Micron: Wow, What A Gift

Micron is trading at cycle bottom valuation; it has always been a good time to buy, especially with Micron's balance sheet and business structurally better than ever.

Why would I suggest the most volatile and the most sensitive semiconductor stock during a time like this is a gift? While coronavirus has impacted global supply chains and global demand, DRAM and NAND pricing continues to move higher as much, if not more, than it did prior. There's a disconnect between the memory market and the stock market.

Thus, a gift has been presented.

(Source: anandtech.com)

If there's one time to invest in beaten-down stocks, it's when there's blood in the streets. It's essential to keep the long-term view, of course. Even in the face of a recession, there are still several reasons Micron (MU) is not dealing with a straightforward situation - a situation the market thinks is dire.

The first reason is the memory environment and the continued moves higher in the spot and contract markets. The second is the demand for server DRAM and NAND as the world loads up the cloud - either temporarily or more long term - to continue productivity from the comfort of the home office or living room. Schools and churches are rapidly tooling for this remote connection world, too. See Zoom (ZM) as an example of the effects. The third is the valuation the market has given Micron's shares with the above points in mind. Lastly, it's the strong balance sheet Micron has worked over the last two years for times just like this.

Memory Pricing Continues To Rise

In part two of the coronavirus Roundtable, I posed a question about the memory market:

If I asked you in December, would semiconductors see memory pricing increase through the events happening in the last month, would you have said, "Yes, absolutely," or would you have figured it was the black swan event to cut the cycle upturn extremely prematurely?

I took a guess and said many would have said the latter. To be honest, I would have expected prices to at least come down quite a bit, but not necessarily cut the cycle short before it ever got going. The answer is already here for us, and we can see it through the rise in DRAM spot pricing.

(Source: DRAMeXchange.com)

Similarly, contract pricing has begun to climb and showed improvement in January with my estimates for February at low-to-mid single-digit increases.

(Source: DRAMeXchange.com)

There are a few contributing factors to pricing rising right now, including low inventories at clients, inventories leaning out at producers, and the shrinking supply coming off the lines due to last year's and this year's capex cuts. Even if demand is contracting, it's being met with low supply. And if anyone thought it could soon turn the capex jets back on, well, it definitely won't happen now. Therefore, supply should continue to shrink as making up for lost wafer starts due to node transitions still won't be necessary or desired.

Why do I put pricing at the top of the list? It's rather simple: it's the least controllable factor in producers' toolboxes. Sure, they can cut supply and hope it runs under demand, but that isn't an immediate fix - it takes quarters for that to happen. So, if pricing is working in their favor, it's one less thing it needs to make up for in the income generation equation.

Server Demand

Demand is the other factor that is hard to control. Demand requires an endpoint or customer to require memory. As the coronavirus has spread, governments have issued requests to restrict gatherings and events. This means the economy slows down. The viral impact has also had a significant effect on supply chains in China. Being China dealt with and continues to deal with the virus first, more than enough supplies from China to their US counterparts have dried up. This has forced companies in the US to reduce work - no supplies mean no production.

However, much of the economy over the last two decades - especially the last decade - has shifted to technologically driven workflows. This means it's possible to do everything for a customer via a laptop, an internet connection, and a teleconferencing product like Zoom. I should know, I'm doing it this week, next week, and possibly longer. What's nice is I already had the option of remote work (or work from home as it's come to be known) for the last several years. The move to a consistent work from home policy at many hundreds and thousands of employers over the last week has given way to direct dependence on cloud-hosted platforms.

This means there's demand - for the cloud.

This demand has been showing up directly in Trendforce's estimates as server memory demand is the highest out of all broad-based memory - and meaningfully, too.

Server DRAM and NAND are some of the highest margins for producers as the requirements and up-time are mission-critical in some cases.

The question becomes, "how long does this demand remain elevated?" Server demand should continue through the end of the year, regardless of the current global coronavirus situation. Trendforce has also evaluated this in light of recent events.

