International Seaways Management On COVID-19, Oil Price Impact (Podcast)

J Mintzmyer: Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the next day of our Virtual Investor Forum, focusing on the coronavirus and the recent oil price war. This morning, we’re hosting International Seaways’ CEO, Lois Zabrocky; and CFO, Jeff Pribor. They’re here to talk to us about the crude tanker markets and recent interactions they’ve seen with the coronavirus, as well as the recent spike in VLCC rates.

Lois and Jeff, welcome. Thanks for joining us.

Lois Zabrocky: Yes, good morning. How are you?

JM: Well, it’s been a crazy few days. Thanks for joining us. This is a disclosure for everyone listening. We are recording live on the morning of 17th March 2020. It’s about 8:30 Eastern. I do have a long position in International Seaways. Nothing here today constitutes investment advice in any form, nor official guidance from Lois and Jeff. So again, welcome. Let’s start off with the obvious one, coronavirus, right, big black swan for 2020. How did that initially impact your markets and what sort of indications are you still seeing across the Board because of that?

LZ: So maybe I’ll jump in to start. So we did start to see a fall off, but it was really a combination of the coronavirus, as you recall, really flared up during the Chinese New Year. So during the Chinese New Year, you have a natural dip in chartering and deliveries in any case and then you started to see the coronavirus come in on top of that.

So the VLCC market, in particular, showed a dip down to $25,000, $30,000 per day, something like that for three, four weeks in the early part of the coronavirus impact before we got into the trade war.

JM: Yes. It’s been a – it’s a pretty massive downturn there and, of course, the Chinese New Year didn’t help and then we had the coronavirus impact. And then – so what sort of follow-ons have you seen from China? Have you seen some more volumes and liftings out of there yet, now that they’re supposedly coming back online? Are we still seeing lower overall volumes?

LZ: So it’s very interesting what’s happening in the world. And there’s a lot of talk in the markets coming that China will use this opportunity to shore up their version of SPR, right, and they may have up to 200 million barrels of spare capacity, where President Trump said that we would also, in the United States, fill our SPR now whether that’s with international barrels or domestic barrels isn’t 100% clear at this time.

But we have somewhere around 77 million barrels of spare capacity that could be long-term strategic reserves, contrasted with China’s reserves. So we haven’t really seen a slowdown, but it is not very clear where a lot of these barrels will be going in the market that we’re seeing fixed today. They’re fixed with a lot of options.

JM: Yes. It seems like there’s a lot of weird sort of routes developing as well, where we’re seeing a huge loads out of the Middle East Gulf heading over towards the U.S. Gulf and almost like a domestic dumping sort of posturing. Have you been seeing some similar things like that, or any other weird sort of routes that maybe normally you wouldn’t be expecting?

LZ: Well, I think Bella or used to be Bella [indiscernible] which is the Saudi arm and controlling their movements or rather wise in the way that they’re doing their chartering and they’re not – they are fixing with Middle East to the Far East options for discharge, as well as options West to the U.S. Gulf for discharge. So these ships are being fixed a bit out into the future. And as long as they fix it that type of optionality, I think, that gives them more freedom. But indeed, it does seem that more barrels than what is typical are slated to come last.

JM: Yes. It’s definitely keeping their options open, and we’ll see how things really respond. I think the United States capacity for their SPR is about 94 million barrels. So it’s interesting that China has got doubled that volume, and China is, of course, would be all international barrels, whereas with the United States, we still don’t know. I think, President Trump suggested it was going to be domestic, but we actually haven’t seen any purchases yet. So we’ll have to see how those come through.

How are you benefiting directly from this, right? I mean, that the rate surge is obvious, but how many ships do you have available in this market for VLCCs? I mean, I know you have a lot that were already on charter. I know you had a few that are in the yards. What’s sort of your benefit at this point?

LZ: Well, I would say that this is where it really showcases a vehicle like Tankers International, where you have the largest VLCC fleet in the world. And therefore, even if an International Seaways vessel is not available, there are ships that are available to take advantage of these rates. You’re absolutely correct in identifying that.

