BlackBerry Needs A Earnings Lifeline

When I covered the fiscal Q3 earnings report for BlackBerry (BB) back in late December, I never thought shares would be where they are today. As we get ready for the company's next earnings report, the stock hit a new low below $3.00 on Wednesday as markets have plunged on coronavirus fears. Today, I'd like to look at where expectations stand heading into the Q4 report on March 31st, given how this earnings report could determine which direction the company goes from here.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

In the year ago period, BlackBerry was just starting to integrate Cylance into its overall business and financial picture. The company reported GAAP revenues of $255 million and non-GAAP revenues of $257 million. With not a lot of expenses yet added on from the money-losing Cylance business, BlackBerry reported a GAAP profit of $51 million, or $0.08 per share. After making its usual round of several adjustments, the company reported a non-GAAP profit of $60 million, or $0.11 per share.

The to be reported fiscal Q4 period in a couple of weeks will be the final one where BlackBerry will see meaningful year over year revenue growth thanks to the Cylance acquisition. Currently, the street is looking for non-GAAP revenues of $296.5 million, which would be a little more than 15% growth. Non-GAAP EPS is expected to drop to $0.04 as BlackBerry continues to digest more Cylance expenses.

In the graphic below, you can see how BlackBerry's revenue segments have evolved over the last seven quarters. Investors are looking to see if IoT will grow year over year, while Licensing should remain strong. Cylance could be the wild card, as management previously cut its non-GAAP revenue growth forecast for that segment to 20% for the year from 25% to 30% due to a shortfall in anticipated customer renewals.

(Source: BlackBerry Q3 income statement supplement, seen here)

Perhaps even more important will be the company's guidance, especially since this is a Q4 report and we should get full fiscal year 2021 guidance. With the Cylance acquisition anniversary passing, BlackBerry's past year revenue figures are now much higher, meaning growth rates are forecast to decline. The current expectation is for total revenue growth of 7.2% in the current fiscal year, down from roughly 20% in the just finished period. Analysts see things being even weaker in fiscal Q1, currently calling for less than 4.8% growth.

The other major item I want to look at is the balance sheet, primarily in regards to cash flow. BlackBerry ended fiscal Q3 with $970 million in cash and investments, but also had $605 million in principal debt. That convertible borrowing comes due towards the end of this year, and since $10 is the price for which the bonds can be converted to equity, that's not likely to happen. Thus, BlackBerry management will either need to pay this money back, depleting its cash balance significantly, or look to refinance to keep some financial flexibility moving forward.

In the end, BlackBerry shares have plunged to a new low, and investors are hoping that maybe the Q4 earnings report can reverse that trend. This will be the last quarter with major growth help from the Cylance acquisition, but that segment's forecast was cut at the previous report. As the company tries to grow its software and services portfolio, management must also likely refinance a major debt due later this year. If this report doesn't turn out to be as positive as hoped, perhaps it will be time for management to just sell the company and let someone else pick up the pieces.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.