The Possible Demise Of OPEC

The outbreak of Coronavirus created demand destruction in the oil market. Throughout 2019 and into 2020, shares energy-related companies lagged both the crude oil and stock markets. The weak performance in the sector turned out to be a harbinger of lower prices for the price of crude oil. In early February, the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures probed below the $50 level for the first time since early 2019. Later in the month, the price slipped below the level for good.

At the late 2019 OPEC meeting, the oil cartel increased its production cut from 1.2 million barrels per day to 1.7 million barrels. Saudi Arabia kicked in another 400,000 barrels to increase the reduction to 2.1 million barrels per day. OPEC agreed to meet again in early March to review the impact of its production policy. The original rationale for the reduction in oil production was the threat of a global recession because of the trade war between the US and China. Meanwhile, both parties signed the "phase one" trade deal on January 15 that de-escalated the dispute. At the same time, Coronavirus was spreading across parts of China like wildfire. On February 24, news that the virus spread to South Korea, Iran, Italy, and other countries created a new fear, which transcended the trade war.

The US central bank cut the Fed Funds rate by fifty basis points in an emergency move on March 3. The market assumed that OPEC would follow and cut output further at its March 5 and 6 meeting to address demand destruction created by the spread of the virus. When they decided to flood the market with oil, the price of the energy commodity tanked. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (SCO) provides double leverage on the nearby NYMEX crude oil futures contract on the up and downside. OPEC's last decision may strengthen its position, or it could turn out to be its last.

Russia became a powerful non-member

In February 2016, the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures fell to a low of $26.05 per barrel. The Brent benchmark futures reached a bottom of $27.11. The decline in the price of the energy commodity occurred as China's economy slowed. The world had become accustomed to double-digit economic growth in China. Growth proved unsustainable as the Chinese economy grew to a level where it became the world's second-leading GDP.

At the time, Russia and Saudi Arabia were the world's leading oil-producing nations, with the US output rising and nipping at their heels. The Middle East is home to over half the world's crude oil reserves, and the international oil cartel's members control the flow of most of the petroleum from the region. Political turbulence in the Middle East is nothing new. Russian President Vladimir Putin had been working on expanding his sphere of influence in the area. Strategic relationships between Russia, Syria, and Iran planted the Russian flag in the region. The decline in the price of crude oil presented an opportunity for President Putin through his oil minister Alexander Novak to come to the aid of OPEC when the price of oil fell to the low in February 2016. The Russians worked together with Saudi Arabia and other members on a production cut.

Moreover, Russia stood as a mediator between the Saudis and Iranians, mortal enemies in the region. The success of the production cut that lifted the price of petroleum increased President Putin's influence with the members of the cartel and in the Middle East. In the years that followed, OPEC decisions included the Russians, while they remained a non-member of the cartel, OPEC was replaced by OPEC-plus one. At almost all of the OPEC meetings since 2016, the final decision on production policy came at the end of the second day of the biannual gathering, which is when the cartel consults non-members. Russia participated in all of the production cuts.

A face-off between MbS and Putin?

At the late 2019 OPEC meeting, Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed to reduce output, with the Saudis kicking in additional barrels and Russia doing their part to support the price. OPEC plus one decided to meet again in early March to review the effectiveness of their policy. The market had expected OPEC to add another one million barrels per day of production cuts at the meeting on March 5-6. The Saudi oil minister, under instructions from the Crown Prince and heir to the Saudi throne, Mohammed bin Salman, advocated for a 1.5 million barrel per day cut. The Saudis suggested that they, together with Russia, would shoulder the majority of the decline in output to support the price. Russia balked, and both sides walked. With no production protocol, the Saudis decided to flood the market with crude oil, and Russia likely followed. The March 6 OPEC plus one meeting ended in what appeared to be a supply war between the Russians and the Saudis.

Differences on many levels

The Saudis and Russians have had a marriage of convenience since 2016. Both are on different sides of geopolitical ideology in the Middle East. The Russians support Iran, and the Saudis are involved in a proxy war with the theocracy on many fronts in the region. The United States has a long history of support for the Saudi Royal family. Even after the murder of a Saudi national and Washington Post critic of the Crown Prince in Turkey in 2018, the US support has not wavered.

Russia and Saudi Arabia have differences on many levels, and the dispute over crude oil policy could spell the end of the international oil cartel. However, it may also be a strategy by the two oil-producing nations in a turbulent global risk-off environment.

