Exxon Mobil: Don't Worry About A Dividend Cut

My constant complaint about dividend investors these days is the pure focus on dividend distributions and not the cash flows of the company. Since cash flows are what create shareholder value, an investor focused on whether Exxon Mobil (XOM) cuts the dividend is focused in the wrong area. Whether or not the energy giant cuts the accidentally high yield now approaching 10% is mostly irrelevant. What matters is whether the cash flows warrant a solid total return for investors and cutting the dividend actually helps with eliminating a cash crunch.

Image Source: Exxon Mobil website

Focus On Cash Flow

The worse mistake these days is for investors to focus solely on dividend distributions. Due to the dividend aristocrat concept, corporations constantly raise dividends regardless of whether the underlying business has seen an improvement. Too many investors focus on this increased payout even when a company shouldn't be raising the dividend.

The problem with the energy giants is the requirement for aggressive spending in order to keep production going. Exxon Mobil just held an Investor Day where the energy giant promoted spending more on capital spending to boost earnings and cash flows. The problem here is the dual cash outlays for aggressive capital spending while also trying to pay a substantial dividend. Any cash crunch leaves the company in a tough position.

Exxon Mobil spent $31 billion on capital spending in 2019 and the company forecast spending $33 billion in 2020 with an eventual ramp up to $35 billion. The problem here is that the energy giant constantly expects spending on areas like the Permian Basin and Guyana to double earnings in the next five years. Notably, the company used a chart with a range of $50/bbl Brent on the low end only a couple of weeks back while the price is now $26/bbl.

Source: Exxon Mobil 2020 Investor Day presentation

While earnings aren't the same as cash flows, the slide is a great indication of where the company always goes wrong. Exxon Mobil constantly predicts spending more and more while also watching energy prices rise while the market dynamic suggests the opposite occurs.

The free cash flow measure is a crucial measure of the financial strength a company has after investing in the business. Over the last five years, Exxon Mobil has struggled to generate in excess of the $14 billion in free cash flows needed to pay the dividend. Even when oil was substantially higher and capital spending was lower, the energy giant struggled to actually produce consistently strong free cash flows.

Source: Wealthy Retirement

The market was forecasting 2020 free cash flows of $6 billion, but the market collapse and oil price war now has prices below $30/bbl. This chart was made on March 11 and oil has collapsed even further. One shouldn't expect Exxon Mobil to generate any positive free cash flows depending on how much the company cuts capital spending this year.

Don't Fear A Dividend Cut

Exxon Mobil has spent the last 10-20 years ramping up dividend payouts to diminishing shareholder returns. According to this data, the company has averaged a 7.5% hike in the dividend payout in the last decade.

Source: Seeking Alpha dividend growth

The company has hiked the annual dividend so much that Exxon Mobil has gone from paying out $4 billion in dividends during the '90s to over $14 billion each year now. The large dividend growth comes as a major strain to their financials.

Data by YCharts

Despite a perceived strong balance sheet, the energy giant paid a premium to raise $8.5 billion in new debt. The company has seen net debt rise to over $40 billion at the end of 2019 as Exxon Mobil doesn't generate the free cash flow to cover the dividend payout.

The company typically announces dividend hikes at the end of April. In about a month, Exxon Mobil has to decide whether to hike the quarterly dividend from the current $0.87 payout.

A similar $0.05 hike as in recent years and Exxon Mobil would have to pay $0.92 per quarter or $3.68 annually. With 4.2 billion shares outstanding, the annual dividend payout would jump by about $800 million to $15.5 billion in the next year.

The energy giant can't afford these level of dividend payouts. The logical answer is just a $0.01 per share dividend hike, though the company would still push the annual payout closer to $15 billion.

Investors shouldn't worry about a dividend hike or even a dividend cut. Exxon Mobil would be far better off cutting the dividend in half and saving over $7 billion in annual payouts.

Anybody just has to look at these total returns over the last decade to understand why all the dividend hikes provided no value to shareholders. Every year Exxon Mobil hikes the dividend, the total return just decreases. The market doesn't like the company building up debt to pay a dividend not regularly covered by cash flows.

Source: Seeking Alpha momentum

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors shouldn't worry about a dividend cut. Exxon Mobil would be far better off with less requirements to pay a large dividend. The key to the story is whether oil prices rally from here and the company sees a boost to free cash flows by limiting capital spending.

Like any stock now, Exxon Mobil is a buy here at the lows. The stock isn't my favorite, but investors shouldn't be bearish down at $32 or fear a dividend cut.

Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive access to our model portfolios plus so much more. Signup today to see the stocks bought by my Out Fox model during this market crash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.