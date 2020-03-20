Sugar Sours

The price of nearby sugar futures on the Intercontinental Exchange reached a low of 10.68 cents per pound during the week of September 9, 2019. The price of sugar rose steadily throughout the final quarter of last year. In early February, sugar reached a peak of 15.90 cents, a rise of 48.9%. Dry conditions in Thailand sent the price of the sweet commodity to its highest price since May 2017.

Sugar had made higher lows and higher highs since reaching a low of 9.83 cents in September 2018, the lowest price since 2008. Sugar futures had not probed b below the ten cents per pound level in a decade, and it has not returned since September 2018.

While the drought in Thailand caused the price rise, Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of free-market sugar. In Brazil, sugar is also the primary ingredient in the production of ethanol, a biofuel. Events in the energy and currency markets caused the price of sugar to run out of steam on the upside. Sugar became a victim of the carnage in markets across all asset classes that was exacerbated by a decision by the international oil cartel. The Teucrium Sugar ETF product (CANE) tracks the price of a portfolio of ICE sugar futures contracts higher and lower.

Risk-off conditions end the rally

The bullish music in the sugar market stopped on February 12 when May futures on ICE hit 15.29 cents, and the continuous futures contract rose to a peak of 15.90 cents per pound.

As the weekly chart highlights, as of March 18, the price of sugar posted four consecutive weeks of losses. The latest low came on March 18 at 10.44 per pound, the lowest price since September 2018 when it traded to a low of 9.83 cents. Below there, the next level of technical support dates back to 2008.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators are falling and were approaching oversold readings. Open interest declined from 1.26 million contracts in mid-February to the 1.048 level as of March 17. Weekly historical volatility jumped from just over 5% in late 2019 to almost 41%. Technical metrics and the drought condition in Thailand that pushed the price of sugar futures to the high in mid-February have taken a backseat to Coronavirus and risk-off conditions in markets across all asset classes.

Energy prices weigh on the sweet commodity

In Brazil, sugar is an agricultural commodity that also powers automobiles and other vehicles. In the US, corn is the primary ingredient in ethanol, but in Brazil, it is sugarcane that refiners process into the biofuel. Therefore, the price of sugar often moves higher and lower with crude oil and gasoline prices.

As the weekly chart of NYMEX crude oil futures illustrates, the energy commodity fell off the side of a bearish cliff. The price fell from the January 8 high of $65.65 per barrel to the most recent low of $20.06 on March 18. The next level of critical technical support stands at $16.70 per barrel, 2001 low. The other pricing benchmark in the crude oil market, Brent futures that trade on ICE, traded to a low of $24.51 per barrel, the lowest since 2003.

The bottom line is that the price action in the crude oil market has weighed heavily on the price of sugar, and oil was not the only bearish factor.

The Brazilian real is a weight around sugar's neck

The US dollar is the reserve currency of the world and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities around the world. Sugar futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange use the US currency as the price standard.

Meanwhile, Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of free-market sugarcane. The cost of producing sugar in local currency terms. The cost of workers and other expenses in Brazil are measured in Brazilian real terms. A strong real tends to have a bullish impact on sugar prices. When the value of the Brazilian currency declines, it weighs on the price of the soft commodity as producers can sell sugar at lower prices in dollar terms without losing money.

The Brazilian real had been in a downtrend for years. The impact of Coronavirus on all assets has weighed heavily on emerging markets and their currencies.

The weekly chart of the US dollar versus the Brazilian real currency pair shows a steady decline in the value of the Brazilian currency. The descent has picked up speed on the downside in the current risk-off environment. The real fell to a new record low of $0.19035 against the US currency on March 18.

A combination of the plunge in crude oil and a decline in the value of the Brazilian currency created a potent bearish cocktail for the sugar futures market.

Levels to watch in the sugar futures market

People around the world need to eat, and sugar is an essential product that is an ingredient in most processed foods. The reason that many governments around the world subsidize sugar production is they view supplies as a matter of national security. Europe and the United States subsidize sugar production to guarantee minimum supplies of the sweet commodity. As of March 18, May world sugar futures, which reflect the free-market price, were trading at 10.65 cents per pound. The US subsidized price, or the Sugar #16 contract, was at 26.90 cents per pound.

When it comes to free-market sugar, at 10.65 cents, the price was not far above the low of the session at 10.44, a price lower than the 2020 and 2019 lows for the sweet commodity.

Ten cents will stand as a psychological support level, but the September 2018 low at 9.83 cents is the technical line in the sand on the downside on the monthly chart.

In risk-off conditions, all bets are off in markets across all asset classes, and sugar is no exception. Below 9.83 cents, the next level on the downside stands at 9.44 cents, the 2008 low. In 2007, sugar traded to a low of 8.36 cents.

CANE is the sugar ETF product

The Teucrium Sugar ETF product moves higher and lower with the price of sugar as it holds a portfolio of sugar futures contracts. The most recent top holdings and fund summary for CANE includes:

CANE has net assets of $10.06 million, trades an average of 54,068 shares each day, and charges a 1.00% expense ratio. The price of nearby ICE sugar fell from 15.90 cents in February to a low of 10.44 cents per pound on March 18 or 34.3%.

Over the same period, CANE declined from $7.65 to $5.40 or 29.4% per share. The price action in the nearby futures contract tends to display the most significant percentage moves. Since CANE holds a portfolio of three contracts, the ETF tends to underperform the price of nearby sugar futures on the upside and outperform when the price corrects to the downside.

Sugar has soured as it is just another victim of the risk-off conditions impacting all markets.

