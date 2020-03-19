Take The Long View With Royal Caribbean Cruises

There is huge long-term upside if RCL manages to overcome the challenges in the upcoming two years.

Royal Caribbean Cruises' (NYSE:RCL) stock was trading at $135 per share just two months ago; it's now near $20 a share. The COVID-19 virus, an upcoming recession, and liquidity problems have sent RCL's stock spiraling down.

Though all of these problems are real and will have an impact on RCL's bottom line in the next few years, once the company overcomes these issues, the upside will be tremendous.

Data by YCharts

COVID-19 Impact

Since the start of the COVID-19 virus outbreak, there have been several news and statements regarding the increased risk of contagion on cruise ships. In an article published on March 7th, epidemiologist Don Milton explained that cruise lines are very susceptible to virus spreading. According to Mr. Milton, the ventilation system, which recirculates air, along with people living in close quarters and communal settings, makes the spread of the virus more likely.

(Source)

On March 8th, the State Department updated its website, stating that U.S. citizens, especially those with underlying health conditions, should avoid traveling by cruise ships. The CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) noted that there is an increased risk of infection of COVID-19 in cruise ship environment.

A week later, as the spread of the virus escalated in the US, RCL decided to suspend its US operations for 30 days. This meant a huge financial blow for the company, one which will have a significant impact on 2020 results. However, this was the only logical measure since the reputational risk of having to quarantine a ship despite all of the warnings related to COVID-19 might have been even greater.

The COVID-19 virus has had and will continue to have a negative impact on RCL and other cruise lines in the short and medium term. Even when the virus passes, it will take some time for consumers to regain confidence in cruise ships and overcome the fears of infection of COVID-19 or other viruses aboard ships.

Global Recession

The US economy has been growing for over 10 years, which has resulted in many analysts predicting a recession in either 2020 or 2021. It seems 2020 will be the year.

Economist Nouriel Roubini, who has been negative on the global economy for quite some time, believes there will be a recession and a credit crunch in 2020. Goldman Sachs is also pessimistic about the US economy, predicting the GDP will shrink 5% in Q2.

(Source)

Cruise lines tend to be cyclical businesses for obvious reasons: when the economy is flourishing, people have more money to spend on leisure and travel. That's why, on top of the COVID-19 impact, a 2020 global recession could have further negative impact on RCL's bottom line.

As I write this article, the only measures taken to deal with a possible upcoming recession have been from a monetary policy side. At first, the Fed announced it would inject $1.5 trillion into the overnight funding market to prop up liquidity. Days later, the Fed lowered interest rates to 0%, eliminated reserve requirements for banks, and restarted its QE program with a plan to repurchase up to $700 billion in assets.

In my opinion, none of these measures will have a big enough impact on the economy. Monetary policy in the US is at its zero lower bound, and further monetary actions will have minimal effect. Without a big fiscal intervention, the recession will hit harder and for longer.

Hopefully, members of the executive and legislative branches can come to an agreement on a big fiscal stimulus. There have been reports of a plan by the Trump administration to increase spending by $1.2 trillion. The proposal includes direct payments of $1.000 or more to Americans within the next few weeks. This package would be equivalent to around 5.5% of 2019 US GDP and would certainly help the economy recover.

Nevertheless, a global recession will come, and demand for cruise lines will fall. Fiscal stimulus will certainly help make the recession less severe, but I don't think it will completely avoid it. And once it kicks in, people around the world and in the US will have less income to dedicate to travel and leisure, which will surely have a negative impact on demand for RCL cruises. Hopefully the government's response is strong enough to make the recession mild and short.

Financial Risk

Cruise lines tend to be highly leveraged businesses. In the case of RCL, the company's liabilities total $17.6 billion, which is more than 3x its current market cap of $5.78B, and 1.6x times its 2019 revenue ($10.95B).

According to the company's latest financial statements, RCL has around $7.95B in current liabilities for 2020. This includes $3.4B in unearned revenue and $4.5B in other current liabilities. To make front to these payments, the company only had $1.16B in current assets as of its last report. Assuming the company managed to fulfill or roll over to 2021 all of its commitments to its customers ($3.4B), that would still leave a huge gap (-$3.34B) between its current assets ($1.16B) and other current liabilities ($4.5B).

