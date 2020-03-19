Avantor: Punished Enough - Time To Buy A Misunderstood Healthcare Name

I estimate 2022 non-GAAP EPS and FCF will both be >$1.00 and that investors will be willing to pay a high-teens forward multiple at the end of 2021.

Investors are indiscriminately selling companies with debt, but AVTR's ability to service its debt is solid due to a diversified customer base, high recurring revenue, and essential healthcare products.

Avantor (AVTR) is down 54% since the 2/19 market peak versus 29% for the market and 10% for closest peer TMO. It now trades at a 50%+ discount to TMO.

Investment Thesis

Avantor (AVTR) is a misunderstood relative value play in the healthcare sector that now trades at a 50-60% discount (depending on which multiple) to its closest peer Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO). It is down 54% from the 2/19 market peak versus 29% for the S&P 500 and only 10% for TMO.

Avantor’s underperformance has been dramatic, but in the absence of relevant news, few seem to understand why. I believe the underperformance is a mis-pricing driven by unwarranted concerns about Avantor’s ability to refinance debt and to meet long-term growth targets.

Consistent with my macro COVID-19 narrative, I am forecasting headwinds to revenue and earnings in 2020 with a recovery in 2021. My estimates are, therefore, below consensus (and guidance), which hasn’t yet reset for COVID-19 impacts. But that’s OK because the market is clearly expecting something worse than I am baking in.

This is an 18-24 month idea. The key numbers to watch are 2022 non-GAAP EPS and FCF forecasts – I am modeling for both to be >$1.00 on an as-reported basis. If Avantor can credibly demonstrate a mid single-digit revenue growth profile (and I think it can), investors would likely be willing to pay at least a high-teens multiple on the forward estimate near the end of 2021, implying a 2-year price target of ~$18 and a return of >100% from the closing price on 3/18. Discounting this price target back to present day at a 10% discount rate suggests the stock is about 45% undervalued today.

Author note: There may be a minor discrepancy between the price used in the article and price at publication due to the extreme market volatility

Mispricing Driven By Leverage and Growth Concerns

Avantor is mispriced for two main reasons:

Avantor screens as an over-levered business, and investors are indiscriminately avoiding leverage given market volatility. I will argue Avantor’s debt is nothing to be concerned about. The company can reduce leverage from 4.6x today (on a credit agency basis) to within its target long-term 2-4x range by the end of 2021. Interest coverage is acceptable, and there are no significant maturities until 2024, though the company has the opportunity (not the obligation) to refinance callable high-interest secured notes in October 2020, which it should be able to do even in volatile credit markets. Investors have low confidence in the company’s long-term sustainable growth outlook (both revenue and EBITDA). Management bears some responsibility for this, as they over-promised a 5-8% revenue growth rate at the time of the IPO, but 2020 guidance now has 4% at the low end. Nevertheless, I estimate the company can sustain at least 4% normalized revenue growth and 5% operating income growth over the long-term, which should warrant at least a high-teens forward P/E multiple.

I will take a look at each of these in more detail.

Leverage Is Manageable

Avantor emerged from private equity ownership into the public markets in May 2019, pricing its IPO at $14. As of the end of 2018, the leverage ratio was 7.0x (on a credit agency basis, which adds back stock comp and projected synergies), falling to 4.6x at the end of the 2019. About 75% of the reduction in leverage was due to the IPO, with the remainder being organic growth and debt reduction post-IPO.

Using a more traditional leverage ratio (gross debt on the balance sheet over reported adjusted EBITDA), net debt currently screens at 4.9x, which admittedly seems high in an uncertain economic environment. However, three factors make this leverage more manageable that it first appears: the stability of cash flows, the possibility of an advantageous refinancing in late 2020, and the likelihood of reaching target leverage by mid-2021 – all of which are achievable even after adding COVID-19 headwinds to my model.

Exhibit 1. Base Case Deleveraging Scenario

As background, about 85% of Avantor’s current revenue comes from legacy VWR, which was mostly a distributor of life science laboratory products. In late 2017, Avantor – a much smaller maker of high purity chemicals and high performance silicone – acquired VWR with the backing of private equity firm New Mountain Capital. This buyout is what led to the company having high leverage.

