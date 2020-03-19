Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (BMNM) CEO Robert Cauley on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCQB:BMNM) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call March 19, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Robert Cauley - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

George Haas - President, Chief Financial and Investment Officer

Derek Pilecki - Gator Capital

Gary Ribe - Accretive Wealth

Robert Cauley

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Before I begin, I would read my prepared remarks just want to make a couple of statements. First of all, the purpose of this call is to cover Bimini’s fourth quarter earnings.

So, please bear with me, because the first two-thirds or so of my prepared remarks I’m going to talk about Bimini and Royal Palm in the fourth quarter, then I'll speak about current events briefly. And then finally, I just want to remind all of our listeners that this is a Bimini earnings call. So, I will be glad to answer questions about the markets in general, but I’m not prepared to take questions regarding Orchid. Orchid is a separate entity.

With that I will begin. The year 2019 was a year of transition, as 2018 came to an end and economic growth in the U.S. was beginning to show signs of potential weakness. The Federal Reserve, or Fed, had implemented its ninth rate hike in December of 2018 and the market began to signal the Fed had gone too far.

The series of rate hikes had flattened the treasury curve, and among other things, put downward pressure on the net interest margin and returns of levered bond funds such as Royal Palm’s and Orchid Island Capital’s. In the case of Orchid, this led to a series of dividend cuts and downward pressure on book value.

As a result, Orchid’s equity base declined, decreasing our management fee revenues at Bimini Advisors, as well as dividend income and the carrying value of our Orchid shares and net interest income on Royal Palm’s portfolio.

However, in January of 2019, the Fed adopted a neutral stance with respect to their monetary policy and eventually lowered the Fed Funds target range three times in 2019, in July, September and October. This allowed the treasury curve to re-steepen somewhat, although not enough for Orchid or Royal Palm to experience meaningful net interest income expansion, especially given the disruptions in the funding markets that emerged in September of 2019 and lingered into year-end. This prevented both Royal Palm and Orchid from realizing the full benefit of the rate cuts.

However, it did allow Orchid to resume growing its capital base. With Orchid’s average capital base for 2019 was somewhat lower than 2018 by approximately 14%, it ended the year above the year-end level of 2018 by approximately 5%. The net result of these developments on our advisory services revenue was a decline of 11% from $7.77 million to $6.90 million.

Advisory service revenues at Bimini Advisors for the fourth quarter of 2019 were approximately 1% higher than the corresponding period in 2019 at $1.856 million for 2019 versus $1.838 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Other highlights for the year included about 1.1 million share Dutch style tender offer completed in July. The tender was intended to provide price support to the stock and enhance potential returns on equity going forward, as we pursue our net operating loss tax-based strategy.

We also contributed both Bimini’s shares in Orchid, as well as its ownership stake in Bimini Advisors to Royal Palm Capital in order to maximize the tax income benefit at Royal Palm going forward. The tax net operating losses at Royal Palm are substantially larger than those of Bimini and expire well before Bimini’s. We also mortgaged our office building and invested the proceeds into Royal Palm’s portfolio.

Turning to the developments in the quarter. The fourth quarter of 2019 was a period of recovery from the third quarter’s turbulence and market sell-off. While August and early September witnessed the depths of the sell-off and heightened risk aversion, the runoff – the turnaround was almost as sudden and dramatic.

By the end of 2019, equity markets in the U.S. and around the globe were closing at record highs. The S&P 500 increased 31.5% for the year ended December 31, 2019. There were a few key events that led to the recovery.

First and foremost was the Phase One trade deal reached by the Trump administration [in China]. The tentative agreement was reached in October of 2019 and signed in mid-January of 2020. This agreement was critical in that it ended the escalation and trade tensions between the two countries, which were at the heart of the market turmoil.

Escalation of trade tensions between the two countries in early August triggered the sell-off mentioned above. The trade war has materially impacted global growth, although not into the extent of what we’re seeing today.

Our other developments with the respect to Brexit, of course, that was avoided late in the year when Prime Minister Johnson won an election was able to defer any subsequent risk around that, and it looks like that will occur going forward later this year.

The recovery in risk sentiment that occurred over the course of the fourth quarter of 2019 brought with it increases in interest rates across longer dated Treasuries, break-even inflation levels in U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and the term premium in U.S. Treasuries. The amount of sovereign and other forms of debt trading at negative yields decreased substantially. All of these movements are consistent with an abatement of fear in the markets.

The final element of fear to be addressed in the market was the turmoil in the over-night funding markets that emerged in September of 2019, and the Fed took meaningful steps to both inject liquidity into the markets, but also assure the market that it would do so as long as such funding pressures remained.

The MBS portfolio at Royal Palm Capital was approximately 3% larger in size from the fourth quarter of 2018, in spite of the fact that we had to reduce the MBS portfolio by approximately 25% mid-year to fund the tender offer completed in early July. With interest rates generally lower in 2019 versus 2018 as a result of the reversal in monetary policy, the average yield on the MBS portfolio assets decreased 19 basis points from 4.12% to 3.93%.

