Tech And Its New Safe Haven Status (Podcast)

But the Nasdaq has held up relatively well, continuing years of outperformance.

The tech sector has been roiled during the coronavirus bear market, no surprises there.

By Daniel Shvartsman

As the coronavirus bear market continues to roil investors, it felt like an opportune time for Akram's Razor and I to check in on the tech sector and the climate in general. In a call recorded as the market blew out on Monday afternoon, March 16th, we talk about what effect it's had on the tech sector in general. Is the bubble over? Will the Nasdaq be a safe haven and a future outperformer? We discuss the impact already felt in the market and where things might go.

Topics Covered

3:00 minute mark - The seismic shift

6:00 - Change in valuation approach

12:00 - Can the Nasdaq continue to outperform

19:00 - Risk assessment

25:00 - Owning market performance and the loss of margin of safety

34:00 - How to assess going forward

39:00 - Potential sectors to invest in

48:00 - Are we at a divergence?

56:00 - Does a safe haven now sacrifice future growth?

1:03:00 - The flattening of volatility and the natural reaction

1:09:00 - The longer-term impact

1:12:00 - Close the market?

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel is long GOOG, PINS, and DIS.

Akram's Razor is long PINS, PD, and FB, and short SHOP and NVTA.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.