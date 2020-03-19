The Non-Energy Business Can Protect Oceaneering International's Steep Fall

The Energy Price Crash Will Not Spare OII

I think, given massive pressure on energy prices in the current environment, the non-energy part of Oceaneering International's (OII) business can bring more stability because of its relative immunity to the oil price volatility. However, considerable delays in government contracts and entertainment theme park projects have capped the growth prospect in the short-term. I think the returns from the stock price will continue to disappoint the investors.

Before the on-going crude price crash, the company's ROV and Offshore businesses looked set to recover in Q1 after it got rid of some of the poor-performing assets in Q4. The company won a few crucial deals in Q4 to press forward. Its leverage is quite high compared to peers, and a weak balance sheet is something the investors might want to avoid in this circumstance. Over the medium-term, I expect profitability to strengthen due to an increased mix of high-margin services and cost absorption.

What Are The Current Challenges In The ROV market?

These days, the investor community faces a sharp and dramatic change happening in the energy sector, which is re-shaping our perception and questions the basis of the earlier assumptions. Yet I believe, when the dust settles, the environment will favor an eventual recovery in the crude oil price. But let us first list out the two slightly contrasting scenarios.

On the one hand, the most significant short-term challenge for the energy industry is the demand concerns in the Coronavirus fall-out and the supply glut following the OPEC+ negotiation breakdown. OII has various on-going projects in China that would be affected adversely as travel bans are being imposed all over the world. In the aftermath, the International Energy Agency (or IEA) now estimates crude oil demand contraction of 90,000 barrels per day (or BPD) in 2020. In a more severe outcome of the health hazard, demand can fall by 730,000 BPD. According to this report by Rystad, COVID-19 could lead to a $30 billion reduction in global E&P investments in 2020, before it rebounds in 2021.

On the other hand, crude oil consumption is expected to bounce back in 2021, which would jibe well with the offshore activity. Various research data suggest that the offshore industry has been trending higher over the last few years. These surveys also suggest the offshore energy activity will continue to recover as long as Brent's price remains above $55 per barrel. Although Brent has dipped much lower ($34.3/barrel) than that, I expect a sharp fall in the U.S. onshore rig count and offshore project delays to result in a drop in supply. I think new well drilling will fall drastically over the next couple of months, while DUCs (drilled-but-completed wells) will be put into production. Over time, there be net production decline, thus enabling a more conducive environment for a crude price comeback.

OII Retires ROV Assets, Expects A Steady Q1

In 2020, the company's management expects the geographic mix and pricing to remain stable. Also, it intends to continue with the current drill support versus vessel support ratio of 65% to 35%. The floating rigs under contract and vessel utilization appeared to be on the rise at the beginning of the year, and the company's management expects them to keep improving throughout the year. If these factors stay steady, the ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) segment EBITDA margin can average 30%. In FY2019, the adjusted EBITDA margin in this segment was 33%.

In this context, investors should note that during Q4, the company undertook $240 million impairment charges following the write-down of 30 ROVs in the Subsea Projects and Asset Integrity segments. Due to the deterioration in the energy market outlook, the carrying value of these assets fell below the market valuation, triggering impairment charges, and the write-down. The company also restructured the asset base, geographic footprint, and staffing levels following the market demand and recorded $12 million charges in this connection. As a result of these charges, the adjusted operating income in four of the company's five operating segments turned to a loss in Q4.

The ROV utilization level for OII has been declining for the past couple of quarters. It has fallen to 58% in Q4 from 62% in Q1. The average ROV revenue per day, however, improved by 5% sequentially. As a result, the ROV segment revenue increased by 3% in Q4 compared to a quarter ago. In anticipation of higher activity in 2020, the company took on additional preparation costs, which led to a lower adjusted operating income margin (27%) in Q4 from 31% in Q3.

The margin pressure in the deepwater drilling market continued to affect the company's contracts. During Q4, it added four new ROVs to the fleet and retired 30 of its old rigs that remained underutilized. As a result, it enjoyed 63% of its ROV fleets under contract in Q4, which was an improvement compared to 61% in Q3.

Important Awards In Q4

In Q4, the company received a riserless light-well intervention services contract in Angola from B.P. (B.P.). The Subsea Products segment, which will be the primary beneficiary from this award, will start generating revenue from the contract during Q2 and Q3 of 2020. The segment will also benefit from the Total S.A.'s (TOT) subsea umbilical and hardware award and another award from ONGC in India.

Some of the other important projects the company started working on during Q4 include the deployment of the Liberty ROV system for subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair activities. It also began testing the next-generation hybrid ROV AUV, which is expected to become commercialized in 2020. As a result of these initiatives, the company's ROV days-on-hire increased by 12% year-over-year.

