Resources' Quarterly Reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.