Avantor’s cash flows are stable. Avantor is able to run at high leverage (it was as high as 9x immediately after the VWR acquisition) because of the stability of its cash flows. It serves stable, diversified, and secular growth end markets with a high mix (~85%) of recurring revenue - namely consumables or services. Equipment is only 15% of the mix.

Avantor is a supplier of laboratory consumables and equipment, primarily to the healthcare industry (and especially to pharma/biotech) but also to various diversified industrial end markets. It is essentially a “picks and shovels” supplier to research labs and manufacturers.

Exhibit 2. End Markets

Exhibit 3. Geographies

Avantor sells about 6 million products to over 240,000 customer locations. Some examples of the products it sells are below.

To biotech/pharma and their contract manufacturers: On the high end, excipients (inactive drug ingredients) or single-use components for biologics manufacturing. On the low end, beakers, test tubes, and glass slides.

and their contract manufacturers: On the high end, excipients (inactive drug ingredients) or single-use components for biologics manufacturing. On the low end, beakers, test tubes, and glass slides. To other healthcare customers: On the high end, components for implantable devices, particularly items that use high-purity silicone, or reagents (i.e., consumable chemicals) for diagnostic tests. On the low end, gloves, gowns, and tongue depressors.

customers: On the high end, components for implantable devices, particularly items that use high-purity silicone, or reagents (i.e., consumable chemicals) for diagnostic tests. On the low end, gloves, gowns, and tongue depressors. To government and academic customers: Laboratory consumables and equipment.

customers: Laboratory consumables and equipment. To applied and advanced technology customers: High-purity acids and solvents for semiconductor manufacturing, space-grade silicones (adhesives and coatings) for aircraft.

About half of Avantor’s revenue comes from its own products and services, with the remainder sourced from over 4,500 suppliers, including familiar names such as GE, Corning, and Kimberly-Clark. The company distributes products in over 180 countries via its network of over 150 facilities.

I throw out all these numbers to make a point about stability. Avantor’s revenue is diversified across customers, suppliers, geography, end market, and product type, with the vast majority being recurring revenue.

Avantor has the option (but not the obligation) for a favorable refinancing in October 2020. Because Avantor took out the largest pieces of its debt in 2017 when it was still a leveraged buyout (“LBO”), it has LBO-type interest rates on some of its debt ($2 billion principal of 9% unsecured and $1.5 billion principal of 6% secured) even though leverage post-IPO has fallen to 4.5-5.0x.

Exhibit 4. Debt Table

The 6% secured notes mature in 10/24, and the 9% unsecured notes mature in 10/25, so Avantor has no looming maturities. Meanwhile, the interest is sufficiently covered at 2.8x unlevered FCF in 2020.

However, the 6% and 9% notes are callable on October 1 of each year beginning in 2020. The 10/2020 call price of the 6% and 9% are 104.5 and 106.75, respectively.

Management has stated its intent to take advantage of this refinancing opportunity. While it is not built into guidance, I model the debt to be successfully refinanced at a 5% interest rate.

One possible explanation for Avantor’s underperformance amid the COVID-19 volatility is that investors are worried credit markets will not be functioning well enough to allow this refinancing, or that the refinancing won’t be done at favorable rates. In my view, this is an extremely draconian assumption necessitating a completely dysfunctional financial system. In the worst case, if credit markets are not in a favorable place, Avantor can simply wait until they are.

Target leverage should be is reachable by mid-2021. Avantor has set a target leverage ratio of 2-4x. If the company uses most of its FCF to pay down debt and is able to execute the refinancing in October 2020, I calculate the company can reach its target leverage ratio in 2021.

A couple of analytical notes: The 2-4x target is based on credit agency leverage—adding stock comp and expected synergies to EBITDA—so what we see on the face of the balance sheet is a bit higher. Also, management has said the company can get into the 2-4x range exiting 2020. Based on my model, this is too ambitious given the need to pay up to $200 million in call premiums upon a potential debt refinancing in October 2020 (to be fair, guidance does not assume the refinancing) as well as potential COVID-19 headwinds keeping EBITDA at the low end of guidance. Nonetheless, I will be satisfied with Avantor reaching target leverage in 2021.