Subsea Products Segment: Performance And Outlook

In 2020, the segment top-line can benefit from higher activity levels and contributions from service and rentals business unit. OII's management expects the segment margin to increase by a mid-single-digit range in Q1 because higher volume can lead to increased cost absorption. Although the segment backlog increased in Q4 compared to Q3, the company expects the book-to-bill to fall significantly in 2020. While the book-to-bill ratio was 1.5x in FY2019, it may decrease to a range of 0.8x to 0.9x in FY2020. A lower ratio would be an adverse driver for its revenue visibility.

During Q4, the segment revenues increased by 22% compared to Q3 and achieved the highest growth rate among the segments. The segment adjusted EBITDA margin, too, inflated to 15% in Q4 2019 compared to 6% a year ago.

Non-Energy Business: Performance And Outlook

OII's management was able to keep its overall top-line relatively steady over the past couple of years following its strategy to diversify away from the subsea into the non-energy business. However, non-energy activity has been decelerating over the past two quarters. Compared to Q3 2019, revenues in Asset Integrity increased by 4% in Q4, while it decreased by 2% in the Advanced Technologies segments. These two segments together accounted for 31% of the company's Q4 2019 revenues.

It is relatively challenging to estimate the Advanced Technologies segment outlook because, over the years, we have noticed that the timing of project awards and customer delays can affect the result substantially. This year, following the Coronavirus outbreak, the projects in China and many parts around the world have become vulnerable and added more uncertainty into the outlook. In recent times, the non-energy business has been adversely affected by cost overruns on some completed projects, postponement in project awards, and delays in project progression.

If, however, the segment performance is not critically affected by these unforeseen events, improvement in operating results in the government-related and commercial units can lead to higher revenue and high single-digit operating income growth in FY2020.

What's The Guidance?

In Q1 2020, the company expects operating results to deteriorate in the Subsea Projects and Subsea Products segments due to seasonality, lower IMR (inspection, maintenance, and repair) activity, and an adverse mix of lower-margin projects during Q1. On the other hand, the ROV, Asset Integrity, and Advanced Technologies segment revenues and operating margin are expected to remain relatively steady.

Throughout 2020, the company's management expects pricing and margins to remain stable as the activities in the energy and government markets stabilize. Overall, OII's management expects the consolidated revenues to increase by 10% due to improved performance in the Subsea Products segment. The FY2020 adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $180 million and $220 million, which would be a 21% increase compared to FY2019.

Long-Term Debt And Cash Flow

A significant part of OII's contractual obligations ($500 million) is due in November 2024. The company's liquidity was $874 million (excluding working capital) as of December 31, 2019. Its debt-to-equity (0.74x) is much higher than the peers' (OIS, NOV, BKR) average.

OII's FY2020 capex budget is expected to range between $75 million and $105 million, which is nearly 39% lower compared to FY2019 (at the guidance mid-point). Led by a 7% year-over-year increase in revenues, and an improvement in working capital, the cash flow from operations (or CFO) improved remarkably (331% up) in FY2019. As a result, free cash flow turned marginally positive. If the cash flow stays steady, FCF can improve in FY2020 because the capex will fall. Although the company has sufficient liquidity, it might want to strengthen FCF to avoid further strain on the balance sheet in the medium-to-long-tern.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

OII is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 9.5x. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 4.6x. The stock is currently trading at a discount to its average of ~9.9x from FY2015 until now.

OII's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper compared to peers, which implies sell-side analysts expect the company's EBITDA to increase more sharply compared to peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than the peers' (OIS, NOV, and BKR) average of 26.8x. So, the stock is relatively undervalued compared to peers. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in the analysis.

Analyst Rating

Source

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, six sell-side analysts rated OII a "buy" in March (includes "very bullish"), while 10 of them rated it a "hold." Two of the analysts rated a "sell." The consensus target price is $11.46, which at the current price, yields ~407% returns.

What's The Take On OII?

While the offshore upstream industry's long-term capital investment requirement continues to be massive according to EIA's estimates, the current Coronavirus attack can shave off $30 billion from the global E&P investments in this year alone. Plus, the offshore sectors would find it very challenging to operate at the current low crude oil price level ($30 per barrel). So, in the short-term, the non-energy part of OII's business can bring more stability. However, the company's growth in these segments has been capped following delays in government contracts and entertainment theme park projects considerably. Nonetheless, I believe its business model is more insulated than many of peers exposed to the intense downward pressure in the current energy market.

Before the current downturn struck, the ROV and Offshore businesses looked set to recover in Q1 after it got rid of some of the poor-performing assets in Q4. The company won a few crucial deals in Q4 to move forward, although the Subsea Products segment would see lower revenue generation in the short-term. Over the medium-term, I expect profitability to strengthen due to an increased mix of high-margin services and cost absorption. OII has also trimmed capex significantly in FY2020 to boost its FCF generation. Its leverage, however, is higher than many of its peers, which can be detrimental in the current scenario.

