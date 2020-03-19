Boeing: Tailwind Is Coming

What a wild couple of weeks we have had in the markets. It would appear as if most of the carnage has taken place faster than we have ever seen before. As the markets form a bottom, the trick is finding the good companies that have been hit extremely hard. Boeing (BA) is a great example of that. Boeing is down 73% in 24 trading days. This is for reasons beyond just the Corona crash, but there is no way the government lets Boeing fail. Boeing is set to rebound from this as strong as ever and continue to be an industry leader.

Let me just get the comparison out of the way. Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) has fallen 63% in the same time period that Boeing has. That goes to show that the entire industry is being hit extremely hard by this crash. That said, Boeing has hardly been a market darling. Since the start of 2018, the return before the crash is only just over 1%. The company has had its fair share of issues, while the rest of the market was ripping along returning just under 25% over 2 years.

The 737-MAX which has been an issue beat to death comes at a really poor time. Dave Calhoun officially took the reins on January 13th, 2020. This after the former CEO, Dennis Muilenburg, resigned after the two fatal 737-Max crashes occurred. Calhoun has been with the company since 2009 when he joined the team as a director. In the Q4 2019 earnings call transcript Calhoun had this to say:

It's a very challenging moment for Boeing. We got a lot of work to do. But I'm confident that we'll manage this situation in the right way, and I'm optimistic about the company's future, both in terms of the markets that we serve and maybe more importantly, the engineering and technical capabilities we bring.

There is no secret that one of the biggest challenges for Boeing is to earn the trust of its customers back. There are going to be a lot of nervous flyers when the company releases the new technology for the 777X and 737-MAX10 planes hit the market. We are expecting to see the 777X in 2021. The company is expecting to re-roll out the 737-MAX this year. They are going to keep the production of these planes at a low rate until they can gauge the market reaction. The company cannot afford another failure.

As you can see above, Boeing wanted to make it very clear their poor year was "significantly impacted by 737-MAX". Looking at the data, you would fully expect the stock to perform poorly. The stock posted a 3% gain for 2019, compared to the market which was almost up 30%.

What's Coming?

Everyone knows that Boeing is leaned on when it comes to the defense sector. This is one of the reasons that I believe that Boeing will recover from this current free-fall. There is no doubt that the Coronavirus is having a massive impact on the airline industry as flights are being canceled all over the place to the point the airline companies are looking at laying off staff. In the midst of this, Boeing is seeking $60 Billion in aid for the Aerospace industry. Boeing reportedly has told U.S. lawmakers it needs significant government support to meet liquidity needs which it cannot raise in current market conditions, and that the entire U.S. aviation manufacturing sector could collapse. This was followed by President Trump saying in a press conference on Tuesday "We have to protect Boeing."

Boeing is not going anywhere anytime soon. Looking forward to future projections, analysts are very bullish that the company is going to recover from 2019. Looking below, we can see the impact of the 737-MAX program. Analysts are expecting EPS to grow to $6.363, $17.762, $20.333, and $25.713 respectively over the next 4 years. The 2018 data left us at $18.038. There is a massive increase year over year coming in December 2021 of 180%. This is when the company expects to return to "normal" as the 737-MAX effects wear off and the 777X takes off (pun intended).

Is the dividend safe? Long term, yes it is safe. The yield is currently sitting at 6.62% because of the recent crash in price. If that is not extra attractive, I don't know what is. Is it possible there is a cut? Analysts are expecting the dividend to get cut from $8.220 per share to $7.876 in December 2020. But, they are also expecting it to ramp back up to $8.922 in December 2021, and clear $10.35 in 2022. Based on these projections, compared with earnings projecting, in 3 years, the payout ratio will be 55%. This is a very healthy cover and there is nothing to worry about in the long term.

What Does The Price Say?

Well, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to tell you that there is a massive downtrend in the stock right now. Let me start with the general market. As you can see below, the S&P has entirely erased all the gains since 2017. What is positive about this is two things. If you invest with stops, you were likely out of most of your stocks around February 27th, if not the 9th at the absolute worst. This would be a 10-20% drop from the market highs depending on when you got out. As we sit today, we are currently 25% off the highs thanks to a half-decent Tuesday to get us out of the 30% range. For those that have been feeling risky and have been buying on the way down. The inflection point is coming quickly. We have a pretty close test on Monday as you can see, and a good bounce on Tuesday to push us off the current support line. In my opinion, we must hold this line or we could see another 10% drop easily. (Source: TC2000.com)

What does this mean for Boeing? Well, there's a very similar story happening. Boeing has a decent support history around the $102 mark as you can see below. The stock hit a low of $102.10 back in 2016 and quickly rebounded. This was also a ceiling for the stock back in 2007, right before the financial crisis. As of now, the support has broken. If it closes this way, I could easily see the stock running down another 35% from where we are at today. This is because there really isn't any further support until we touch the $56-$57 range. This is also the base that was formed once the stock recovered from the financial crisis from 2010 to 2012. (Source: TC2000.com)

Yes, taking a position here is obviously very risky. But the stock has been oversold and does not deserve to be where it is at. As I mentioned earlier, they will get bailed out by the government if they are in any real trouble simply because of their military impact. So, now that we have agreed that Boeing is going to recover at some point, the question becomes how fast. Looking back, we can see that the stock fell roughly 70% in the financial crisis and took 1.4 years to fall. The stock then rebounded roughly 150% in 1.1 years. Not a bad return... even if you missed the bottom by 20%, you still come away with a 90% total return to the same point. For comparison's sake, in a matter of 24 trading days (1.1 months), we find ourselves down 73%. What will the next year bring? I anticipate the stock will recover, and do so strongly.

Wrap-Up

What does the bounce look like? How long does it take to get to a 160% return? Is this the bottom? These are all the questions I wish I had the answer too. All I can do is make decisions based on knowing that Boeing is a strong company with a rich history that is not going anywhere anytime soon. The government will step in and help the company recover from this financially. The company is set to continue to grow, and be a leader in the industry for years to come. I believe most of, if not all of the bad news and virus impacts are priced in at this point. I am long BA from $94.45 as Boeing looks to catch a tailwind into the 2nd half of 2020.

