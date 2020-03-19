2 Stocks With Strong Balance Sheets And Virus Resistant Business Models

With the US equity markets dropping significantly over the last few weeks, investors have been making tough decisions about where to deploy uninvested capital. Most companies are trading at cheaper valuations than they were at the beginning of the year, but the full extent of the economic fallout due to the Coronavirus remains to be seen. I am comfortable recommending two companies above all others in the current market climate, Network-1 Technologies (NTIP) and Fonar Corporation (FONR). I have already written detailed articles about both companies (those articles can be found on my author page), but I will highlight below why I think they are particularly appealing at their current valuations.

NTIP is the company I would recommend most strongly. NTIP is now a net-cash company, with a market cap of $46 million and $48 million net cash on the balance sheet. The company has limited cash burn; net cash outflow for the year will be around $1.5 million, meaning the company could go a whole year without any change and still be trading slightly above the value of their cash. Investors will not have to wait that long for two important catalysts to materialize. NTIP owns a 10% stake in ILiAD Biotechnologies, whose phase 2 trial results for the PBZE1 pertussis vaccine will be announced in the first quarter of 2020. NTIP also has a major patent litigation case that will be resolved within the next 3 months. The case is an appeal of the decision handed down in a patent infringement suit against Hewlett-Packard. As a result of the verdict of that case in 2017, NTIP has not been collecting royalties from their Power Over Ethernet patent. If both catalysts play out in NTIP's favor, the company could easily add $50 to $75 million to its market cap. Neither catalyst should be negatively impacted by social distancing or large-gathering bans, so despite the current societal disruptions the investment thesis for NTIP stays intact. The company has a buyback and dividend program in place to provide a tangible benefit to shareholders in the meantime.

I have been hesitant to invest in FONR in the past, but with the share price collapsing over 40% since January I believe the company is cheap enough to buy at these levels. I expect the company's core business of running medical imaging clinics to remain intact amidst measures to control the spread of Coronavirus. Small medical imaging centers are not going to be shut down due to bans on large gatherings and I expect the demand for FONR's services to be relatively inelastic. Less driving and recreational actives might temporarily lower the number of injuries that require an MRI, but a small demand dip will not put the company's profitability at risk. The company has averaged about $15 million in free cash flow per year over the last five years, resulting in a price to free cash flow ratio of ~5 at the current market cap of $78 million. FONR has about $30 million in cash on their balance sheet, so if the company is more negatively impacted by the virus than I expect, there is a large cash cushion providing an additional layer of safety. My long-term concern about FONR is that their business model might not be viable should there be significant changes to the American healthcare system. That risk is still present, but the company's cash position and cheap price relative to stable cash flow mean that as long as the larger picture doesn't change within the next two to three years, I am comfortable owning shares of FONR.

Falling markets create a lot of opportunities all at once and it is difficult to decide how best to deploy limited capital. There are plenty of other stocks trading at appealing valuations that might have more upside potential, but many also come with more risk of being impacted by efforts to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus. NTIP and FONR provide adequate upside with limited downside and should be on risk-adverse investors' radar.