Remote meetings are going to be a major factor along with remote work, especially those of us who work in industries that are still needed even in a recession. In any case, this demand is going to lag the events of this world, meaning demand will stay elevated beyond the initial and middle parts of this pandemic. After a few months, things will begin to normalize, and while the consumer end of the economy may take longer to get on its feet, businesses and enterprises will ramp up work quickly.

Micron's Stock Valuation

So, the demand is there as pricing continues to rise and accelerate its rise as we head further into 2020, but the stock has cratered alongside other semiconductors.

Data by YCharts

The market is pricing in Micron's down cycle before the upcycle even got underway. How do I know for sure? I looked at the beloved price-to-book value.

Data by YCharts

After peaking at just above 3 at the height of the last cycle, price-to-book dropped to 1 during the recent downcycle in 2019. After heading higher due to the upcycle coming into view, the current market collapse has brought it nearly back to 1.

Let's take a step back and factor all of this in.

In a downcycle, average selling prices ('ASPs') fall because demand has fallen or supply has exceeded demand. This means producers must lower selling prices to sell the bits they have. Concurrently, due to a variety of factors, including customers digesting their inventory or a drop off in consumers' products, demand also drops off, exacerbating the problem. It turns into a vicious cycle of less demand, more supply than required, and lower ASPs.

Valuation bottoms ahead of these situations.

What we have right now, and for the foreseeable future, is increasing demand - especially for servers - rising spot and contract prices ('ASPs'), and low supply due to prior capex cuts. These are still the makings of an upcycle. Can things turn around for the worst quickly? Yes, they can. But, this is not a situation or downcycle of the past. Server demand is permeating, in fact, being ameliorated by the current situation! It's actually a bullish catalyst for more cloud capacity.

Valuation does not bottom before or during these situations. This puts the stock price at odds with the industry environment.

Here's the risk in the equation for producers: bits shipped. Prices can be rising, and supply can be shrinking, but if fewer bits are being ordered, then less revenue can be realized. This is where I expect Micron to be weak when it issues guidance next week. Pricing can rise because supply is so far under demand, but overall demand may not be pulling on enough bits for it to bring the whole story together on the P&L sheet.

Balance Sheet Strength

But, Micron is in the best shape of its life, both in terms of production of memory and in terms of its balance sheet. Should server demand not have the strength it needs to offset the weakness in other demand areas (mobile), Micron has a balance sheet that can weather the weakness.

Data by YCharts

With a net-cash position on hand along with drawing on its $2.5B revolver last week for additional flexibility, Micron can easily manage investments and expenses while the current situation sorts itself out. The revolver drawdown was likely a preemptive move to have the cash on hand rather than subject to the worsening banking conditions. I don't see it as a sign of weakness but instead doing what this management team has done, and that's run the ship conservatively.

Conclusion

Micron is being drawn down amid a US-expectant recession no different than the rest of the market. What's unique is one of the markets Micron serves is the market most bullishly impacted - cloud-based technology and the servers required to operate it. The stock has been brought to cycle bottom lows while the factors involved with the industry continue to move upward even after clients have seen the economic situation. With China and South Korea getting their feet under them, supplying these servers to the hyperscalers who need them shouldn't be an issue.

I continue to keep a long-term view on the situation knowing the current stock price is a miracle-like second chance after many thought we'd never see the $30s again. Six months from now, after the peak of the virus has passed, it will pay off. I'm buying more when the stock reaches $30 - well under book value of $32.94.

With Micron's production and financial strength, there's no reason not to own more of it. Could we see a better price in the coming weeks? Sure, but I'm buying strategically and without fear of the current situation.

Make Cash With My Cache Get alerted to my tech sector analysis by clicking the follow button at the top of this page next to my name. Get further insight and options strategies along with technical chart analysis on Micron by joining my Seeking Alpha service Tech Cache. You also get real-time, chatroom access to ask me followup questions and hear ideas of other Tech Cache subscribers. Right now, you can try it risk-free with a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.