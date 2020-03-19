Intu Is At Option Value, But The Options Are Limited

The stock is at option money prices but as has been said, those options are limited. But maybe there's something there.

The latest results - and the company admits this - show that Intu is at risk of bankruptcy, the high risk but interesting bet is that it will avoid it.

Intu Properties (OTCPK:CCRGF)

As I've been pointing out these past few months Intu has significant problems. British retail property is falling in value given the irruption of the internet into retail spending. Intu has a substantial debt burden, the value of which is not, of course, falling along with the equity value of the property. This is a process which can lead to entire failure - in fact will, assuming that it continues.

What gives us a high-risk opportunity is that someone changes something and this does not continue. That is, perhaps they manage a capital raise? Or the flood of money to support businesses during the coronavirus enables a refinancing?

It gets worse, the basic without change situation, in that the loans which fund the company have covenants attached to them. If the equity cover falls enough, then they can be called. Some of those loans will also need to be rolled over at some point.

This is why the equity has fallen to mere pennies. By 80% and a bit since I first started discussing their problems here.

Background

There's a little oddity to how rents work in the UK. Most commercial leases have "upwards only" rent reviews in them. Perhaps every 3 or 5 years over the life of a 21 or 25-year lease. This means that rents of extant leases don't adjust to the market if it is falling.

The way out here is for the tenant to declare bankruptcy. Or, to do a "company voluntary arrangement," CVA, which is essentially a threat to do the bankruptcy unless the rent is lowered.

OK, so that online irruption. Some 20% of UK retail spending is now online. Some 20% of UK retail property (link is to town centre only) is empty. These two are connected, of course they are. But extant rents on extant leases aren't reflecting this. New rents on new leases are, but not extant. And of course the vast majority of the market is already leased.

Landlords are protected therefore from short-term dips in rental values. But if there's a structural change going on then that's going to come in a series of shuddering jolts rather than gradually over time. Which is what has been happening to Intu.

Equity values in property are usually calculated upon what the current average rental is. Not what it could be rented for, but what it is. Fair enough, but when new rental values are significantly below the current rent roll well, leases do turn over. So, at some point, there has to be, in that big leap, a recognition of this new and markedly lower capital value.

Intu's latest results

We've now got Intu's latest results:

(Intu results from Intu's annual report)

Ah. A £2 billion loss. That's from property valuation write-downs:

Meanwhile, the estimated value of Intu’s portfolio of shopping centres dropped by 22 percent to £6.6 billion.

Well, £6 billion and change in equity in the properties, that's great, right? Nope, not with this:

(Intu debt to equity ratio from annual results)

That's, erm, breaching debt covenants. Or getting damn close to it at least.

In a statement to the stock exchange, Intu said: “We have options including alternative capital structures and further disposals to provide liquidity, and will seek to negotiate covenant waivers where appropriate. These would address potential covenant remedies and the upcoming refinancing activities, with the first material debt maturities in early 2021.” Intu said last week it was at risk of breaching its debt covenants after it was forced to abandon an emergency cash call because what it called extreme market conditions left it unable to raise its minimum target of £1.3bn from investors.

Intu's share price

All of which explains this:

(Intu share price from London Stock Exchange)

At which point, some drollery

One of the comments passing around the London market at present is along the lines of well, sure, Intu is at option prices at present but it doesn't have any options.

At which point, well, probably but then that's the point of cheap options. To be able to take a high risk and possibly - but probably not - high return bet. And there's a certain itch here for me.

It's going to be very difficult for Intu, that's for sure. I think I'd still rate their chances of bankruptcy at 50% or greater. At this point, there's no value in trying to short the stock; but options, well, what's the timescale here?

But the - unlikely - upside? What if they do manage to calm bankers? There's still a billion and more of equity in there. They're cash flow positive - that loss is from write-downs, not that running the company is more expensive than the rent roll. It's their difficulty in financing the position that makes the equity worth near nothing. Sure, there's the longer term which I don't think looks great given the internet but this current price is well below any recovery value if only they can refinance their capital structure.

And, well, that's a bet, it's not an investment. And yet. Base rates have just dropped 50 basis points. The government, the Bank of England, they're not going to want to have something that can be blamed - however tenuously - on coronavirus or their refusal to deal with it. I can imagine some muttering about refinancing loans. Imagine note, I'm not claiming any inside knowledge.

The very fact that we're likely to see significant retail problems over the next few months makes me think - and yes, I did work in politics - that there might be some political pressure over this.

My view

I rather hesitate to say this, given the preponderance of evidence against the idea, but it is an option price and long shots at penny option prices can be fun. At 3 and 4 pence - say - Intu looks like an interesting long shot for a Hail Mary pass. As a bull position that is, the bear case is long past any reasonable certainty.

Yes, I know this is short on analytical rigour. But as a bet - a bet - or speculation based upon political desires to not see such a major company go down given the wider economic implications. There are deals that can be made with the right word in the right ears and I can imagine them being said.

The investor view

This is not for the faint of heart nor, really, is it for those of a rational cast of mind. I can't offer anything other than a feeling in my water to support this idea. Any proper analysis says Intu is toast. Any capital reconstruction is going to wipe out the current shareholder base.

And yet, and yet. At this sort of price, perhaps a little lower, it is indeed option money. A high risk - the likely result is a total loss - speculation on that Hail Mary pass. There is a bull case for Intu at this price. Unlikely but there. A little bit at this sort of price, why not?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.