I know everybody gets – reads the headlines in trade wins and noise and they picked the one vessel that fixed it at the moon. The vessels are fixing on the way up and it will flow through our earnings that is for certain. But you would not say that the whole fleet is fixed at an average of $150,000 a day, right? So it’s most directly immediately affecting the VLCCs. It is now cascading down into the Suezmaxes, where if a charter is able to do so, they’ll split a 2 million barrel cargo into two 1 million barrel stem and they will take a Suezmax if they are able to do that.

So we’re starting to see that flow down into the smaller sizes, which is – will benefit us all over the place. And you’re also seeing it that collapse in crude prices made it, so that you actually had a refinery margin in – like the U.S. Gulf and East and you saw the response on the product carriers as well, because that’s positive for the refineries, at least, until every – the pricing catch up – catches up.

JM: Yes, it’s definitely interesting. Let’s speak, I mean, it’s just napkin math, of course. But splitting a VLCC in half, right, because Suezmax is 1 million barrels, VLCC is 2 million, but there’s also separate engines and separate fuel costs and that sort of thing with the Suezmax. So just, I guess, napkin math, but say, you had, let’s use round numbers, let’s just say $200,000 on a VLCC. Now, you might say, well, that’d be $100,000 for Suezmax, but of course, there’s fuel costs and so on. So is it maybe like 30% or 40% or kind of a rough napkin number that folks could look at for those?

LZ: I had not done that. Could you – you’re basically just talking about your additional port charges and then, to your point, your additional fuel costs on a Suezmax burns less than a V. Right now, the Suezmaxes are popping up where if you were to fresh or fix a fresh Suezmax today, you would be rising up somewhere north of – certainly, north of $60,000 per day and potentially even higher. You could be depending on the route and your prompt[ph]positioning, you could be closer to $100,000 a day. But the VLCCs also all over the place around $200,000 a day.

But you wouldn’t say, it would be $100,000 a day, because the market will respond independently. And there are certain trips, where not every vessel, mostly out of West Africa is where you see them split the 2 million barrels into 1 million barrels and vice versa, so they cannibalize one another. I’d have to run the numbers, J, to give you a quick thumbnail, I don’t have that available.

JM: Yes, that’s fine.

JP: And – but what you can say, J, it’s clear for everyone listening that there is a strong correlation between the Suezmax and the V. So it doesn’t work out so well, necessarily [indiscernible] just being as you put it 50% or 40%, so it can actually be higher than that. But you can be assured because of the effect that Lois is mentioning that, when these go up, they will pull the Suezmax up. There’s a very strong correlation.

JM: Yes, it’s very interesting. And kind of, I guess, even more interesting part is that when VLCCs went down because of China’s quarantine and all the coronavirus impacts, the Suezmaxes were actually more resilient, right, because they weren’t as dependent on China.

So it’s like they didn’t suffer as much on the downturn. And now they’re sort of benefiting from the uplift. So it’s nice to see. And yes, just exact numbers on port, and I just wanted to get the point across for anyone listening or on the recording that, it’s not just 50%, right, it could probably a little less because of the separate engines and all that. And then, if you’re taking Aframax, you could say, it’s one-third, but maybe it’s a little less, but it’s just – it’s always kind of like it depends.

Let’s talk about the Panamax market. So what’s – how is that market doing? I mean, that’s an area where you’ve done very well, right, comparatively in the last quarter or so. Is there any shift here now, or is that sort of a separate issue?

LZ: Yes. I would say that the Panamaxes are doing their own thing, and they’re largely trading in North and South America and back and forth through the Panama Canal. They’ve been steadily earning very well. And I would say for – really for longer than a quarter, and they continue to post healthy strong numbers. So they – they’re, of course, affected, but it has to kind of flow down through Vs, Suez, the Afras [ph] and then to the Panamax. So they’re a little bit separate, but they’re posting strong numbers. So, we feel good about that sector.

JM: Yes, it’s very good. You’re basically firing on all cylinders. I guess, the last sort of sector you have exposure to is the MR market, MR product. Any indications out of that market? We’ve seen the rates hold up quite well throughout the year-to-date. What’s sort of driving that? And do you think there’s further upside or maybe we’ve plateaued?

LZ: I think that – the – you are seeing additional strength in the LR1s and the LR2s, which is a very positive sign, because the LR2s, in particular, we just had seen over the last six months a helping number convert over to Aframaxes just trading dirty, and that’s less than ideal. So the increases that you’re seeing on the LR1s and the LR2s are helpful, both for that Panamax sector on the crude and for the MR market, because it just sort of lifts the product carriers overall.

