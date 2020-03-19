18%-Yielding New Residential: Buy And Make Out Like A Bandit

Article Thesis

New Residential (NRZ) sold off massively over the past two weeks, as investors are dumping anything that is related to high-yield investments, mortgages, etc. Declining interest rates can be a headwind for some companies in the space, and New Residential is not completely immune, but the sell-off is way overdone. It looks like investors can buy New Residential way below book value right here, and thanks to a massive dividend yield the total return outlook is attractive, I believe.

Why Shares Of New Residential Have Sold Off, And Why The Sell-Off Is Overdone

There are several reasons that explain the extraordinary decline in the company's stock that we have been witnessing over the last two weeks:

Data by YCharts

At the time of writing, shares are down 11% on the day, and down ~40% from the recent high. One factor for selling pressure is the decline in broad equity markets, which has also impacted New Residential, e.g. due to selling in ETFs.

During the last couple of days, however, selling intensified, as the market increasingly worried about the impact that lower interest rates will have on New Residential's business. At the time of writing, the yield on 10-year treasuries is 0.74%, down massively from 2.5% one year ago. This is only one part of the story, however.

Data by YCharts

In the above chart, we see that the yield spread between the 10-year treasury rate and the 2-year treasury rate has risen to 0.45%, the highest level over the last year. Despite the fact that yields have been declining, the interest rate curve has thus been steepening, as short-term rates declined a lot faster than long-term rates.

A steepening yield curve is mostly beneficial for financial companies, as they normally borrow money at short-term rates while lending out money at long-term rates. The sell-off in bank stocks (XLF), for example, seems somewhat overdone, based on the fact that the yield curve has actually moved in the right direction for these companies.

New Residential, of course, is not a bank, and its business model is somewhat different from that of large lenders such as Wells Fargo (WFC) or JPMorgan (JPM). A big part of New Residential's portfolio consists of (excess) mortgage service rights, or MSRs, which make up roughly half of its assets. These MSRs generate high yields for New Residential, mostly in the 12%-18% range, before leverage. There is some threat to these MSRs from mortgage refinancing, which is seeing a boost due to declining interest rates.

Many investors' thinking is thus: Declining interest rates lead to more mortgage refinancing, which makes New Residential's portfolio of MSRs less valuable. This is correct, but the impact is most likely not as large as many investors are fearing, due to a couple of reasons. First, New Residential has a below-average portion of financeable mortgages, at 23% versus 44% for the industry. This means that its MSR portfolio will be much more stable compared to those of its peers, yet investors did not care and dumped New Residential's stock without taking a closer look.

On top of that, New Residential is not only investing in MSRs, but other business units have also been built out over the years on top of that. One of the areas of investment was New Residential's own mortgage origination platform. This business unit will, unlike the MSR investment business, be a winner during the current interest rate environment: More mortgage refinancings mean that the segment is seeing much higher volumes, which should drive earnings as long as rates remain this low. During a recent call, management stated:

Source: New Residential call, March 13

Doubling revenues in this segment will soften the blow from lower returns on its MSRs for sure, and all in all, management indicated that the impact from the huge moves in interest rates has not been very large so far. During the same call, management stated that book value will be down 2%-3% from the most recent level once the value of its MSR portfolio has been marked to market.

Data by YCharts

New Residential's book value has moved down slightly during the last two years, mainly due to the fact that the company's high dividend of $2 per share takes out a lot of equity each year. Nevertheless, book value still stood at $16.20 at the end of the fourth quarter. Subtracting 2.5% from that gets us to a book value estimate of ~$15.80. Based on its current share price of $10.80, shares are thus trading at just 68% of book value right here.

Data by YCharts

Throughout the last three years, New Residential has seldomly traded at less than 1 times book, as investors were willing to pay a premium most of the time. Due to the high dividend yield, solid dividend coverage, and its strong track record, it was not a surprise that investors were willing to pay slightly more than book value for New Residential's shares.

The fact that shares are trading for just two-thirds of book value now, despite the fact that the headwinds from MSR writedowns are already included in that estimate, is quite surprising and does not seem justified.

Even when we are very conservative, and assume that actual book value declines will be five times as large as indicated by management, i.e. 10%-15%, shares would still be a steal at the current price. In that scenario (book value declines by 12.5%), book value would be $14.20, and shares would be valued at 76% of book value right here. This would still represent a discount of ~30% to the historic norm, in a scenario where losses due to interest rate headwinds are 5 times (!) as high as management indicates.

Our assumption is thus that the market has significantly overreacted in this case, and that New Residential's fair value is well above the current level. Management seems to share this opinion, as executives stated that they plan on executing on their buyback authorization.

Due to the fact that shares are trading so much below book value right here, buybacks will be highly accretive at current prices - buying back shares right here will not only increase earnings per share quite fast, while also lowering the company's dividend burden, but book value per share will increase due to buybacks on top of that. With its current $200 million buyback program the company could repurchase around 5% of its stock, and hopefully, the company does so immediately, thereby taking advantage of a market that is not rational right now.

For many investors, New Residential is an income investment primarily. We don't know yet how earnings per share will look like in 2020, but based on the fact that the impact from mortgage refinancing will be quite small, it does not look like earnings will take a big hit. This would mean that dividends could probably remain stable, which would allow for a massive dividend yield of 18.5%, but even if this dividend was cut, buying right here is almost guaranteed to result in ample income generation. A 30% dividend cut would still result in a dividend yield of 13.0%, and even a 50% dividend cut would still result in a dividend yield of 9.3%, which would still be a very decent return, even without any share price appreciation.

Takeaway

Markets are in panic mode right now, we witness massive ups and downs in indices, and even more so in individual stocks. Smaller companies, such as New Residential, see their share prices get devastated as some investors are desperately selling at any price.

Buffett teaches us to be greedy when others are fearful, and it looks like this is a fitting scenario: New Residential's stock has dropped like a rock, despite the fact that the impact of lower interest rates will not be large at all. Even when we take management's guidance and assume that the actual drop in book value will be several times as large as indicated, shares do still look undervalued. This allows enterprising investors to buy right here, well below book value, and to benefit from huge dividend yield, even in case the dividend gets cut, which is not at all guaranteed to happen.

