Boeing Oversold On Coronavirus Worries

Sure, airlines are in terrible trouble, but that's not what will affect Boeing's sales a year or two out.

However, the stock has just crashed again on coronavirus worries. This is an overreaction.

Boeing hasn't been doing well - this is true - what with the 737 Max and all that.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) and coronavirus

Boeing's stock just cratered at the end of last week - this is an overreaction to what I agree is a real problem.

Sure, the company has got its problems, as I've said before. Those crashes; we've some worries about how much they're self-insuring - not the passenger losses, but the consequential businesses losses of the airlines that were flying the 737 Max. The Dreamliner has a quality issue or two. Just recently more reports of foreign objects in fuel tanks, the wiring rigs aren't passing muster and so on.

Then we've got the coronavirus which is crucifying Boeing's main buyers, those airlines:

That's halved in this past month, and it's that part of the recent performance I'm talking about. It's entirely true that Covid-19, coronavirus, is ripping through airline finances, but that's not the crippling blow to an airframe manufacturer - not the crippling blow you might think. There's going to be some disruption, most certainly, but we need to understand something about how economies work.

The important point

The thing we need to know right now is this:

Boeing could suffer additional fallout after the coronavirus outbreak runs its course because world economies are now contracting at a rapid pace and demand for new planes may not rebound for two or three years. The stock is now pricing in this worst-case scenario...

That is, the current price reflects doom for the market for new planes.

We also need to think about whether Boeing can finance itself for a period of a couple of years. Yes, yes it can. Quite apart from the fact that the Feds aren't going to allow a major defense contractor to hit the buffers. Nor is the Trump Admin going to allow one of the world's two major airframe manufacturers to keel over. Not when it's the EU's Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) that is the other one.

Yes, that's politics, but politics is important when considering Boeing. It also doesn't mean that anyone's going to go easy on getting the 737 Max back in the sky, nor any other technical matter. It's just that we're really pretty sure that Boeing's not going to go to zero whatever else does happen.

So, OK, airlines go bust

I can think of more than one European airline I expect to go bust soonish to follow Flybe. Norwegian may or may not, but it's certainly making loud noises about finances being on edge. Even British Airways (now part of IAG) is saying that loans, at least, something has to be done.

I take it as absolutely certain that there will be fewer airlines flying in a couple of months than there are now. That's bad for airplane orders, right?

Well, yes, although very few indeed own their own planes. The actual owners are the leasing companies. This complicates slightly, but doesn't change my main point here.

For what matters to an airframe manufacturer is the number of flights, not which airlines are flying them. To be absurd and extreme, the entire aviation industry could go bust overnight and Boeing would be just fine as long as a new set of airlines popped up next week.

That is, it is the demand for flights which matters, not which corporate shells lease the planes, hire the crews and stick their logos on the tail fins. This is the important point.

What matters is demand for flying

I've seen more than one piece from green oriented - even Green - commentators shouting about how this is absolutely great. Airlines go bust, fewer people will fly, Gaia will be happy. And that's the thing; that's not how it works.

So, let us assume that some airlines do go bust, as at least some will. That means their crew are on the market. There are planes made and ready to fly that aren't in use. Airports exist and have been built. That is, we've destroyed absolutely none of our ability, in a technical sense, to provide flights.

We've also not changed in the slightest the desire to go see Mom at Thanksgiving, to get to the beach on Spring Break, to escape Europe's frozen north for cheap beer further south, and so on.

The demand for air travel will be the same. The technical ability to supply will be the same. Therefore entrepreneurs will arise to match the two. That is, the wreckage of the currently established airlines would provide exactly that fertile ground for the creation of new ones.

We can also be a little more serious about matters and talk about how the developing countries are going to continue to develop, as people get richer they do fly more, and thus off into that middle distance, more planes are going to get bought.

The underlying point here being that even if the current airlines do suffer from the coronavirus, however many do go bust, that overhang of current planes will quickly be back in use, just wrapped in different corporate shells.

Which means that demand for new planes rolling off Boeing's production lines isn't going to change all that much.

Another way to make the point

The demand in that middle term of more than a year or two in the future for Boeing's planes is not determined by the health of the current and extant airlines. Rather by the size of the market for air travel, the demand for it that is. A pandemic isn't going to change that in that middle distance, not by any measurable amount. So, the current people that buy Boeings go bust. Shrug, others will arise, that's just the way that capitalism works.

Yes, agreed, it's possible to be too blase about this. As I am being for effect of course. But that point is important.

Boeing is not about to go down just because airline economics are fragile due to the pandemic. Boeing's numbers depend upon longer-term issues than that.

My view

Boeing's stock has recently cratered; this is true. Part of it is that the company really hasn't been covering itself in glory recently as I've said and advised here at Seeking Alpha. This though is different. Here, this halving of the stock price, this is based upon the assumption that Boeing's future sales depend upon the fiscal health of airlines. They don't. They depend instead upon the demand for air travel, a very different thing. It's the leasing companies which carry the financing costs of aircraft, that being linked to interest rates - they're going down, recall?

The absence of the current set of airline owners is of course a disruption. But that's entirely different from a disruption to the desire to fly - for in the absence of one set of capitalists hoping to sate that desire, then there will be other entrepreneurs willing to have a go.

The investor view

Therefore, I think that the Boeing stock price slump is overdone. The company has the finance to last through this. Coronavirus isn't going to cause a global economic breakdown; therefore, I can't see the underlying demand for travel shrinking in the slightest.

Sure, there could be - probably will - be further wobbles along the road, but at current prices and below, Boeing looks to me like a stock to tuck away into that long-term capital growth portfolio.

Yes, this analysis does lack those detailed numbers, but then it's not actually about the detailed numbers. It's about market psychology; fears about the airframe business are getting confused with the financial position of airline companies. They're simply not the same thing at all.

Boeing is near the bottom. I'm therefore a bull.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.