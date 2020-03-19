Market Volatility Bulletin: Slowing Down The Beast

Market Intro

CNBC: 7:29AM EST

S&P futures (SPY) hit a 24-hour low of 2276 and (thus far) a high of 2459. Stimulus hopes abound, as I will discuss below. On the international stage, European equities (VGK, EFA) batted higher and lower, falling at one point even after a generous ECB stimulus package had been announced. The indexes closed positive.

Oil is attempting a rebound, likely in response to massive promises of government intervention in an attempt to keep the economy from going off the rails.

Thoughts on Volatility

Thank you for the kind words and strong points, Robin.

On recession, you're very likely correct that recession avoidance is potentially futile at this stage. Having said that, let me make a couple counterarguments.

The BEA is pretty hazy on exactly how it defines a recession. It's possible that, just based on which group officially calls the shots, that we avoid at least naming of the phenomenon a recession We really are seeing an all-hands-on-deck effort from both a global monetary and fiscal perspective to stem the tide. Unlike in 2008 where there was at least a sense of wanting guilty parties to be punished, the public likely has more of an embedded approval for swift and furious action. The measures might work. Divide and Conquer has won many battles and wars; the impact of coronavirus may lessen in relatively short order if we are all isolated ourselves over a short timespan. We are more of an online society than ever before. Perhaps people get cabin fever and start buying things, especially if they are given stimulus money.

So, Robin, I'd say that there's at least some reasonable chance that at the very least we get away with not calling the phenomenon a recession, and perhaps we will dodge the impact in both name and fact. Here's to hoping!

The GBP closed at a 30+ year low vs the dollar yesterday - down to $1.15! Pre-Brexit, sterling traded at about $1.42, and the pair has traded between $1.20-$1.33 for most of the time since then.

The currency (FXB) tumbled more than 4% in just a day yesterday, and is now calming. My sense is that markets are going to need to see a credible, coordinated effort at the global level if there is to be a sense in which we climb out of the crevasse. Until that time, we'll likely have plenty of vol-bombs to look forward to.

Final thought before looking directly at vol, let's not forget that we're in an election year, folks. That's really a shame, as it strongly motivates both parties to play Santa Claus with whatever measures are suggested or passed; the timing of this event also creates outsized opportunity for blame-slinging, posturing, etc.

The key to bear in mind is that it takes (at least) two to get into the mud pits and wrestle. While it is always easier to see the opposition playing fast and loose with the truth, landing low blows, etc., we can rest assured that this is a multi-player event. I find it troubling - saddening really - that the timing of the event had to coincide with what was already brewing up to be a highly contentious year for American politics.

Term Structure

Spot S&P VIX has been all over the map this week: between 57 and 84, to assign numbers.

What interests me today is that vol is toning down some, even as the intraday swing in the S&P futures was about 175 points, including a new overnight low.

That doesn't mean that the genie is about to return to its bottle and risk is dead. But it does signify that there's at least some sort of grounds for suggesting that, at this time, realized volatility may tone it down some.

No VIXplosions so far: the VX-related products have been well behaved and highly functional over the past couple months.

The Spot-F1 roll yield, which serves as the true economic source of roll decay on products such as VXX, SVXY, and UVXY, posted the highest levels of backwardation of the last decade, with the only (brief) exception being the late-August crash of 2015. Spot-F1 roll hit a max of 34.x% backwardation on close of Feb 28, and has gradually moved higher to what is now a reading of just under 8%.

The interpretation of that fact can really go in a few different directions. But my base case is that spot often leads futures, and so we are observing what at the very least represents an outlook among volatility traders that the market may be able to get its bearings here soon, albeit with much higher vols than we have become accustomed to over the past several years.

Wrap Up

