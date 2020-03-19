Box: Beaten Down But Entry Point Looks Good

The stock has traded down ~30% since reporting earnings and with valuation now under 2x forward revenue, the stock seems to be attractive.

Box (BOX) reported a good Q4 quarter with revenue, margins, and EPS all above expectations. Even though the stock initially traded up over 10% on the days following earnings, the stock has since traded down nearly 30% since their pre-Q4 release levels.

Management provided guidance that was close to what expectations were, though I believe these initial estimates are slightly conservative given the current fears in the global economic environment. Q4 revenue grew 12% and management is expecting FY21 revenue growth of ~11%, which is pretty consistent considering the company is quickly approaching a $1 billion run rate.

One of the more interesting comments management made during their earnings call was the target of reaching a Rule of 25 in FY21 and a Rule of 35 in FY23. While these targets are under the tech standard of Rule of 40, they do imply improvement in the combination of revenue growth and free cash flow margin over time.

Data by YCharts

The stock has traded down nearly 40% over the past few weeks as the market has experienced quite a bit of volatility. However, Box's downtrend seems to be a bit overdone with the stock now trading ~1.5x forward revenue. Historically, the stock has traded above 2.5x forward revenue, which makes it appear somewhat cheap at current levels.

With management's guidance assuming similar growth in FY21 as Q4, investors could potentially see upside if guidance ends up being conservative. In addition, the company has the potential to expand margins throughout the year given a more stabilized revenue growth trajectory and ability to better leverage their operating expenses.

The stock now trades under $11 a share and under 2x forward revenue, which to me seems like a good buying opportunity.

Q4 Earnings And Guidance

Revenue during the quarter grew 12% to $183.6 million which was nicely ahead of expectations for ~181.5 million. While revenue decelerated slightly from the 14% growth seen last quarter, the company continues to have 95%+ of their revenue as recurring, which makes that stream highly visible and valuable for investors concerning confidence around long-term growth. I believe over time, the company's high contribution of recurring revenue makes the revenue streams more insulated from extreme volatility.

Source: Company Presentation

One of the more impressive metrics during the quarter was large deals >$100k in revenue, with the company signing 112 of these during the quarter. The increased larger deals shows the company’s ability to move up the market to larger companies and/or companies who are willing to spend more on Box’s services. Over time, the company should be able to continue this trend of larger deals, which also tends to be stickier. In addition, larger deals also help the company's reputation, as larger enterprises tend to not implement software from unrepeatable sources, thus, the more large enterprises that use Box could help the company's perceived reputation.

Billings growth during the quarter improved to 19% (up from 10% last quarter) to $282 million and was above expectations for $265 million. Part of the reason for the big billings growth was due to some renewals happening earlier than expected. Nevertheless, the strong billings growth is a testament to the company’s longer-term revenue growth strength. Billings growth remains one of the most important metrics for Box as they sign multi-year contracts that defer the revenue over several quarters. Even though this figure can be somewhat volatile, investors typically look for growth that is near the revenue.

Source: Company Presentation

Gross margins during the quarter came in at 71.5%, down from ~73.5% in the year-ago period. While gross margins are likely to remain above 70% given the company's software-centric structure, leading software companies have gross margins closer to 80%+.

Operating margins for the quarter came in at 6.7% and were above expectations for 4-5%. As the company is better able to leverage their operating expense base, investors are surely looking forward to margin expansion and anything short of that over the next several quarters could be viewed as disappointing.

The better than expected revenue during the quarter led to EPS of $0.07, which was better than expectations for $0.04.

Source: Company Presentation

For Q1, the company expects revenue of $183-184 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.04-0.06, which both seemed to be pretty similar to expectations.

For the full year, management expects revenue of $771-777 million, which was near consensus expectations for $773 million and represents growth of ~11%. Non-GAAP operating margins are expected to be ~9-10% for the year, which appeared to be well above expectations and led to EPS expectations for the year of $0.38-0.44, nicely above expectations for ~$0.30.

In addition, during the Q4 call, management noted they are targeting a Rule of 25 in FY21 and a Rule of 35 in FY23. While these targets are under the tech standard of Rule of 40, they do imply improvement in the combination of revenue growth and free cash flow margin over time.

Valuation

Even though the stock initially popped over 10% in the days following earnings, the volatile market has pushed BOX down nearly 30% from their pre-Q4 earnings levels. Investors have been quick to push down higher-valued software names in this market sell-off as the "risk-on" approach seems to be fading a bit as economic worries have increased in recent weeks.

Q4 revenue and EPS came in above expectations though management's initial FY21 guidance seemed to fall a bit short of heightened expectations. Nevertheless, it seems like the company is poised for a potential beat-and-raise year and guidance could be somewhat conservative given the uncertainties in the current global economic environment.

Data by YCharts

Management provided initial FY21 revenue of $771-777 million, which was pretty close to expectations for $773 million and represents growth of ~11% for the year. While the full year revenue growth implies a consistent deceleration from the 12% seen in Q4, I believe the initial guidance could end up being conservative as management likely did not want to get ahead of themselves around the potential coronavirus risks.

With a current market cap of ~$1.45 billion, cash of ~$200 million, and debt of ~$40 million, this gives BOX a current enterprise value of ~$1.30 billion. Using the midpoint of management's initial FY21 revenue guidance of $771-777 million gives us an FY21 revenue multiple of ~1.5x.

While there are many fears in the current market around a potential economic slowdown, I believe Box's software subscription revenue model partially insulates their business from extreme volatility. In addition, the company has historically traded above 2.5x forward revenue, meaning the recent pullback could provide a good buying opportunity.

Many of the software companies that are growing revenue ~15% tend to have better operating margins and cash flow, which is why BOX continues to trade below these companies. ~1.5x forward revenue multiple is not expensive, in fact, some could say this is rather cheap.

Risks to Box included increased competition from larger players in the market. In addition, the extreme market volatility we have seen in recent weeks tends to hit small cap stocks pretty hard. If Box is not able to rebound within a few quarters, we could see the company burn through their liquidity rather quickly and need to utilize external sources for additional cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BOX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.