Compared to the third quarter of 2019, interest income in the fourth quarter increased 15%, as the yield on our MBS assets increased 47 basis points and the average size of the MBS portfolio increased by $3.3 million.

In spite of a 2.6% increase in average repurchase agreement borrowings outstanding and the disruptions in the repo market described above, our borrowing costs decreased from 2.26% to 2.08%, resulting in a 5% decrease in repo interest costs for the fourth quarter of 2019 versus the third quarter.

For the year, repo interest expense increased by 14%, as our average interest expense rate rose from 2.08% to 2.42%. The fact reflects the low base of our interest expense came off of in 2018. The average interest expense for the first quarter of 2018 was only 1.64%, and the lagged benefits of course of the benefit of the Fed cuts that occurred in the third quarter.

During the fourth quarter, interest rates increased, but unlike the third quarter of 2019, our MBS securities outperformed our hedge instruments, resulting in an aggregate $0.4 million mark-to-market gain on our derivative instruments and MBS securities.

Finally, we would decrease the valuation allowance on the deferred tax assets at both Royal Palm and Bimini, resulting in a positive tax provision of $10.6 million for the year and $11.9 million for the quarter. Orchid Island’s Capital base had periods of growth and contraction, but the overall trend is upward increasing from just under $50 million in inception to approximately $395 million at December 31, 2019. Accordingly, for purposes of the valuation of deferred tax assets, we assume that the capital base of Orchid will continue to grow going forward.

Now to more current events. The global coronavirus outbreak has had a significant impact on financial markets and economic activity. In addition to the help of hundreds of thousands of people across the globe, interest rates have declined materially establishing new all-time low yields across the U.S. Treasury maturity curve. This is still fears of extremely elevated levels of prepayment activity for mortgage-backed securities.

The typical smooth operation of financial markets has become erratic recently, prompting significant policy responses from the Federal Reserve, as well as central banks across the globe. Federal government is working on a substantial fiscal stimulus package, as well and is expected to be signed into law in the coming weeks. Such severe market conditions typically lead to asset sales by levered investors and we have seen rumors of such activity.

While all markets have been affected, performance appears to have been highly correlated with the risk or credit profile of the asset in question with high-risk assets generally outperforming poorly – about perform poorly relative to low-risk assets. Royal Palm’s MBS portfolio remains 100% invested in agency RMBS assets and we've had no difficulty in obtaining ample access to repurchase agreement funding and we have not experienced elevated haircuts.

The Federal Reserve has lowered the Fed Funds target rate twice in the last two weeks, the first 50 basis point cut occurring on March 3 and the second 100 basis point cut occurred this past Sunday in response to the crisis for a total of 150 basis points.

The Fed has announced numerous other steps to counter crisis, including a $700 million quantitative easing package, which includes an allocation of $200 billion for agency MBS, in addition to numerous overnight and other term operations and various other matters akin to those utilized during the financial crisis of 2008. Reduction in Fed Funds rate should ultimately lead to lower funding costs for Royal Palm. As of March 18, 2020, Royal Palm’s weighted average repurchase agreement funding was 1.71%.

However, with reduction in the target range, not this past Sunday of another 100 basis points, we expect our funding rate to fall as existing bonds mature and replaced with new borrowings. While our earnings will benefit from lower borrowing costs, premium amortization by a loss – via prepayment activity on our agency RMBS may reduce the yield we realize on our assets.

We anticipate prepayment speeds to accelerate starting with March 2020 activity to be reported on April 6. To mitigate the extent of the elevated prepayment-related margin costs, we have not reinvested our pay downs received this [indiscernible] to conserve cash and have adjusted our hedge positions in light of materially lower interest rates and the prospects rates are likely to stay low for a very long time.

We have also – excuse me. Finally, concluding remarks. During these periods of market duress, liquidity management is critical. We have and expected to maintain ample levels of available cash and unencumbered assets to deal with the difficult market conditions.

[Operator Instructions] I show our first question comes from Derek Pilecki from Gator Capital. Please go ahead.

Derek Pilecki

Good morning, Bob.

Robert Cauley

Good morning, Derek.

Derek Pilecki

A few questions. I saw that you had taken a mortgage or intend to take a mortgage out on the headquarters building?

Robert Cauley

Yes.

Derek Pilecki

Have you completed that? And have you deployed that liquidity, or are you just holding that as dry powder?

Robert Cauley

No, that actually was done last year and that's already behind us. So those proceeds we’re investing.

Derek Pilecki

Yep. Spread mortgage to swap spreads, when mortgage swap spreads have been volatile in the past few weeks? Generally, Royal Palm’s position to with wider mortgage spreads hit the book value. Have spreads – are they still at their winds or have they come in a little bit?

Robert Cauley

They hit their multi-year highs last week, tightened somewhat early this week with the announcement of the QE program by the Fed. That only lasted probably two days. Yesterday, they widened quite a bit and they're running again today. They're not quite to that level, but they are getting quite wide.

