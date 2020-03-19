Dairy Farm: Valuations Becoming Attractive With Restructuring In Progress

Nevertheless, the current coronavirus outbreak is expected to be a drag on Dairy Farm's earnings in the near-term.

The initial results of the multi-year restructuring program, put in place after Mr. Ian McLeod was appointed as the new CEO of the company in June 2017, have been positive.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Singapore-listed pan-Asian retailer Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCPK:DFIHY) (OTCPK:DFILF) [DFI:SP]. The initial results of the multi-year restructuring program, put in place after Mr. Ian McLeod was appointed as the new CEO of the company in June 2017, have been positive, as evidenced by the company's FY2019 results. However, the current coronavirus outbreak is expected to be a drag on Dairy Farm's earnings with limited visibility in the near-term, so a "Neutral" rating is warranted.

This is an update of my initiation article published on Dairy Farm on August 9, 2019. Dairy Farm's share price has dropped by close to -43% from $7.01 as of August 7, 2019, to $4.01 as of March 18, 2020, since my initiation. Dairy Farm currently trades at 16.8 times trailing twelve months' P/E and offers a 5.2% trailing dividend yield. The stock's valuations are becoming more attractive, and I suggest an entry price of $3.38 pegged to 14.1 times trailing twelve months' P/E, which is the 15-year historical trough during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

Initial Results Of Restructuring Program Have Been Positive

In my initiation article on Dairy Farm published on August 9, 2019, I highlighted that the company has initiated a multi-year restructuring program after Mr. Ian McLeod was appointed as the new CEO of the company in June 2017. The five key strategic priorities that form the core of Dairy Farm's restructuring program are building capability; growing in China, maintaining Hong Kong strength; revitalizing Southeast Asia; and driving digital innovation. The initial results of Dairy Farm's restructuring program have been positive, as evidenced by the company's better-than-expected financial results for FY2019.

Underlying profit (excluding non-recurring and non-operational items such as fair value gains or losses) attributable to shareholders declined by -10% YoY from $358 million in FY2018 to $321 million in FY2019. As a result of the ongoing protests and social unrest in Hong Kong and weak economic conditions in general, Dairy Farm's underlying profit attributable to shareholders decreased by a larger -24% YoY to $144 million in 2H2019. The Greater China region, including Hong Kong, accounted for close to three-quarters of total sales, including proportionate sales contribution from associates and joint ventures, in FY2019.

However, there were multiple bright spots, which suggests that certain of Dairy Farm's initiatives as part of its restructuring program have started to work and deliver results.

Dairy Farm's food business segment, comprising grocery retail and convenience store operations, saw its underlying operating profit grow +32% YoY to $145 million in FY2019. Notably, the grocery retail sub-segment almost tripled its underlying operating profit from $22 million in FY2018 to $63 million in FY2019. On a HoH (Half-on-Half) comparison, underlying operating profit for Dairy Farm's grocery retail business grew +42% HoH from $26 million in 1H2019 to $37 million in 2H2019.

The stronger-than-expected performance of grocery retail business was a result of the company executing well on one of its five key strategic priorities, more specifically revitalizing Southeast Asia. The company has introduced more private label products and optimized its sourcing strategy, which helped to improve the profitability of its Southeast Asian grocery retail business in the past year.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 6, 2020, Dairy Farm disclosed that the company currently has 150 products launched under its new private label brand, Meadows, with more products in the pipeline. Also, collective sourcing currently accounts for approximately 60% of Dairy Farm's total purchasing volumes for its grocery retail operations, while individual business units actually did their sourcing independent one and a half years ago. Furthermore, Dairy Farm also improved store efficiency and reduce food wastage for its Southeast Asian grocery retail business. Dairy Farm highlighted at the company's recent FY2019 results briefing that the above-mentioned initiatives had the combined effect of "unlocking several million dollars of financial benefits."