And I think that’s a result of when you have these rapid price changes in the crude oil, then it changes what the refinery margins are, and all of a sudden that changes the mix that the refiners are pulling. So it has been a positive on the product carriers over – really they were the only ones – the only sector that was doing quite well before you really saw this impact from the oil price war.

JM: Yes. Certainly, I hope that keeps up. We’re seeing some very interesting spreads going forward, where refineries just might not be profitable, we’ll have to see. I mean, the oil price is coming down rapidly, so the inputs are coming down. But at the same time, the forward curves for diesel demand and jet fuel demand are also crashing.

So I think it’ll be very interesting summer, maybe we’ll see some storage in products as well. But yes, I mean, usually when we talk about floating storage, it’s always been crude oil. But we’ll have to see if there’s anything with products. Have you heard anything about potential storage on like, maybe an older LR2 or LR1, or is that – kind of hasn’t developed yet?

LZ: It doesn’t seem to have developed yet and who also say that the fact that the whole world is working remotely. Really, as of yesterday, is – it also – it affects things. It affects the cargo – how quickly information is flowing and how everything is happening. And I think this coronavirus has taken everybody aback and it’s causing a little bit of reflection and – before I think the markets all get back to normal.

JM: Yes. And I think that’s a good segue to – it’s easy to forget about the human impact of things, right? We get – we sit here and we talk about the rates. But let’s talk about that really quick. So how is the coronavirus, I guess, impacting your direct office operations and your working environment? And then as related to that, how does it impact the crews on your vessels? And I know you don’t work with them directly, right, face-to-face. But anecdotally, are we having any issues with crews getting sick or needing to be quarantined or morale or anything like that?

LZ: So we consider ourselves to be pretty directly linked to our coworkers really that are at CE and I have sent messages out to the fleet. Essentially, knock on wood, we have not had anybody come down with coronavirus. However, what is happening is that the repatriation of crews worldwide has become infinitely more complex, because countries are not wanting you to disembark your people or allowing you to send your people easily to see.

So, thus far, we are staying in very close communication with all of our crews, but I think that they are on the frontlines of this. And they are, as usual, doing an amazing job of soldiering on and getting through things. So the – I think that is where the challenges are logistically. As far as our shoreside, our Head of IT is our worldwide corona czar and he head us. He was working for a couple of weeks to make sure that we would be set up to work remotely as required. And as of right now, our teams are working full on, but not together.

JM: Okay, that makes sense. Or is anyone directly teleworking, or is there people just working in the office, but both separated?

LZ: We are working remotely from our home. And we have some presence going to the office to make sure that everything is copacetic there, but basically everybody is working remotely.

JM: Good. I’m glad to see that you’re able to make that work and that you had the foresight. You had that IT guy on the case a few weeks ago. And if only everybody else had the same level of foresight, we thought it’d be looking a little bit better now, but anyways, better late than never.

So let’s pivot back a little bit. But when we organize this Forum a couple of weeks ago, the oil price war hadn’t kicked off yet. So it was the coronavirus in IMO 2020 progression form or whatever. So let’s talk about…

LZ: Yes.

JM: …IMO 2020, right, when I first invited you…

LZ: Yes.

JM: So let’s talk about that how – what’s your current scrubber update and anything you’re seeing in that market?

LZ: It is funny when you look at the list of questions you think, oh, IMO 2020, because you don’t have that. You have the avalanche or the oil prices, which dwarf really, as well as the coronavirus, right, it’s kind of dwarfing the IMO 2020 issues. If we take it from the ground up then we say, technically, our crews, our engineers and the technical management have been able to avert any issues really with engines and running fuels.

One of the things that, I think, is evolving here is now that Saudi has decided to crank up. There will be more heavy barrels on the market and that should translate into lower high sulfur fuel – on the marketplace for us on our scrubber-fitted VLCCs as that flows through the system, it’s probably a little bit early for it. But a lot of those barrels that they’re – they have cranked up to get over 12 million barrels a day R&D heavy – erode heavy, where that hadn’t – had been a little bit less prevalent in the marketplace previously.