Derek Pilecki

Do you think this is just the period of deleveraging and we'll get to the other side, or does the Fed need to continue to announce new programs to get [more liquidity or…?]

Robert Cauley

Well, - yes, I would say, it's clearly a deleveraging period. The Fed has done an awful lot, they're going to have to continue to do more. So, a lot of these markets – we're in the agency market. We have exposure to Treasuries and through our hedges. We don't necessarily traffic in some of the credit markets, but certainly, there's ample evidence of the rest everywhere.

George Haas

One of the pinch points in this whole experience has been at the – the Fed roll out their program. They're buying, of course, $5 billion or so a day. That's all for April settle. We're just seeing unprecedented levels of liquidations in agency space for T-plus-one, T-plus-zero, T-plus-two. And so that's really created a tough operating environment as it relates to finding liquidity for short settle.

Robert Cauley

Yes. So, until this deleveraging runs its course, there's going to continue to be pressure on spreads and agency mortgages and frankly, everything.

Derek Pilecki

Right. Are you seeing any short-term trading opportunities because of the dislocations?

Robert Cauley

Yes, but I don't think anybody including us is willing to buy to, you know add here just because we don't really know where the bottom is, so to speak. We’ll start to settle down and then there'll probably be ample such opportunities, but we just need to get through this as best we can.

George Haas

MBS are performing very poorly. So, there will be days when Treasury rates are up [0.75] like earlier today and mortgages are down [8 to 10 ticks] depending on the coupon. So there's just hanging on and maintaining cashes, I think, what is the…

Robert Cauley

Prevalent mindset?

George Haas

Yes, yes.

Derek Pilecki

Okay, very good. Thank you.

Robert Cauley

Thanks, Derek.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] I show our next question comes from Gary Ribe from Accretive Wealth. Please go ahead.

Gary Ribe

Hi, Bob. Hi, George.

Robert Cauley

Hi, Gary.

George Haas

Hi, Gary.

Gary Ribe

Earlier in the quarter, you guys had registered – field the shelf registration for the Orchid stock you guys hold, if I saw that correctly?

Robert Cauley

Yes, that's an S-3 that we do. S-3s are just a shelf registration for Orchid that allows them to sell anything in equity, the debt and everything in-between. And like we did the last time, we just put on there our ability to sell shares, probably wouldn't do that, but it's just something that we do. It just covers us in the extent we want to sell those shares.

Gary Ribe

Got it. Got it. Can you give me just a sense of, I know there's turmoil in the markets now, but assuming that everybody lives to fight at other day and things sort of settle down with the spread and profitability is like as this things normalized at the Fed at zero and sort of…?

Robert Cauley

Well, yes, and it's looking – looks good. The curve has been steepening, although today less so. But generally, we've seen the steeping in the curve. And now that's a function of the fact that the markets anticipating a huge stimulus package and therefore a huge supply of treasuries to hit the market, especially in longer-dated tenors, you're seeing the sell-off.

I'd also heard that this rumor that the government is considering 15, 100 years she wants to help fund the stimulus package. So the long ends in selling off, the front ends pretty much anchored. Our funding costs, as I mentioned, have been coming down. There has been some stickiness though. I would guesstimate today if we were to roll the entire book, you're probably somewhere in the 70s or repo funding, which is a long way from Fed funds, that that'll come down, I think, as turbulence in the market subsides. So, it's really not an earnings issue. This is just more about a maintain liquidity and preserving with equity as best we can.

Gary Ribe

Yes. It seems like the Fed throw in the kitchen and the Treasury for that matter are throwing the kitchen sink at this, and…

Robert Cauley

Yes.

Gary Ribe

I think they'll stop the leaking at some point. So, you would anticipate that, that would get to the – on the other side of this in a normal environment that might get to 50 bips?

Robert Cauley

What would get the 50 bips?

Gary Ribe

Your…

Robert Cauley

Oh, funding costs. Yes, it could. I mean, it's could even get lower. I guess, conceivably, our typical spread the funds is 20 bips or so. So right now, fixed funds, I think is right at 25 bips.

George Haas

We’re usually – we bounced around 16 basis points over Fed Funds at the tights and maybe 25 bips or 30 bips and more.

Gary Ribe

And what's the yield on the portfolio now, like so if I'm trying to down, I know we looked at [indiscernible]?

Robert Cauley

Yes. We got a high threes number of year-end, but given the rally in the market and anticipated speeds, it's probably in the low-2s.

Gary Ribe

Yes. Okay. Low-2s, okay. Alright, interesting. Alright. Well, thank you, guys. Good luck out there and keep at it.

Robert Cauley

Alright. Thanks, Gary.

Thank you. I show no further questions in the queue. At this time, I like to turn the call over to Mr. Robert Cauley, Chairman and CEO for closing remarks. Please go ahead, sir.

Robert Cauley

Thank you, operator, and thank you, everybody. I appreciate you taking the time with us today. So, in case you have additional questions, please feel free to call the office 772-231-1400. Otherwise, we'll talk to you next time. Thank you. Bye.