Factoring in my estimate of COVID-19 headwinds as well as a late-2020 refinancing, I estimate cash interest expense coverage in 2020 will be an acceptable 3.3x EBITDA and 2.8x unlevered free cash flow.

Mid Single-Digit Growth Is Sustainable

Investors need to gain conviction that long-term revenue growth can be in the mid single-digit range. While management targets 5-8% growth, I estimate 4% growth should be enough for the stock to reach my price target.

To get a sense for long-term sustainable growth, I average the growth rates of the year-ago period, which evens out normal volatility. Recent growth is shown below.

Exhibit 5. Quarterly Normalized Revenue Growth Rates

One way to think about the sustainability of 4%+ revenue growth is to position it against global nominal GDP growth, which has recently been around 3% - a level that seems sustainable for the intermediate term.

The factors allowing Avantor to grow at a premium to GDP are those commonly seen in healthcare investment decks plus other technology and geographical drivers:

An aging global population is likely to spend more on healthcare Significant investments are being made in drug development by a variety of global players, including large cash generative drug companies, venture capitalists, public market investors, and governmental institutions. Technological advancements in applied materials (e.g., smaller semiconductors). Avantor’s ability to penetrate developing countries with faster GDP growth.

Other way to think about growth is about the source of the product. About 50% of Avantor’s revenue comes from proprietary content, and 50% comes from third-party suppliers. The proprietary content grows faster and has higher margins, which helps operating income grow faster than revenue. If third-party content grows ~2-3% (consistent with legacy VWR), proprietary content needs to grow 5-6% to reach 4%. Given the concentration of proprietary content in advanced technology areas (including biotech), this seems achievable.

The final (and most compelling) way to think about growth is from an end market standpoint. The company is most excited about the pharma/biotech end market. Phamra/biotech in total is about 50% of revenue, and management expects it to grow high-single digits in 2020, consistent with 2018 and 2019. Nearly one-third of this 50% (or about 15% of total revenue) is inactive ingredients and other consumable products for commercial drug production. This is the fastest growing part of the business (and I expect it would be one of the last supply chains to be disrupted during the COVID-19 outbreak). If the pharma/biotech end market grows 8%, this means the rest of the business need not grow at all to reach 4%. It is from this perspective that I see the most upside potential to 4%, though it is always possible the pharma/biotech end markets cools off somewhat, despite its secular growth characteristics.

Avantor’s messaging mis-fire. During the IPO, management targeted a long-term growth range of 5-8%. To an investor familiar with Avantor’s predecessor company VWR, this range seemed wildly optimistic. The company has never done an annual growth rate of 8% (and likely never will). Management got away with this because several quarters prior to the IPO were in high single-digit territory. But I believe the long-term profile of the business is mid single-digits, with 4% being a consistently achievable target. Management’s 2020 guidance for 4-6% (before the COVID-19 panic) likely lost some credibility with investors that had been owning the stock for a higher growth rate. Better, in my opinion, to under-promise and over-deliver, but that has not been the playbook thus far. I have set my long-term growth at 4% - below the 5-8% target range – to be appropriately cautious.

Exhibit 6. Legacy VWR Growth (Prior to Avantor Acquisition) Versus TMO's Most Comparable Segment

Catalysts

I see two main catalysts for Avantor to achieve my $18 price target. The first will be consistent execution over the next eight quarters, demonstrating better-than-expected performance on both revenue growth and margin, despite COVID-19 headwinds.

The second will be a successful refinancing of up to $3.5 billion of secured notes in October 2020 at interest rates below 6%.

A smaller potential tailwind could be faster-than-expected progress reducing the tax rate. The company is targeting a 25-26% tax rate in 2020 but indicates the tax rate could go to the low-20% range over time. The company has been making better-than-expected progress on taxes since its IPO, so my forecast of a 22% tax rate in 2022 (down from 25% in 2020) is not unrealistic.

Risks

Controlled company status. Following its mid-2019 IPO, Avantor has about 32% of its common stock outstanding controlled by New Mountain Capital and Goldman Sachs. These shareholders could choose to sell large blocks of stock, putting downward pressure on prices. However, I believe it is unlikely they will choose to sell below the $14 IPO price.