The devious reasons for the flood - a U.S. response

The face-off between the Crown Prince and the Russian leader could be a smokescreen to cause marginal producers in the US to fall by the wayside. Debt-laden US oil companies are vulnerable in an environment where Coronavirus has decimated demand, and OPEC and Russia have decided to flood the world with the energy commodity.

The US has become the world's swing producer. The price of the energy commodity supported a rise in production. US output recently rose to a record 13.1 million barrels per day, according to the Energy Information Administration. The US production rose above Saudi and Russian production. However, shares of US oil companies did not keep pace with the price of oil and the stock market throughout 2019 and early 2020. The action in the shares turned out to be a harbinger of the recent price action in the oil market. The Coronavirus that created demand destruction may have provided the perfect opportunity for OPEC plus one to push the oil crude oil producers out of the market.

While bankruptcies in US oil companies will cause job losses and economic woes, the position as the world's swing producer allows the US to achieve energy independence when the price of oil is above the production cost for US shale. When it falls below, US production can decline as the nation sources its requirements at lower prices. On Friday, March 13, President Trump told the world he instructed his energy department to purchase crude oil on the international market for the US strategic petroleum reserve. The US response was a shot over OPEC plus one's bow in response to the move to flood the world with the energy commodity. Meanwhile, the price of crude oil continued to drop.

How long can Russia and KSA last? UCO and SCO with tight stops

As the Saudis and Russians have pumped up the volume of production in an environment of demand destruction, the two world producers are taking a calculated wager to push US producers from the market. At the same time, the future of US energy policy hangs in the balance as the candidate that opposes President Trump in the November election will support the "Green New Deal." The environmental initiative that addresses climate change will include either a ban or a dramatic reduction in fracking, which translates to less crude oil production. Meanwhile, the price action may have made that issue less significant with crude oil below $25 per barrel.

Over the years, OPEC has stood on the verge of extinction many times, but the cartel has made comebacks. In 2016, with the assistance of Russia, OPEC survived. The cartel's latest non-decision on output policy that led to a flood of crude oil supplies amounted to kicking the US producers at a time while they were suffering financial woes in an attempt to put them to sleep.

Source: CQG

The annual chart of NYMEX crude oil shows that before 2004, the price did not trade above $41.15 per barrel. The higher price of crude oil, together with technological advances, caused the rise of US production. Now that the price is back at below $25 per barrel, Russia and the Saudis are wrestling for control of the oil market.

The success of OPEC plus one depends on the ability of KSA and Russia to endure a prolonged period of low prices that causes US output to fall precipitously. The Saudis have a breakeven level of over $80 per barrel, while Russia is in better shape as the value of the ruble has made production costs fall significantly. Russia also has far more revenue verticals than the Saudis who depend on oil revenues. President Putin's decision to balk and walk from more output cuts is a calculated move to shift the power in the crude oil market. While it could spell curtains for OPEC, that might strengthen the Russian influence in the Middle East and around the world over the coming years. The US, under President Trump, is not likely to cede power to Russia. As an advocate of energy independence, his instruction to purchase crude oil in the current environment amounted to providing support for the price of the energy commodity. We are likely to see a lot more price volatility in the crude oil market over the coming weeks and months.

Oil companies in the US could be on an express train to bankruptcy and perhaps government bailouts. At the same time, the price of oil could become highly volatile as Iran continue to stand as a threat to global supplies. At the lowest price in almost two decades, NYMEX crude oil could experience up and downdrafts over the coming weeks and months. The most direct route for a risk position in the crude oil market is via the futures and futures options on the NYMEX division of the CME. For those that do not venture into the futures arena, UCO and its bearish counterpart SCO provide an alternative. Both products hold swap positions to create double leverage on the up and downside. The most recent top holdings of UCO include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UCO has net assets of $407.64 million, trades an average of 6.8 million shares each day, and charges a 0.95% expense ratio. The top holdings of SCO include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SCO has net assets of $61.51 million, trades an average of 2.47 million shares each day, and charges the same 0.95% expense ratio.

One risk with these products is that the current unprecedented risk-off environment can cause significant deviations between derivative prices and the price level of the underlying commodity. Moreover, governments may decide to close markets for a period. I would only use UCO and SCO for intraday trading and would not take any positions home overnight in the current environment.

The Russians picked a pressure point to make a move in the international oil market. The future of OPEC and the US leadership role in the oil market could hang in the balance. Time will tell if Russia and the Saudis have shot themselves in the foot by flooding the market with crude oil at a time of rampant demand destruction. Expect lots of price volatility and be careful in all aspects of life.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.