Inflation-Linked Bonds Offer Great Risk-Reward Trade-Off

While we believe huge deficits as far as the eye can see could lead to rising yields, such a rise would only be sustainable in the event of rising inflation.

We see 30-year TIPS as a way to take advantage of either a rise in inflation expectations should risk appetite return to credit markets, further monetary easing, or both.

The sell-off in inflation-linked government bonds has provided a great opportunity for investors looking for a risk-free positive nominal and real return with the potential for capital gains. The past two weeks has seen the biggest simultaneous backup in bond yields and fall in inflation expectations on record, presenting investors with a 68bp yield on 30-year U.S. Tips (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities).

While still a long way below the incredibly high real yields that prevailed in 2008, the 130bps backup in yields over the past two weeks has created attractive real return prospects given the similar economic and policy outlook.

U.S. 30-Year Nominal and Inflation-Linked Bond Yields (%) and 30-Year Breakeven Inflation Expectations (bps)

30-Year Tips Have Underperformed Stocks

After hitting a peak on March 9, 30-year U.S. inflation-linked bond prices have fallen 26% due largely to falling expectations of future inflation in addition to falling nominal bond prices, which have failed to rally despite the collapse in stocks. In fact, the sell-off has seen the current 30-year TIP underperform U.S. stocks over the past two weeks which we find remarkable given the extent of the equity selloff.

We see 30-year TIPS as a way to take advantage of either a rise in inflation expectations should risk appetite return to credit markets, further monetary easing, or both. Our core view is for both a policy-induced rise in inflation expectations and decline in bond yields over the long term which should see real yields head back into negative territory. This would mean a ~30% rally in the bond price with much less downside risk and volatility relative to equities.

A Recovery In Risk Assets Would Benefit Inflation

A recovery in risk assets would almost certainly lead to a fall in inflation-linked bond yields as it would coincide with a rally in inflation expectations which would likely be must steeper than any rise in nominal bond yields. In the short-term inflation expectations are largely determined by risk sentiment as the close correlation between high yield bond yields and breakeven inflation expectations shows. Typically, recoveries from collapses in risk sentiment have seen inflation-linked bond yields come down as inflation expectations rise much more sharply than nominal yields.

U.S. 30-Year Breakevens Vs High Yield Bond Yields (Inverted)

Continued Selloff Would Trigger Further Monetary Easing

If we do not see a rally in risk assets we are confident that we will see the Federal Reserve continue to ease until they get one. The fact that nominal yields are rising at a time when stocks are crashing is a particularly problematic development for policymakers given the high level of debt in the economy. Corporate bond yields have surged in real terms in part as policymakers have failed to cushion the blow of widening risk spreads. A continuation of this trend would likely be met with more aggressive policy measures to pin bond yields down.

What About Fears Over The Fiscal Deficit?

One explanation for the rise in real bond yields is growing concern among bondholders over the inevitable surge in the fiscal deficit which is causing investors to shun long-duration bonds despite falling inflation expectations. This does not add up in our view. While we certainly believe huge deficits as far as the eye can see could lead to rising yields, such a rise would only be sustainable in the event that inflation expectations were to rise.

If bond yields continue to rise due to deficit concerns yet inflation expectations remain low, then the Fed will have no problem raising its debt monetization efforts to keep yields in check. Unless the Fed regains some independence and pushes back against monetizing the government's deficits, we see no scenario where positive real yields on long-term bonds can remain intact.