Amazon. Amazon launched Amazon Business in 2015 targeting the B2B market. This has come to the forefront of investors’ risk list periodically, but both Thermo Fisher and Avantor have managed to retain their leading positions via strong customer and supplier relationships, specialized distribution capabilities (such as cold chain) that are difficult for Amazon to duplicate, and deep inventory/product selection (Amazon is limited to more commoditized products). My perception is that life science consumables is too niche of a market for Amazon to prioritize and that if it did want to prioritize it, it would make sense to acquire Avantor to get the specialized capabilities and deep inventory it lacks (not unlike the Whole Foods acquisition).

Suppliers using own distribution channels. Merck KGaA and Thermo Fisher both supply products to the Avantor channel, yet both also have their own distribution channels. Avantor provides value to both of these suppliers by having more robust infrastructure in certain geographies (particularly in Europe). Merck KGaA switched to a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Avantor’s predecessor company VWR in 2014. Likewise Thermo Fisher has owned the Fisher Scientific distribution channel since 2006. These two suppliers each represent around 5% of Avantor’s cost of goods, by my estimate.

Customer volatility. Avantor serves a life science customer base that can experience volatility. Pharma and biotech customers can experience product failures, patent issues, or government price controls. Government and education customers can experience funding cuts. Industrial customers are more prone to economics swings. Despite its diversification, it is still common for Avantor to experience some revenue volatility due to contract wins or losses (almost never disclosed), sales mix, or customer’s adjustment of inventory.

Recession. My own COVID-19 narrative suggests we are heading into a recession. I think a combination of Avantor’s resilience/defensiveness and its valuation make now a good time to step in. However, it is always possible that this recession is deeper and or more protracted than I am anticipating, which could weigh on cash flows for multiple years and impact the company’s ability to refinance.

As it relates specifically to COVID-19, on March 4, management spoke at a conference and noted less than 5% of revenue from Asia, less than $100 million of revenue from China itself. The company note relatively limited disruption to date, with no interruption in bioproduction supply chains in Singapore and South Korea. Obviously, the reaction in Europe and the U.S. to the virus has gotten significantly worse since then, which I have tried to factor into my estimates.

Valuation

I am treating 2022 as my base year because that is when AVTR’s interest expense and tax rate should reach a steady state and the year in which deal synergies are fully baked in. Off that base, we should have a clearer picture of what long-term normalized growth rates will look like. I anticipate the growth model for the company, at minimum, will be ~4% revenue growth, ~5% operating income growth, and ~7% free cash flow growth.

I constructed a 20-year DCF using free cash flow to equity holders with the following growth characteristics: 7% FCF growth for 6 years, followed by 6% growth for 6 years, 5% growth for 5 years, and then tapering to 2% terminal growth.

At a 10% discount rate (my preferred rate for equity cash flows), this FCF stream is worth a ~19x forward multiple. My normalized FCF estimate (FCF less stock comp) for 2022 is $0.94 per share. At 19x $0.94, the price target for the end of 2021 is ~$18 or >100% upside from the closing price of $8.27 on 3/18. Discounting my EOY 2021 price target to today at the same 10% discount rate, the stock should be trading at $15 today – suggesting it is significantly undervalued.

At a price of $8.27 (close on 3/18), AVTR currently trades at a meager 8.8x my 2022 normalized FCF estimate.

Relative valuation. To put this in context, I will compare it to closest peer TMO. I estimate TMO will do about $13-14 of normalized FCF per share in 2022, thus at a price of $302.98 (close on 3/18), it currently trades at 22x on the same basis as AVTR – a 150%+ premium to AVTR.

TMO can likely growth at a 100 bps premium to AVTR on revenue and a 200 bps premium on operating income and FCF due to TMO’s mix and scale. Using a DCF, I estimate TMO’s growth premium is worth a 20-25% multiple premium – not a 100% premium.

On a P/E basis (again using 2022), TMO trades at a 125% multiple premium (the difference in the P/E multiple premium versus the FCF multiple premium is that TMO has poorer FCF than AVTR due to a more capital intensive manufacturing business). On an EV/EBITDA basis (using 2022), TMO trades at a ~100% premium (AVTR’s debt/market cap is higher).

