The Bond Market Crash Begins On April 8 And 9

The Fed has no currency swap lines with the PBOC, so the PBOC will have to sell Treasuries to get dollars as Chinese companies race to cover dollar debts.

Let me premise this by saying that most sentences in this article can be prefaced with an assumed "in my opinion". And yes, I could also be wrong. I have been wrong before. Maybe my logic is warped. I am only human. In case I am wrong, do not go all in shorting US Treasuries based on this article. I am not George Soros who broke the Bank of England. I am just a retail investor. I am, however taking a conservative, leveraged, speculative bet on Treasury shorts with (TMV) and puts on (TLT) imminently, but knowing that I am only human I am not all in and I am not suggesting that anyone do so.

Upcoming 10Y and 30Y Bond Auctions

Anyway, I’ve gone over this in my head and I can’t see any other way out. So, in my opinion, the US bond market is about to be completely eviscerated. In my opinion, it will shock the world. On April 8 and April 9, the US Treasury will, once again, panhandle the world with its proverbial tin cup asking to borrow dollars from their trade partners for 10 and 30 years at microscopic rates of interest. (That is not my opinion. These auctions will happen.) 10Y and 30Y bond auctions will take place on those days.

Considering all the financial chaos happening around the world right now and the recent and impending moves out of both Congress and the Federal Reserve, there is a very good chance that this time the unthinkable could actually happen. That is, at the next 10Y and 30Y auctions, there will be no buyers. At least not at interest rates anywhere near where they are now on the long end of the curve.

Helicopter Money On The Way

According to the Associated Press, the federal government, at President Donald Trump’s insistence, is about to unleash helicopter money all over the United States straight into the pockets of consumers. Take it away, AP:

[President Trump’s] proposed economic package alone could approach $1 trillion, a rescue initiative not seen since the Great Recession. Trump wants checks sent to the public within two weeks and is urging Congress to pass the eye-popping stimulus package in a matter of days.

Let’s assume this emergency helicopter money legislation passes. I can’t see how it won’t considering the whole country is whipped up into a panic frenzy. All this money is put directly into the pockets of consumers who go out and buy things. People are hoarding consumer goodsnow. They will go out and spend the money on consumer goods. Add to this the fact that the global economy is basically shut down and you have money flooding directly into the consumer sector where demand is astronomical now, chasing much fewer goods because they aren’t being produced while everyone is shut in their houses.

When this emergency bill passes, what country is going to be willing, let along able, to lend the federal government at rates of 1%? It sounds completely ridiculous. But it gets worse, precisely because the dollar is the world’s reserve currency. Here’s the twist that nobody seems to realize or understand.

Triffin’s Dilemma Caves In On Itself

It’s that proverbial milkshake Triffin’s Dilemma thing. It’s all twisted. If the dollar is the world’s reserve currency, it will be in demand, says the logic. It is in demand. That much is true. And that, itself, will be the dollar’s ultimate undoing. What’s that now? How is that possible? How does demand for the dollar translate into the dollar collapsing?

Imagine you are the People’s Bank of China. You have about $3.1 trillion worth of US Treasuries in your basement. Your economy was stopped cold by the coronavirus. Now, even though you are recovering, your economy is still stopped cold because your biggest trading partner, the one who provides you with all those dollars in massive trade deficits, is in lockdown. Dollar debts are being called in everywhere. Chinese businesses need to draw down dollar reserves. The Chinese banks are running low. You need dollars. But all you have are dollar denominated Treasuries, not cash. So you need to sell Treasuries for cash very soon.

Meanwhile, the US federal deficit is now approaching $2 trillion thanks to a $1 trillion deficit already and a new $1 trillion spending bill that is going directly to consumers. Are you going to be bidding for more Treasuries at auction with your existing and dwindling dollar stockpile when you desperately need cash? Will you lend those dollars at 1% interest rates when price inflation is about to shoot up to maybe 4% or 5% in a month or two? That sounds crazy.

You’ll start selling. Worse, if and when interest rates rise at that next auction for 10Y and 30Y paper on April 8 and 9, the principle value of your $3.1 trillion Treasury stockpile is going to fall. You are losing your investment. You better sell now before it’s too late. The Fed will probably be buying to keep interest rates under control as much as it can. You better sell.

No Currency Swaps with the PBOC

What about currency swaps with the Fed? Weren’t those lines opened? Yes, with the European Central Bank, Bank of Japan, Swiss National Bank, and Bank of England, but not with the People’s Bank of China. Currency swaps exist so that other central banks don’t have to sell their dollar-denominated securities like Treasuries and instead they can swap currency they print (euros, yen, pounds, Swiss francs) out of nothing in exchange for dollars that the Fed prints out of nothing, keeping interest rates stable in times of turmoil like these. But there are no currency swap lines with the PBOC, the world’s largest foreign holder of US Treasuries. The PBOC is going to start selling if interest rates rise at the next auction rise, and that is going to push interest rates even higher, especially because nobody can afford to lend more dollars to the US government right now by buying its bonds precisely because they need every dollar they can get right now.

No Trade = No Trade Deficits = No Dollars for Foreigners = Sell Treasuries Now

In any case, how do these countries even get dollars in the first place? Through US trade deficits. Through US companies who pay dollars to producers in these countries in return for imports, and then the producers in China hand the dollars to the PBOC in exchange for yuan. That’s the normal way foreigners get dollars. But the United States is not importing anything right now. Dollars are in extreme demand, and that means Treasuries are specifically not in demand, and that means interest rates are about to skyrocket and the Fed is going to have to absorb all this selling, which will mean much, much more dollars in circulation ultimately, which will make price inflation even worse and pull down bond prices even farther.

How long it takes this process to play out I do not know, but it could be faster than most people expect. In my opinion, it will begin on April 8 and April 9 at the 10Y and 30Y Treasury auctions.

Conclusion

As rates rise and deficits skyrocket, the interest on the national debt becomes unpayable. The Fed must monetize it. Pretty soon they are buying everything, all paper, without limit. That’s when the dollar implodes on itself, maybe not in terms of exchange rates, but in terms of real purchasing power, precisely because of the very demand that makes it the world’s reserve currency. That’s when commodities reverse and gold and silver skyrocket in dollar terms, and bonds fall through the floor.

Bond vigilantes – gear up. Rates on the 10Y are already up 225% from the bottom of 0.32% on March 9. Rates on the 30Y are already up 163% from the bottom of 0.70%. Get ready to fire. And godspeed to you all.