So I think that will be a positive for the lower-price of the high sulfur fuel oil. And if we look at our scrubber situation, we filled our fourth scrubber-fitted VLCC from the yard and she, knock on wood, should be able to extend to this market at quite an impressive rate, that would be the Everest, the McKinley, the fifth one is not too far behind her. Then we have two more vessels that will be arriving at the yard here coming up. So basically, the McKinley has a sales and I don’t want to jinx her, but she should be out shortly. So then we’ll be five done and five remaining.

JM: All right. So basically, 50% on there. And then just to…

LZ: Yes.

JM: … circle back real quick, a small follow-up, you had two vessels that were trapped in China, right? One of them was the Everest, I think, that you just mentioned…

LZ: Yes.

JM: So is China’s back up and working, that’s no longer a factor?

LZ: I would not say that it is not a factor. I would say that it just – it’s taking longer, because, let’s say, you have someone from the UK they have to fly into a yard. They have to be quarantined for 14 days. Anyone moving even really between China and the workers, et cetera, coming back and forth, there’s temperature checks, there’s a lot of protocols and it’s just very challenged to get air all the workers there. It is starting to loosen up, because I think China is a head of everyone else on the coronavirus pain.

So they’re starting to get more fully back to work. But I would definitely not say that it’s a non-factor, J. This is going to take time to work through. And I think their repair yards are very busy and backed up and I’m sure the new building yards are the same.

JM: Excellent, Lois. Yes, thanks for cleaning that one up. Non-factor is definitely, yes, not the right word to use.

LZ: No, no, I’m not being critical. It’s just – it is so important to realize what logistically, as you can imagine in response to the coronavirus, kind of the whole world now is shutting down flights. And you can just see how it goes through the chain and it definitely builds in inefficiencies that would have been unthinkable to us a month ago.

JM: Yes, of course. No, there’s a significant delay on top of – there was already a delay, right, in scrubbers based on…

LZ: Yes.

JM: …what people initially expected.

LZ: Yes.

JM: …and I think delays and I push the installations into the 40 to 45-day range. So is it safe to say that if you’re getting a scrubber done in China now, you should be planning closer to maybe 60 days?

LZ: I think so.

JM: Okay.

LZ: Yes. Unfortunately, yes.

JM: Yes. That brings up a very interesting question as well, because scrubbers spreads have dried. I know you’re optimistic about SFO coming down, but scrubber spreads recently basically hit all-time lows like $97, right, a ton. And so…

LZ: Yes.

JM: …you’re looking at – you’ve got five done basically, right, four and the fifth one is basically, almost done.

LZ: Yes.

JM: You’ve got five to go. Scrubber spreads only $97. VLCC markets are hitting $150, $200, $240, whatever the recent headline is. You’re in a similar situation as you were last fall, right? But even – maybe even more dramatic, because now the spreads, for sure, are – I mean, they’re not bad. But they’re not – last fall, you didn’t know what the spreads would be. I mean, now, you know what the spreads will be?

LZ: Yes.

JM: So what is your obligation to do those scrubbers? Can you delay them another two, three, four months? Can you cancel them all together, or is there a commercial obligation to do this dry dock soon?

LZ: We are combining on these – on most of the vessels that are remaining. We’re combining their actual dry dock with the scrubber installation. So to the extent that we’re doing that, we will likely host the program. But we are in constant dialogue around any – whether or not we would incrementally push additional vessels or not.

JM: Okay, excellent. So you’ve contracted. You do have to pay for the scrubber at some point, but you could delay it, so it’s just like a normal dry dock. So then we’re only talking what maybe 20 additional days as opposed to that 60?

LZ: We – well, and that was the case in – on the generate – the former generate vessels. And in the case of fixed, we had bought that we leased on five of them had combined the dry dock with the scrubber installation from the beginning was our strategy. So the incremental time is only that, right, that you’re accomplishing multiple goals.

JM: Yes. It’s just interesting dynamic and I’m hopeful and I know you’ll do whatever you can, right, for the best commercial result. But it is just interesting to see, right, you have those five ships and the market is changing so rapidly. So just – it’s encouraging if you don’t have to dry dock them, right, in the coming weeks or coming months and you can just take advantage of these markets. And then, next time, when the rates eventually weaken, it would be just an excellent timing, right, best laid plans, but something to think about. What is the remaining CapEx for the rest of the discover program, just so – just for purposes of keeping on top of that?

