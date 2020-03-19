Boeing Backstop, Dow Bottom, And A Promising Coronavirus Drug

It also looks like there may be a promising drug for Coronavirus.

The backstop by the government for Boeing should help the stock put in a bottom at around $100 per share.

I spent the evening looking at several thousand stock charts. I made many observations, but for me the biggest one was beleaguered Boeing (BA) hitting $100 per share. Going clear back to 2016, there appears to be some technical support here for the shares.

But, more importantly than this, it's obvious that the federal government has Boeing’s back, and is ready to step forward with a huge backstop for the company. Boeing is deemed too big to fail and is one of America’s crown jewels.

What does a backstop for Boeing mean for the Dow Jones Industrial Average? The company is a major constituent of the aforementioned index. It also has been a big contributor to the 35% slide in the Dow since Feb. 12, 2020. It has been a big reason behind the Dow getting hit harder than the other major U.S. equity indexes.

The DJIA violated the 20,000 level today but closed very near too it. Many times, a large even number like this can provide a psychological support level for a major index like the DJIA. Only time will tell, but I'm starting to see a crack of light at the end of this dark tunnel that we are in.

I wrote all about the sequence of events that put us into this tunnel and what I have been doing about it in an article that was published on March 18, 2020. I think it was the best advice that I could give to investors at that time.

I also warned to get ready for some new buying opportunities soon. I firmly believe that this current crisis is a temporary one and that the market and the economy eventually will come roaring back. Well, the market is not quite ready for that yet, but there's another breaking news story that could help put in a backstop to the ugly sentiment that dominates the markets at the current time.

It's being reported that a drug by the name of chloroquine is showing very promising results in the treatment of the novel coronavirus. Chloroquine has been used to treat malaria in the past. The drug is decades old and is available for cheap. Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) is prepared to donate a large stockpile of the drug to be used as a treatment in the U.S.

Axios also is reporting this new very encouraging development. Chloroquine is not currently approved for novel coronavirus infections, but will more than likely be approved very soon to treat patients. In France, a professor conducted a small study of the malaria drug in 24 patients with novel coronavirus infections. Only 25% of those who received the drug tested positive for the virus after six-day of treatment. By contrast 90% of the patients that did not receive it tested positive.

This is a very small sample for sure, but it's a very promising one. This advancement could help calm the nerves of jittery investors.

I now believe that there are a few stocks that look much better than most from amongst the thousands of charts that I looked at.

Amazon (AMZN) is in a very unique position to benefit from all of this shut-down business right now. While most retail stores from many different sectors are shut down now, Amazon is busier than ever. They are so busy that they need 100,000 workers ASAP.

Amazon has held up much better than most stocks and looks poised to only get bigger.

My current five-year target price ($3,615) indicates plenty of upside potential going forward. I calculate the price target by extrapolating out current earnings estimates over the next five years. I then apply a multiple that I believe is appropriate for the stock. I have used this formula for the past 23 years as a professional money manager and analyst.

You can see the results of this equation in the graphic below.

Data from Best Stocks Now Database

My style of investing requires a valuation that offers 80% or more upside potential over the next five years, but I also require performance.

As you can see from the graphic below, Amazon has delivered a lot of alpha over the years. It seems highly probable to me that it should continue to deliver alpha going forward. Of course, there are no guarantees, however.

Data from Best Stocks Now Database

When I combine Amazon’s current valuation along with its past performance, I get an overall ranking of 159 out of 5,503.

Data from Best Stocks Now Database

If you are wondering why I write about my No. 1 ranked stock, it because it's an inverse fund. In fact, my current top 100 list is littered with inverse funds due to the current market conditions.

In summary, it appears that there are early signs, but solid ones that the DJIA is attempting a bottom in the 20,000 area. I believe that the backstop being provided by the government for Boeing could help in this process.

It also appears that a potential new drug for coronavirus may help to put in a bottom to the plunging sentiment in the market. I will continue to keep you posted on these promising developments. I will have several more buy candidates in coming articles, but for now Amazon looks best to me

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.