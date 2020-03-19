Pinterest: All-Time Low, And Still Not Cheap Enough

Savvy investors will take the most difficult action at the most difficult time: crystallize the loss.

Markets are in despair, with no optimism anywhere: the perfect time to buy stocks. But not PINS.

Investment Thesis

Pinterest (PINS) continues to see its shares fall at a rapid clip, and I'm not one to look back and say I told you so. I am to look forward, from now and state: just because it's cheap, it does not mean it cannot get any cheaper.

Whilst it is entirely possible that Pinterest may reverse its valuation impairment, with so many awesome and great companies selling at hugely terrific prices, this stock is not worthwhile staying invested in.

(Source)

Global Markets Collapse And What It Means

If you have followed my work before, I hope you will have noted that I'm always brutally candid. In fact, it's not only Pinterest that has seen its share price totally collapse, my whole portfolio (please see at the bottom of the article) has been obliterated alongside the rest of the S&P 500 (SPY) and not to mention small caps (IJR) where I predominantly invest in. So, I was not able to predict the unpredictable either.

However, I'm fully expecting that my companies with strong cash flows will make a strong bounce back. I do not believe this to be the case with Pinterest. Here's why:

Revenue Was Already Falling Before Coronavirus

Here's a graph I shared about 6 weeks ago (and so much has changed since!)

Source: author's work

There is a very clear and undeniable trend that Pinterest is slowing down. To be clear, this slowdown was already in place before the coronavirus.

Furthermore, Pinterest has huge exposure to travel and retail verticals. The question is of course whether these industries that are now are bleeding red will look to ramp up their ad-spend in the face of a global recession? Or will all non-essential expenditure be cut back to the bone? I believe in the latter situation.

Positives Aspects About Pinterest

To be clear, it's not all bad with Pinterest. There are several noteworthy aspects that I've noted before and continue to impress upon readers that make Pinterest a reasonable investment:

1) Pinterest has a strong competitive advantage. It has a very strong niche with a female audience. Pinterest, right out of the gates has continuously attempted to position itself not solely as 'yet another' social media platform.

Indeed, it has positioned itself as a place that does not derive its revenues from mining users' data. Accordingly, Pinterest has built considerable trust with its audience, making its audience feel positive about remaining engaged on the platform for extensive periods of time.

2) While numerous companies are going to struggle to get their advertising seen, Pinterest is highly unlikely to be impacted by 'work from home' global ubiquity.

Indeed, it is highly likely that user engagement will substantially increase as individuals have more spare time.

3) We saw that in Q4 2019, revenue growth was driven through an increase in the total number of MAUs, which was up 8% in the U.S. Also a strong rise in ARPU of 34% year-over-year.

This is a strong validation of its business model. Far superior, in this author's opinion to Snap's (SNAP) business model.

Specifically, we can see that in the U.S. (the more mature market for both companies), ARPU for Pinterest was $4.00, while it's $4.42 for Snap. However, crucially, in Snap's business model, its ability to successfully monetize its users is unproven. Whereas Pinterest is certainly capable of generating some cash flows from operations.

4) Advertising is part of its users' experience and not invasive on Pinterest's platform. This is a huge benefit compared with other platforms where 'ad load' can be disruptive for users.

Valuation - Uncertain Margin Of Safety

As a deep value investor (we are all now value investors!), the question is not so much whether Pinterest could return to former glory. The question is more whether the risk-reward is now compelling enough?

Personally, I do not believe that even with a $6 billion market cap, there is such a no-brainer investment to be had here.

Consider this, Pinterest has absolutely no history of turning a 'clean' GAAP profit.

Even when we compare with Twitter (TWTR), which in the best periods makes 10% in operating profit margins, at this sort of profit margin, Pinterest's operating income would reach $150 million (before taxes). Even if we were to grow this out by 30% into 2022, investors would still be paying $6 billion for something that at some point could be making less than $200 million in operating profits.

The Bottom Line

(Source)

Anyway I appraise this investment, despite knowing the positive aspects well, I still fail to see how this investment offers a clear 'no-brainer' reward. With so many awesome investments elsewhere, I believe investors' capital is best deployed elsewhere.

Why You Should Join My Marketplace? Even though Pinterest could turn around, evidence shows it's difficult to beat the S&P 500 by investing in widely followed richly-priced popular names. Meanwhile, by investing in companies with strong cash flows at cheap prices, your chances of outperforming improve. Are You Pressed For Time? I do the hard work of finding a select group of value stocks that grow your savings. Invest by avoiding losers.

Honest service aimed at novice and professional investors.

Strategy inspired by Buffett, Pabrai, and Greenblatt.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.