LZ: Perhaps we – go ahead.

Jeffrey Pribor: Well, I think, we don’t have it right in front of me, but it should be on the website for – from the last conference call. But I think that the remaining CapEx for Suez is in the neighborhood of $30 million.

JM: All right. Excellent, $30 million. Yes, I was just kind of, I guess, building up with that question. So we’re looking at $30 million an additional CapEx, and then, of course, you have loan amortization from your new facilities. But at the same time, the cash flow coming in is quite strong and your liquidity balances is quite high.

Can we talk about sort of what is a, I guess, target leverage, because your leverage is quite low, right? Can we talk about what a target leverage is for your company and sort of what a target liquidity is? And I guess, the point of doing that is to say, like, well, what is your excess liquidity? Like how much do you have available opportunistically in this market?

JP:Sure. Well, as you mentioned, our leverage is at net loan-to-value just looking in our conventional vessels as value. The main fleet is about 40%, right? So that we’re pretty happy with that. We don’t view that as a – as underleveraged, viewed as a good leverage target that gives us a lot of flexibility and low break-evens and flexibility for the future to allocate capital, as is best done. So I think, starting there and having a sort of a natural amortization schedule with our debt is a good place to be. So let’s start with that, J.

Well, and then, I guess, you asked about liquidity. We disclosed that we had $150 million of cash at the end of the fourth quarter and an undrawn revolver bring us up to $200 million. But we also noted at the time that the financing that we closed in January, which is a very favorable low-cost, high-flexibility bank financing, it was essentially a little bit of a deleveraging event that gets us to this level that we can’t get around 40%.

So we used some of that clearly in Q1 to delever. We still think we have a very good liquidity position. I think we disclosed it was a good $130 million of cash, plus $40 million of undrawn revolver on new facility. So that’s, again, an attractive place to be to start with. And then we’ll kind of see where the cash goes from there, as you and Lois were talking about, the year started with a high number, a lot of high expectations of net cash and then the COVID-19 affect in the East brought rates down to where they’re fortunately still at or above cash break-evens, but a lot less cash expected. That was Phase 2 of the year.

And now, we’re in Phase 3, which is – the price war starts and so the rates go back up, but you’ll take a look and see that likely we shouldn’t expect to do more cash. But the volatility just shows you what you want is flexibility then go quarter-by-quarter, take a look at where you are and see and do in terms of capital allocation by way of dividend, share repurchase or whatever is appropriate. So that’s how we’re going to approach the rest of the year.

JM: Yes, Jeff, definitely makes sense. You got a methodical approach to things. Are there any sort of covenants in the new facility, because I mean, it was otherwise a very attractive, right, facility. It helped you delever, good flexibility, low interest rate. Are there any sort of covenants in relation to dividends and share repurchases? Anything related to net profits or cash flows, anything like that?

JP: Well, we don’t have that covenant that you see in some bank facilities or thoughts of limiting dividend to a percentage of net income or something like that. We do have a agreed amount at – of liquidity at the [indiscernible] minimum, which is, this is all disclosed in the credit facility as part of the 10-K exhibits just to be clear, $15 million of cash and another $25 million of liquidity on top of that are required. But as long as we’re doing that where we have flexibility to dividend or share repurchase, so it’s really pretty good flexible facility in that regard.

JM: Yes. No, it’s certainly helpful and flexible in this regard, like you mentioned. And look, I mean, we have a high cash balance, right, operating cash flows are – even during the, I guess, peak of the coronavirus in China and the depth, I guess, at the VLCC rates, the rates were not terrible. I mean, they weren’t good, but they were like $30,000, right?

So even at the depth, you are clearly cash flow positive, especially when you look at how well your Suezmaxes and your Panamaxes were doing and the LR as well. So, you don’t have a lot of CapEx, right, you only have a few dry docks, they might be delayed even. The dividend is a token, right? It’s $0.06. I mean, it’s basically a rounding error at some point of things.

So – and you leverage is very well under control. And I mean, you mentioned 40% and – but that’s even before you offset, right, your joint venture and stuff like that and some of your net cash that comes in every day. So what I’m getting at, I guess, is you have a 30 million share repurchase.

