The Rubicon Project Might Not Be As Cheap As It Seems

But, for now, I advise investors to hold off from investing in RUBI, as I estimate we'll probably see lower prices in the coming months.

The recent stock market plunge has caused RUBI to trade significantly lower. However, I believe that the worst is yet to come.

The recent stock market turmoil has caused The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) to drop a whopping 55% from its February 2020 highs. Naturally, after such a decline, bargain hunters might start looking into stocks. However, I believe that RUBI's forward results are likely to be severely impacted due to the ongoing slowdown. Thus, it seems to me that the stock remains relatively pricey despite its massive plunge. Nevertheless, I gather that at the current rate of decline, we'll see an excellent long-term buying opportunity in the coming months. But, for now, I recommend being patient.

Source: RUBI's website.

Overview

RUBI is another promising programmatic advertising company. And up until recently, this was a high-growth industry due to the shift towards digital advertising. In turn, this created the need for companies to target potential customers in a cost-efficient way. Thus, programmatic advertising was born.

From a business perspective, RUBI has been a stellar performer. During Q4 2019, the business grew its revenues by a solid 17%. Also, RUBI's adjusted EBITDA margins are quite healthy, at 32%. But, more importantly, I estimate RUBI can generate $30.18 million in FCF by annualizing its latest 10-K. Hence, at RUBI's current market cap of $323.64 million, it trades at a P/FCF multiple of roughly 10.7. To me, this is virtually bargain territory for a growth stock with no debt and an FCF yield of over 9% (especially after the recent ZIRP announcement!).

Moreover, RUBI is expected to merge with Telaria (NYSE:TLRA), which will bolster its value proposition. In particular, TLRA will bring its Connected TV (CTV) business to the table, which grew 55% YoY in 2019. TLRA's CTV segment would complement RUBI's business verticals in mobile and desktop very nicely. Hence, I believe the resulting company could quickly become one of the biggest (if not the biggest) player in the sell side of programmatic advertising. But, also, its value proposition should strengthen due to the merger's synergies.

Source

Unfortunately, there's a catch

In these uncertain times, I think that it's challenging to start valuating businesses as we've been doing so up until the Covid-19 pandemic started. I consider it unrealistic to make a reliable forecast of the economy's near-term performance, given the circumstances. Nobody knows if we'll see a sharp "V" recovery once the Covid-19 fizzles out, or if its effects will linger for years to come. Moreover, the economy itself could suffer long-term consequences if businesses go bankrupt due to the prolonged disruption of regular operations. In short, it's virtually impossible to know the short-term implications from the Covid-19.

Source

Still, I'd argue that this particular virus does seem to be manageable over the long term. It's relatively likely that eventually, we'll find effective treatments for its symptoms. Also, a vaccine could be developed at some point within the next 1-3 years, which would end this pandemic. So, either way, over the long term, the world economy will likely recover from the Covid-19.

Nevertheless, investors still face tough questions. First, which businesses are likely to survive this economic downturn? After all, no one wants to buy a seemingly "cheap" stock to see it go bust during a recession. Second, assuming an impending earnings contraction, which shares are genuinely "cheap"? You see, PE ratios are likely to explode once companies start reporting their next quarterly results. This can easily cause further downside for investors pulling the trigger based on trailing PE figures.

Patience is advised

So, tying it back to RUBI, I think it's safe to say it doesn't have significant bankruptcy risk. For context, the company's balance sheet has zero net debt. Moreover, RUBI has a nice cash cushion of $88.9 million. In my view, this should be more than enough for RUBI to wither this downturn because, up until recently, RUBI was also FCF positive.

Source: TIKR, plus the author's annotations

Yet, it's also important to note that advertising is one of the first industries to suffer during recessions. So, RUBI might not be as cheap as it initially seems. You see, as companies sell less, this typically forces them to cut back on non-essential expenses. Often, this means reducing advertising, which means RUBI (and programmatic advertisers) are directly exposed to the ongoing slowdown.

This is why analyses based on past results are probably going to be misleading. I'll concede that RUBI's current price tag looks compelling if we only look at the rear-view mirror. However, since the company's earnings are probably going to contract during 2020, I'd say its current valuation remains stretched. For example, let's run my valuation model, assuming a small 20% cut in RUBI's FCF (which I deem is optimistic, given the circumstances).

The figure above shows the same valuation model as before but assumes a 20% haircut on RUBI's annual FCF.

This is why I think the ideal entry point will be reached when the Covid-19 cannot get any worse. After all, at that point, the outlook can only improve from there. In my view, this will occur before any economic figures suggest a recovery. So, the Covid-19 remains the critical variable, in my opinion.

Unfortunately, I don't think we've seen the worse of this downturn yet. There is still a myriad of relatively predictable things that haven't occurred yet. For example, 1) continued panic selling from boomers close to retirement, 2) weak Q1 results/guidance, 3) potential bankruptcies from levered companies/funds, 4) loss of confidence on the Fed's ability to mitigate the downturn, 5) potentially more lethal mutations from the Covid-19, 6) long-term economic damage from sustained disruption, to name a few. In my view, we can easily list ten more risk factors that can play out in the coming months. Any of them can cause further price drops. Hence, it's fair to say there's probably more downside in this market. And, you'll likely get a better entry point in RUBI as well.

Source: Trading View, quote RUBI.

Therefore, I recommend waiting a bit longer before purchasing RUBI. The stock continues cascading lower, and there's no need to be the first dip buyer and get run over. Sure, at the time of this writing, the stock seems to be bouncing along the rest of the market. But remember, the most significant rallies occur during bear markets.

Ultimately, numbers don't lie. If the Covid-19 moderately impacts RUBI's FCF, then its price tag still seems relatively expensive regardless of the recent drop. As I said, there are still way too many variables at play regarding the Covid-19, and I don't think anyone knows how this is going to play out with certainty. Yes, it looks cheap on the rear-view mirror, but this downturn might completely change the valuation equation for RUBI. Therefore, I advise you to wait a month or two more before pulling the trigger.

Conclusion

Ideally, the crisis can be solved by some serendipitous vaccine in the near term. This would probably signal the bottom because there should be no real, lasting damage to the economy if we get over the Covid-19 over the next few months. Unfortunately, President Trump himself recently signaled that the worst of this pandemic could easily last beyond August 2020. If so, I imagine the economic damage will be massive, and RUBI won't be able to escape from a plunge in demand. This dynamic would undoubtedly translate into meaningfully lower FCF (even negative) for 2020. Then, after that, the recovery itself might be a slow one depending on how deep the economy is hit during this pandemic.

All in all, RUBI looks fairly valued if we look at the rear mirror. However, looking forward, I believe RUBI remains relatively expensive, even after its recent dramatic drop. Hence, I imagine investors will likely get a better entry point in the coming months. I gather a long-term buying opportunity on RUBI is just around the corner, but we're not quite there yet.

Thank you for reading, and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.