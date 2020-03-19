AMD May See A Big Bounce Back

AMD's (AMD) stock has fallen sharply in the stock market pullback, but someone is betting that the stock rebounds by April 17. The stock has also found a region of technical support, which suggests that it can rise if that level of support can hold.

As a result of the sharp declines, the stock's valuation has fallen to the lower end of its PE range over the past three years; it could suggest that either earnings estimates are too high, or the stock price has fallen too far, creating a wide-ranging question.

Analysts are forecasting earnings to rise by 80% in 2020 to around $1.15 per share, and by an additional 38.6% to $1.60 per share in 2021. Those estimates had increased since February 1, when they stood at $1.15 per share and $1.56, respectively. Meanwhile, revenue is expected to increase to $8.7 billion in 2020 and $10.4 billion in 2021 and is relatively unchanged.

The relatively unchanged earnings estimates and the steep stock decline has resulted in the price to earnings ratio falling to around 24.5, which is near its lowest level in some time. The last time the stock traded with a PE ratio that low was during the December 2018 sell-off and April 2018. Those previous times marked a low point for the stock.

However, it is also possible that earnings for the stock are merely too high, and those estimates need to fall with earnings estimates remaining unchanged despite the rising fears of the spreading coronavirus and potential economic impact.

Betting On A Rebound

It could be one reason why some traders are betting that the stock rebounds in the weeks ahead. The open interest levels for the AMD April 17 $42 calls rose by over 48,000 contracts on March 17. Based on the data from Trade Alert, the call options were traded on the ASK and indicated that the contracts were bought for around $4.30 per contract. It means that for a buyer of the calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to approximately $46.30 by the expiration date. That would be a gain of about 15.75% from the stock's current price of about $40.00 on March 19.

Additionally, there was a significant increase in the put contracts with the same expiration date and strike price, which increased by roughly 48,000 contracts as well. The data showed that these puts were sold and creating a spread transaction between the puts and the calls. It means that the trade is using the puts to help generate income to reduce the cost of buying the calls and is a bet that stock will rise.

Technical Take

The technical chart also shows that the stock has fallen and held technical support around $38.40. Should that level of support continue to hold, and the stock rises above resistance around $43, it could result in the stock to rise to around $46.25. Of course, should the stock fall below support at $38.40, it could result in the stock falling even further to approximately $36 and potentially as low as $32.30.

Should the options traders and technical chart prove to be correct then shares can perhaps bounce back and recover some of their recent losses. But there are still so many question marks around the coronavirus and the potential impact it may create for the economy and the supply chains, it makes everything a risky bet.

We use fundamental, technical, and options market analysis to identify individual stock ideas and market trends. Also through unique video and audio content, we help you see how this works and learn from it. As a member of this service, you'll get daily news and additional posts that will give you control, so you're not just reacting to the news, you're acting on and staying ahead of it. Here are some recent headlines: Morning Commentary- Economic Conditions Worsen

Concerns Arise



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.