Dairy Farm also delivered positive results for its strategic priority of "growing in China." The company grew its revenue from convenience stores by +4% YoY to $2,185 million in FY2019, as it opened more than 270 7-Eleven convenience stores in 2019, bringing its total number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in Guangdong, China, to approximately 1,300. Dairy Farm's 19.99%-owned associate, Yonghui Superstores Co., Ltd [601933:CH], a leading supermarket & hypermarket retailer in Mainland China, also opened more than 600 new outlets last year. Dairy Farm also leveraged on the strength of its leading personal care product chain Mannings in Hong Kong to grow its revenue contribution from Mainland China, as personal care products from Mannings were introduced in 450 of Yonghui Superstores' supermarket and hypermarkets in 2019.

Dairy Farm also continued to push ahead with two of its strategic initiatives, namely driving digital innovation and building capability. The company has invested in either optimizing existing e-commerce platforms or launching new ones for its Health & Beauty and IKEA businesses in the past year. In the company's FY2019 results presentation, Dairy Farm noted that "IKEA website upgrades (were) driving e-commerce growth." The company also recently re-launched the e-commerce site for its Guardian (health and beauty chain) business in Singapore.

In terms of digital innovation, Dairy Farm also completed the implementation of SAP and the replacement of legacy IT systems in Singapore last year, after the company has done so in Malaysia and Indonesia earlier.

With respect to building capability, Dairy Farm emphasized at the company's recent FY2019 earnings call on March 6, 2020, that "there have been almost 200 middle-management new hires, and 80% of senior management roles have taken new or expanded responsibilities" in the past two years.

Among the five strategic priorities, maintaining Hong Kong strength has been the most challenging in FY2019, due to ongoing social unrest in the city. Dairy Farm's personal care product chain Mannings and restaurant business Maxim's were badly affected, as tourist arrivals in Hong Kong declined -14.2% YoY for full-year 2019, and fell by more than -40% YoY in 2H2019. Dairy Farm's supermarket business Wellcome, and convenience store business 7-Eleven, were relatively resilient as they catered to non-discretionary spending, and this helped to partly mitigate the negative impact of the ongoing social unrest on its Hong Kong operations.

Coronavirus Outbreak To Be A Drag On Near-Term Earnings

The current coronavirus outbreak is expected to be a drag on Dairy Farm's revenue and earnings in the near-term. This is especially true for the company's Hong Kong consumer discretionary businesses, such as Mannings and Maxim's, which are also heavily dependent on tourist arrivals for their sales.

As at the time of writing, there are 193 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on a cumulative basis and four reported deaths in Hong Kong. Currently, anyone entering Hong Kong from Mainland China, Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do in Korea, Iran, Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and Veneto regions in Italy, have to be quarantined. This will deter foreign tourists from visiting Hong Kong on top of all the existing travel restrictions or advisories put in place by the various countries globally.

Tourist arrivals in Hong Kong dropped -96% YoY to 199,000 in February 2020; notably this was even lower than the prior monthly low of 427,000 tourist arrivals in Hong Kong in May 2003 during the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak.

In the worst case, if the current coronavirus outbreak fails to be contained for a prolonged period of time, Dairy Farm's retail businesses across Asia, including Mainland China and Southeast Asia, are likely to be negatively impacted, as more countries choose to go on lockdown to contain the virus, and locals stay indoors and cut back on their outdoor activities.

Valuation

Dairy Farm trades at 16.8 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 16.5 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of $4.01 as of March 18, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical 5-year and 10-year mean consensus forward P/E multiples were 20.8 times and 23.0 times respectively. Dairy Farm has traded as low as 14.1 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 13.5 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

Dairy Farm is valued by the market at 6.8 times trailing twelve months' EV/EBITDA and 6.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA. In contrast, the stock's historical 5-year and 10-year mean consensus forward EV/EBITDA multiples were 14.2 times and 15.2 times respectively. Dairy Farm's historical trough trailing twelve months' and consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 6.7 times and 6.1 times respectively.

It is notable that Mr. George Ho, a director who has been on Dairy Farm's board since 1998, bought 70,000 shares at an average price of $4.7193 on March 6, 2020. It is an indication that certain insiders think that Dairy Farm's shares are already relatively cheap.

Market consensus expects Dairy Farm to maintain its FY2020 dividends per share at $0.21 or the same level as FY2019, which implies a 5.2% dividend yield.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Dairy Farm include a failure to execute well on the company's multi-year restructuring program, the current coronavirus outbreak dragging on for a longer-than-expected period of time, and dividend cuts in the future.