What’s stopping you, I guess, from utilizing that in today’s market, especially given things like we saw yesterday, right, where VLCC rates are surging? You’re doing everything, right, firing on all cylinders. And I think, yesterday, your stock was off from 10% to 15%. I mean, it’s just a wild market. So is there anything stopping you from just taking full advantage of that and maybe even starting a new repurchase program?

JP: Sure. J, I mean, a couple of comments on things you said there. First, I would want our – to say to you and to our listeners, that we don’t think of the dividend that we implemented, it’s $0.06 a share per quarter as token.

LZ: Yes.

JP: And just to be clear, it’s – it adds up to an amount that’s about 10% market cap, which varies a lot in this volatile market. But it was a little over 1%, the day we implemented it and we’re still in that – the general area. So while that is not a big number. I think, the important part is Lois and I and the Board thought a lot about is, let’s have a fixed component of our dividend.

We think that’s really helpful to shareholders, especially if they’re not staring at shipping stocks six hours a day, which were at 10 hours a day, which a few professionals are, but most don’t have the time to do that. So the message is, like 80% of the S&P 500, we have a steady fixed dividend at – while not huge, it’s greater than T-Bills and/or whatever you’re going to get on cash.

So let’s start with that. And then I’d go on to say, yes, in terms of additional cash for beyond that fixed portion for either additional dividend or share repurchase, we clearly have the ability to do that. J, I just want to make sure you’re still there. Are we still talking?

LZ: Yes, yes, I can see.

JM: Yes.

JP: Okay, good. That’s great. I want to make sure we’re [ph] online. So, look, on the share repurchase program, specifically, two weeks ago on our last conference call – earnings call on the fourth quarter, when we announced the dividend, we also said, “Hey, we have a $30 million share repurchase program. We think that our own shares trading at a significant discount to net asset value are the most attractive thing to buy out there.”

I think that was a pretty clear signal that [Multiple Speakers] with our cash. But I don’t know that we could say a lot more than that, other than that we recognized and we said that we thought that shares look cheap, and that using the share buyback program made a lot of sense.

JM: Yes. Thanks, Jeff. Look – looking for a firm re-endorsement of that share, kind of repurchase program, of course. And, of course, you’ve had that that $30 million program for quite sometime, right, and we’re not repurchasing shares, obviously realized, right, a different balance sheet. You had a refinancing priority that we had talked about, right, on previous call. So it wasn’t necessarily a shock that you hadn’t used that program. But there is a difference, right, between announcing a program and mentioning it and then actually using it.

So, as investors, obviously, we’re watching the stock. Our company, right, trade at $0.60 on the $1 and we’re watching the surging VLCC rates, and then we’re turning into the craziness of $16 margin. Who knows the market is opening in 30 minutes, who knows what today will bring. But there’s just this absolute disconnect, right, between the shipping stocks and the performance and the underlying stock and we just encourage you to take advantage of that.

So it sounds like you will. We look forward to the Q1 results. And the closer you can get to running out of repurchase authorization as in spending the entire $30 million, the better. If rates stay where they are and you come back Q2 with another $50 million, that would be awesome. Yes, the dividend, it’s nice to have a little bit of fixed component. Every investor is different, right, and there’s nothing wrong with returning cash to shareholders.

I actually – I’m a big fan of a smaller dividend and a bigger repurchase, but it’s all situational. And I’m sure, you’re the same way, right? I mean, if the stock was trading above NAV, then we wouldn’t be talking about repurchases, right? We’d be talking about dividends. So I think you’re doing everything well. Just really, really wanted to hammer that repurchase point, because so many of your peers do not have the ability that you have, right? They don’t have a clean balance sheet. They haven’t just completed a refinancing. They’re not benefiting from the surge in rates. Obviously, crude tanker companies are, but dry bulk companies aren’t. So it is good to see somebody doing it right.

LZ: We appreciate that, J. You definitely hammered home the point.

JM: Excellent. And did I mention I’m long the stocks? I go to disclose that I’m not a – not an unbiased participant in this call. So, yes, with that said, let’s just pivot one more time back to these huge rates, because I think a lot of people see them. But they say, “Well, this feels like that Cosco spike. And the Cosco spike was good, but it was very short-lived, right? It was like a week or two, and I think it was like 50% or 60% of the fixtures got cancelled. Is this different than the Cosco spike? Is there a little bit more legs to this thing?