This is clearly a big risk that should not be brushed off. In fact, Moody's recently put Royal Caribbean's Baa2 rating on review for downgrade.

"The review for downgrade is prompted by soft booking trends and increased cancellations related to the global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)... While the cruise industry has seen past cyclical downturns including recession and terrorist attacks, the COVID-19 coronavirus will pressure the cruise companies' earnings and liquidity to a degree we haven't seen before." - Peter Trombetta, Moody's lodging and cruise analyst.

Anticipating this situation, RCL increased its credit capacity by $0.55B, which could bring its current assets to $1.71B. This, on top of new debt issuance, will help the company fulfill its obligations. With interest rates now near zero, RCL should be able to get decent credit terms despite its risk profile. Also, cutting capital expenditures and other expenses, and even laying off workers, could alleviate some of the financial strain on the company.

In the event that RCL does not manage to overcome its liquidity problems, there is the option of a federal intervention...

Government Assistance

At the beginning of March, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow confirmed that the Trump administration is considering federal interventions to help, among others, businesses most economically vulnerable to the virus.

“Perhaps on a large scale, some of the sectors might need some temporary assistance... We don’t want to act prematurely." - Larry Kudlow, White House Economic Adviser

A few days later, President Trump hinted that his administration would be willing to assist the cruise industry:

“I can tell you it’s an industry that was very badly impacted by what’s going on with the virus, and it’s a great industry, it’s a very important industry... And we will be helping them and we will be helping the airline industry if we have to, assuming we have to.” - Donald Trump, US President

Later, on March 17, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke about a $850 billion stimulus package, including relief for airlines. However, there was no mention of Cruise Lines. It's not yet clear if they were excluded because the government didn't want to help, or because it is waiting for cruise lines to ask for help.

In the same article, there is a reference to a statement from the Cruise Lines International Association which states that “there has been acknowledgment by officials to provide appropriate support through economic stimulus.”

It's not certain that the government will provide help to the cruise line sector, but the fact that it is being mentioned and that President Trump has stated he would be willing to help cruise lines should ease some concerns.

Valuation

I don't think it's worth delving too deep into RCL's current valuation metrics since its results next year will be drastically different. However, I do think there is some value in knowing its current valuation to understand what could happen with the stock once the company's operations normalize.

At the moment, RCL has a P/E of just 2.2, which would be ridiculously low if it weren't for the virus. P/B is at just 0.37 while the dividend yield is around 15%. In terms of cash flow, the Price/Cash Flow ratio sits at just 1.17.

All of these numbers are clearly great, but they don't reflect what will happen with the company's results in the following months. However, if you take a long-term view of the company, and are confident RCL can prevail over its liquidity problems, you could see this as an attractive opportunity to buy a solid company at a very low price.

Long-Term View

While there are many negative things going on for RCL and other cruises, there is long-term hope. The negative impact of COVID-19 has already started, with the cancellation of US cruises, and there will be more negative news to come. There is also a psychological damage for consumers, who might associate cruises with infections for a while. On top of that, an upcoming recession might leave fewer people with the means necessary to afford a cruise vacation. Nonetheless, these are all transitional, not structural, problems.

Nomura analyst Harry Curtis wrote:

Based on recent conversations with travel agents and industry operators, we are reflecting the impact of a 50% decline in new bookings and elevated cancellations in our 2020 industry revenue and EPS forecasts, followed by a partial recovery in 2021.

If RCL manages to overcome its liquidity problems in 2020 and 2021, there will be nothing stopping it from going back to its earnings levels from before this crisis.

Conclusion

Since its peak on January 17, RCL's stock has lost almost 85% of its value. In just two months, three quarters of the company's market cap has been wiped out. For comparison, in that same span, the S&P 500 has lost around 29% of its value.

The COVID-19 outbreak and upcoming recession and liquidity issues have made investors uneasy about Royal Caribbean's future. While these are all valid concerns, I believe they are overblown and that they have created a great opportunity to buy RCL.

While there is reason to believe RCL could fall into the $14-18 range in the upcoming months, given all of the negativity surrounding it, I feel comfortable investing at $20-22 a share. Either way, I believe there is significant long-term upside for RCL. If the company can go back to its previous levels in the next 3-4 years, there is around 600-700% upside. Even if it falls short of this, there is still good, long-term upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.