Urban Outfitters: Weathering The Storm

Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters (URBN) has seen its shares cut in half in recent weeks. Of course, there are countless stocks that have suffered similar or worse fates since the coronavirus-driven selloff began, so Urban Outfitters isn’t unique. However, I think shares have fallen far enough that, even taking some recent weakness in margins into account, the stock looks attractive.

Planning for growth, weathering the storm

Urban Outfitters has gone through somewhat of a resurgence in recent years. The company has seen starts and stops with respect to growth, but it recently launched a subscription service wherein customers can rent clothing, return it, and get new pieces shipped to their door. The company has also been investing in its fulfillment capabilities to enhance its digital channel.

Urban Outfitters spent over $100 million on fulfillment improvements last year, and expects to do a similar amount of spending this year. This money buys the company additional distribution centers, as well as the support infrastructure to deliver product at high volumes efficiently. Urban Outfitters may have been a bit late to the game when it comes to investing in digital fulfillment, but it is taking it on properly at this point, and I think the timing couldn’t be better.

The company recently announced its stores would be closed globally until at least March 28th, so its customers must use the digital fulfillment channels in order to buy products. That’s coming in handy during a time of crisis, but once this passes, the company will be well-positioned to continue to build its rental business, as well as to continue to expand its digital fulfillment capabilities to allow customers to buy without going to a store.

In addition, Urban Outfitters has an outstanding balance sheet, as we can see below.

The company’s current assets are 165% of current liabilities, with $222 million in cash and equivalents as of the end of the fiscal year. There are no long-term debts on the balance sheet except for operating lease liabilities, which are the result of a relatively new accounting rule, and aren’t traditional debt.

In times of crisis, companies with strong balance sheets are best able to weather the storm, including having to shut down stores, which will undoubtedly cost the company revenue as consumers spend less. This period will be painful for Urban Outfitters, but its lack of leverage means it can survive for a long time with little or no revenue. There aren’t many retailers that can say that, and it shouldn’t be overlooked during this extraordinary time.

But there are risks as well

I like Urban Outfitters’ commitment to the digital channels, and I especially like its balance sheet given the current environment. However, things aren’t perfect by any stretch.

For instance, the company’s gross margins have suffered in recent years, and in particular, the fiscal year that ended a couple of months ago.

Above we have gross profit in millions of dollars, as well as the gross margin earned as a percentage of revenue. We can see that gross profit dollars have been roughly flat over time despite rising revenue, and that is because gross margin has fallen as a percentage of revenue, essentially offsetting top line gains with weaker profitability.

The company said the decline in gross margins for fiscal 2020 was due to higher markdowns and deleveraging of delivery and logistics expenses. Markdowns were driven by underperforming products, which Urban Outfitters had to liquidate. The digital channel saw its costs rise thanks to increased adoption. That’s a bit of a conundrum because it means that the company is deliberately driving customers to a less profitable channel, but over time, as volumes build, margins should reflate as the delivery network becomes more efficient.

To exacerbate the decline in gross margins, the company’s SG&A spending has moved higher over time as well. We can see that SG&A costs five years ago were ~$850 million but last year, were near enough to a billion dollars. That’s a problem because gross profit dollars have been essentially flat, but SG&A spending continues to rise.

That, of course, means there are fewer operating profit dollars available each year, which translates to a tougher road for earnings growth. However, Urban Outfitters should see some SG&A leverage from its delivery network becoming more efficient, which its investments are designed to facilitate. These investments won’t pay off until fiscal 2022 and beyond, but it stands to reason that fiscal 2020 wasn’t necessarily representative of normalized margins because of this. Urban Outfitters is investing in future growth, and that is crimping profitability in the near term.

One shouldn’t lose sight of the markdown and inventory issues the company had this past year, but all apparel retailers go through ebbs and flows of inventory popularity, so I’m not necessarily as concerned about that at the moment. Should that repeat this year, I'll become more concerned, and that is another risk that could rear its ugly head.

The bottom line

Here’s the thing: Urban Outfitters has very low expectations right now. Indeed, if we look at consensus earnings estimates for the next few years, analysts believe the company will struggle to produce any growth at all.

Estimates for fiscal 2025 are essentially equal to that of fiscal 2020, so there is virtually no growth coming, according to analysts. However, the very interesting thing is that those same analysts have revenue rising steadily in the years to come. That implies that margins must deteriorate constantly in order to produce higher revenue, but flat earnings. I simply don’t think that will be the case given what was discussed above.

The company has logistics efficiencies that should begin accruing next year, and it had a particularly rough year with respect to gross margins in fiscal 2020. Could that repeat? Of course. However, the odds are that it won’t given that this past year was much rougher than normal. This requires a bit of faith as no apparel company can say with absolute certainty its assortment will be a hit with consumers, but Urban Outfitters has proven over time it can get it right most of the time.

In addition, the company continues to invest in its own stock, and I sincerely hope the move down into the low-teens has provided the catalyst for management to open up the checkbook and get buying again.

The share count has declined meaningfully in the past several years, with another $217 million worth of shares repurchased in fiscal 2020. The company’s market capitalization is only $1.46 billion as of this writing, and with its $200+ million of cash on the balance sheet, as well as the ability to borrow at cheap rates, Urban Outfitters has the opportunity to retire an enormous number of shares this year. Whether it takes this opportunity or not, normal buying suggests that there should be a mid single-digit tailwind to EPS annually from a lower float. This, I believe, lends further efficacy to the idea that flat EPS over time is far too bearish.

With shares trading at less than 8 times this year’s consensus of $1.90 in EPS, the stock is too cheap. Urban Outfitters will never be the next hot growth stock, but it has proven brands, a pristine balance sheet, and a major logistics network upgrade on the way.

I see Urban Outfitters as a very attractively priced way to gain exposure to consumer spending, and for that reason, if you wanted to own Urban Outfitters, the time is now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.