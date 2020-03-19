Midweek Update On Market Conditions, Bonds, And Equities

Matt McAleer delivers his view of what's happening in the stock market, how he's positioning things.

By Matthew C. McAleer

Dear Clients & Friends,

We bring you this midweek update video discussing current market conditions and how we are positioning portfolios.

First up is John Mousseau, Cumberland Advisors' CEO & Director of Fixed Income. He tells us what he's seeing in the bond market, credit, what's happening with treasuries, and how Cumberland Advisors is responding.

Following up is Matt McAleer, Cumberland Advisors' Director of Equity Strategies. He delivers his view of what's happening in the stock market, how he's positioning things, along with an invitation for clients to contact Cumberland Advisors with any questions or comments.

Watch the video below:

