DMC Global's Steady Fundamentals Will Counter The Completions Activity Slowdown

DMC Global Weakens

The completions activity slowdown has affected DMC Global's (BOOM) performance considerably in Q4. The company's falling backlog points to the lack of business in the short term as the energy industry is going through a demand crisis and excess supply.

On the other hand, DMC Global retains its competitive advantages in the perforating gun systems and automated shaped charge manufacturing. I expect the pricing to start to improve in 2H 2020. The company's balance sheet is also strong, although free cash flow generation is not consistent. I do not think that returns from stock will improve in the short term. However, the management has chosen to increase the dividend and maintain it in challenging times, which gives the investors the confidence to look at the stock with a medium-to-long-term horizon.

Looking Through The Current Challenges

The most significant short-term challenges for the energy industry are the concerns over demand slowdown in the coronavirus fallout and the supply glut following the OPEC+ negotiation breakdown. In the aftermath, the International Energy Agency (or IEA) now estimates crude oil demand contraction of 90,000 barrels per day (or BPD) in 2020. According to this report by Rystad, COVID-19 could lead to a $30 billion reduction in global E&P investments in 2020, before it rebounds in 2021.

The crude oil price has crashed to ~$30 per barrel, which is 47% below the level it was at the beginning of the year. Surprisingly, from September until December-end of 2019, the average crude oil price was up by 8%. The completed wells in the EIA-designated key shales have continued to exhibit considerable weakness (down by 5% since January).

However, the drilled but uncompleted wells (or DUCs) have been resilient. The added production in the U.S. will likely stem from the DUCs because the producers can start producing in these wells at a relatively low cost. Nonetheless, the excess capacity of the OFS equipment is likely to keep pricing for pressure pumping services low or competitive at best.

How Will It Gain Market Share?

In 2019, BOOM's critical growth driver was the reliable perforating systems from the DynaStage (or DS) product family and the introduction of the intrinsically safe initiating systems (or IS2). According to the company's estimates, more than 20% of the perforating systems deployed in North America are either DS systems or controlled by the IS2 systems. Traditionally, many of the companies' peers, including Core Laboratories (CLB), Hunting Titan (OTCPK:HNTIF), and Oil States International (OIS), have been perforating gun component providers, while DMC Global's management has been persisting with the integrated or pre-assembled guns that have competitive advantages. Read more on its strengths in my previous article here.

Looking closely at the current perf gun market, we see that contradictory forces, namely lower completions activity and higher perforating intensity, almost cancel each other out. The number of guns per stage can increase by 15% to 20% in 2020. Although the market size is not expected to change much, pricing in this market can decline by 5% to 7% in 2020 compared to 2019. Despite that, the company's management expects to maintain its market share because it can continue to command a premium in pricing over its competitors. So, even if completions activity stays low for the rest of the year, higher gun intensity can make up for the revenue loss. Starting from Q2 until 2020-end, revenues from this business are likely to increase gradually.

Despite the current slackness in demand, in January 2020, DYNAenergetics achieved a 40% gross margin and sales of approximately $21 million, which speaks of the company's firm positioning in the market. In 2019, it further strengthened its position with DS Trinity and DS NLine product lines, which enable increasingly complex well designs, enhance production volumes, and lower completion costs.

Similarly, in the NobelClad segment, an application development program led to several orders from new customers. In Q1, so far, pickup and booking from both modern and traditional end markets should lead to higher sales by the end of 2020.

Q1 2020 Outlook

In Q1 2020, BOOM's management expects revenues, at the guidance mid-point, to decrease (5% fall) compared to Q4 2019. While the NobelClad segment revenue can bear much of the brunt (15% expected fall in Q1 2020 versus Q4 2019), revenues in the DYNAenergetics segment can decline by 2% in Q1.

FY2020 Guidance

The management expects the FY2020 revenues to decline marginally (3% down) in FY2020 compared to FY2019. While the DYNAenergetics segment is expected to remain weak, NobleClad can recover from the Q1 weakness and generate a 9% growth by the end of the year. Net income can decrease to a range of $3.00 to $3.30 versus the $3.75 reported in FY2019. The start of the year has not been promising so far compared to the same period in the previous year. The management, however, is optimistic that a completions activity recovery will take place during Q2 and Q3, which will partially offset the sharp deterioration in Q1.

How Did The Segments Perform In Q4?

North America's well completion activity slowdown has affected the DYNAenergetics segment results adversely. So, revenues in this segment decreased by 16.5% in Q4 2019 compared to Q3 2019. Quarter-over-quarter, the segment gross margin deflated by 100 basis points to ~38% in Q4 2019.

Revenues from the NobelClad segment were relatively resilient, decreasing by ~4% in Q4 2019 compared to a quarter ago. The company saw accelerated delivery of a large order for the chemical industry during Q4, which kept its top-line relatively steady in Q4. The segment gross margin improved by 100 basis points to 27% during the same period.

NobelClad's backlog has been falling for the past three quarters. At the end of Q4 2019, the backlog decreased by 22% compared to Q1. A lower backlog reduces future revenue visibility. The book-to-bill ratio is still above 1x, which is a positive sign.

Dividend

BOOM's current annual dividend is $0.50 per share, which translates into a forward annual dividend yield of 2.2%. Investors may note that in August 2019, the company increased the quarterly cash dividend by six times. In comparison, Halliburton's (HAL) forward dividend yield is higher (10.4%).

Cash Flow And Balance Sheet

In FY2019, BOOM's cash flow from operations (or CFO) of $64.5 million was a significant increase compared to a year ago. In FY2019, the company spent $27 million in capex, which was 40% lower than a year ago. As a result of higher CFO and lower capex, free cash flow (or FCF) turned positive ($37 million) compared to negative FCF a year ago. In FY2020, capex is expected to decline further by 17%. Read more on the balance sheet in my previous article here.

BOOM's debt-to-equity ratio (0.08x) is lower than its peers' average of 0.39x. With the available liquidity of $70 million (cash balance and revolving credit facility) and at the current FCF generation run rate, the company does not have any near-term financial risks.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

BOOM is, currently, trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 3.7x. Based on sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is higher, which implies lower EBITDA in the next four quarters. The stock is, currently, trading at a steep discount to its average (14.5x) between FY2015 and now. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, three sell-side analysts rated BOOM a "buy" in March (includes "very bullish"), while one of the sell-side analysts rated it a "hold." None rated it a "sell." The analysts' target price is $40.5, which at the current price yields ~71% returns.

What's The Take On BOOM?

The completions activity slowdown has affected BOOM's performance considerably in Q4. Many of the drivers have gone south in 2020 as the energy demand and supply balance weakened following the deadly virus outbreak and excess supply threatening to inundate the market after the OPEC talk degenerated. If the U.S. onshore shale market chokes off due to lack of profitability, the energy services business cannot do well. The company's falling backlog points to the lack of activity in the short-term.

Despite such a dull outlook in the short-term, DMC Global continues to command competitive advantages in the perforating gun systems and automated shaped charge manufacturing. I expect the pricing to start to get stabilized in 2H 2020, which will offset some of the margin erosion from falling sales by the end of the year. The company's balance sheet is strong, although the free cash flow generation is not consistent. I do not see improvement in returns in the short-term. However, investors may consider the stock's low relative valuation to make gains over the medium-to-long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.