Exhibit 7. AVTR Versus TMO

Using TMO to Hedge. Investors wanting to hedge could consider a pair trade, shorting Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), the closest peer. TMO has held up well because it has a long and consistent track in the public markets, management has been in front of investors about its ability to weather a downturn, and TMO has relatively low leverage. It is a high-quality company with a long track record of value creation, and I would not recommend shorting it alone. This is valuation arbitrage, as I expect the multiple gap between TMO and AVTR to narrow over time. It also gives investors a way to hedge against liquidation-style panics in which everything sells off.

The other risk to a short is that TMO received FDA emergency use authorization (“EUA”) for a COVID-19 test kit on 3/13, which it plans to distribute to 200 labs in the U.S. The company said it could scale production up to 5 million tests per week, which I estimate could be up to $100 million of incremental revenue per week ($100 million is 30-40 basis points of growth for TMO). I don’t think maximum-capacity testing will be necessary more than several weeks (and there are up to 20 competing COVID-19 tests with received or planned EUAs), but I can imagine COVID-19 testing tailwinds offsetting pressure TMO may feel in the other parts of its business, such as large analytical instruments. TMO has guided for 5% organic growth (same basis as my normalized growth metric) and has indicated revenue in 1H20 would fall short of guidance.

Downside scenario. To get a real downside scenario for Avantor, we have to assume I am wrong about multiple things simultaneously:

The current recession is more severe and protracted than I expect, leading to negative growth in both 2020 and 2022. Avantor gradually loses market share to a combination of Amazon, Thermo Fisher and Merck, causing long-term FCF growth to be half of what I predict in my base case. Avantor is unable to refinance its debt.

These assumptions lead to normalized FCF per share of $0.69 in 2022 and a multiple of 12x (also at a 10% discount rate), which yields a downside EOY 2021 target of ~$8.25 and a current valuation of $6.80 per share, or about 20% downside from the 3/18 closing price. This suggests a 4:1 reward/risk skew.

Specific predictions

The company has posted only two quarters since its IPO, and I expect conviction in the growth profile and management execution to grow as the company gets more quarters under its belt as a public company. I make specific predictions that I update via Bayesian inference to identify whether my thesis is on the right track or needs to be changed.

Normalized growth (i.e., constant currency organic) in Q1 2020 will be positive (confidence: 80%). The company’s guidance suggests 1-4% growth for Q1 (partially due to a difficult 8% comparison in the year-ago period), but this guidance was given in early February before the full extent of COVID-19 disruptions were apparent. I am forecasting 0.6% normalized growth. Updated 2020 growth guidance will still encompass 3% (confidence: 75%). I expect the company to give updated 2020 guidance on its Q1 earnings call that encompasses 3%. To bookend this with a bad scenario: if Academic Research, Oil & Gas, and Aerospace are all down 10% for the full year, and if Equipment is down 10%, the total headwind would be about 3% against the 5% midpoint of guidance. I think this is too severe as I expect by the end of the summer the economy will be functioning again. Initial 2021 guidance will encompass 4% (confidence: 90%). I expect the company to guide to a mid single-digit level of growth for 2021, either in late 2020 or early 2021. This would be another encouraging signal that a 4%+ level of growth is sustainable. The company will refinance at least $2 billion of notes by the end of October 2020 at interest rates below 6% (confidence: 90%). Sitting through the 2008 financial crisis on the sell side taught me that even in the direst times, banks are in the business of lending, and they want to lend to good credits. Avantor has been, and continues to be a good credit. It has strong relationships with a wide array of financial institutions (14 investment banks on the IPO), it operates in a defensive industry with secular growth characteristics, Goldman owns a significant amount of stock, and the company could be a significant fee generator for Wall Street in years to come. If there is one thing I am most confident about, it is that Wall Street will work hard to ensure a successful refinancing in October. The company will report at least $1.00 in non-GAAP EPS and as-reported FCF per share in 2022 (confidence: 90%). This is the basis of my valuation and the most critical catalyst to keep an eye on.

Conclusion

The market is indiscriminately selling companies with debt, but Avantor is a durable business with essential products and services that will weather the COVID-19 crisis while managing its debt. It will emerge with strong growth and a significantly expanded multiple.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a short position in TMO in the next 72 hours.