LZ: Totally different, yes. No, it’s totally different, J. I’m sorry to interrupt you there. It’s completely different in the sense that the Saudis have the wherewithal to do what they say. And they have already started to sell their cargoes, pump extra crude, and they came out. They have been the biggest player on the spot market, fixing and securing VLCC tonnage for second-half March, dates, right?

So the market will breathe a little bit as we head into some early April has been fixed, but not a preponderance of you heading into the middle decade yet. So, as long as the Saudis decide that this is their choice, they will effectuate those additional barrels. So it’s quite different than October, which was not just an extra inundation of oil on the market. It was simply heading into seasonal. You did have additional oil coming, but it was from all different markets being pulled by the winter season, where this is a push coming from Saudi.

JM: Yes. It’s definitely looking to be different. So I appreciate you clarifying from your angle, right, because you see different things and I see – all I see the reported fixtures. But we did notice 50 fixtures came out last week, and about 35 to 40 of those have been fully confirmed, right, and only six or seven…

LZ: Yes.

JM: …have been canceled. Where – and these are huge ones, too, like $20,000, $250,000, $300,000, whereas I think with Cosco, it was like 50% or 60% got cancelled. So that is – it’s phenomenal…

LZ: …or more, I think, yes.

JM: …yes, phenomenal to see. So anyways, I think, we’ve covered most of the points. I got to pull out the baseball bat and beat that horse on the repurchases. Hopefully, we’ll see that coming through. Any other final kind of notes on either market observations or I guess, kind of advocacy for Seaways in this environment? Why should investors pick Seaways over any other tanker company?

LZ: So I think that, our approach – we are beautifully positioned to take advantage of the market and where it is right now. We came into the year. We executed that refinancing. Our leverage is lower. We’ve got our mixed size fleet, so that when the VLCC rates were low, the middle of the fleet was looking very strong. And now the VLCCs are coming on just at an unbelievable rates that they’re posting. So, Seaways, really, I think has the optimal position in the market.

And then, Jeff, do you want to chime in?

JP: I think you said it pretty well. I just would first say, the sector in general is fortunate that we’re in a good position. Our – all of our stocks will hit like every stocks been hit at this point. But before the recession hit to the broader market, I think we in a sector took a – there was a big chunk out of the rates set that are out of the stock price that we deal.

If I’m an investor, I’m looking at it, hey, “There is going to be an effect.” It’s already of the COVID virus, but it’s already mitigated in part by – a large part by the price war action. So that cuts back the effect of it, and no one wants to minimize this serious virus and the world-wide effect.

But when there is recovery, our sector looks pretty good for a way to participate in recovery and as well as set as a company in the sector. I think, the combination of the excellent operation of Lois and her team with – of the ships with – along with the balance sheet and a capital allocation discipline that we’ve talked. I hope that sets apart, that’s the idea.

LZ: Yes. And I guess, J, before we open it up to questions, I would leave it with the – that we hope everybody that that’s listening and take safety measures and all of us emerge on the other side of this thing well.

JM: Yes. Thank you very much, Lois and Jeff, for a really good summary of the situation. And yes, of course, it is, I guess, a blessing to have this sort of market, where, even though things are going so roughly, right, we still have support for our market. And then, of course, on the human side of things, right, that we’re taking care of our crews at Sea and also the onshore staff and everything has been taken care of. So that was very good to hear. I think we wrapped pretty much all the questions into the dialogue. So I very much appreciate your time this morning, Lois and Jeff. It’s always a pleasure to host you guys here. Thanks for joining us.

LZ: Thank you so much.

JP: All right. Thanks, J. I appreciate it.

JM: Thank you for joining us for another live session of our COVID-19 and Oil Price War Forum. We just hosted International Seaways’ management, CEO, Lois Zabrocky; and CFO, Jeffrey Pribor. As disclosure, I do have a long position in International Seaways’ shares. Nothing you heard this morning constitutes investment advice or official company guidance in any form. This is recorded on the morning of 17 March 2020 prior to market open. Our positions may change in the future.

