Navigating The Panic With Alpha Trader (Podcast Transcript)

The U.S. is now the world's largest producer of oil, and a sizable net exporter. Also at work in this price war is the desire of some OPEC members to put a major hurt on American shale production. Schork notes many over-leveraged shale players aren't going to survive. He expects major consolidation in the oil patch, which will surely benefit the large, well-capitalized names.

The future is always uncertain, but two things we know: First, the Fed may stumble for awhile, but eventually comes around to providing whatever liquidity is necessary to keep the financial system functioning. Second, those who refrain a bit from trading, but instead spend time putting together a buy list of good companies at cheap prices will be rewarded.

Editors' note: This is a transcript version of the episode of Alpha Trader that we published earlier this week. We hope you enjoy.

Aaron Task: A slew of negative headlines about the fast spreading coronavirus spreading fear in the financial markets in this past week. The bull market officially coming to an end after an 11-year run with the S&P 500 down more than 25% from its record set just three weeks ago, after Thursday's one day decline of nearly 10%, the worst day since the 1987 crash on Black Monday.

Aaron Task: A slew of negative headlines about the fast spreading coronavirus spreading fear in the financial markets in this past week. The bull market officially coming to an end after an 11-year run with the S&P 500 down more than 25% from its record set just three weeks ago, after Thursday's one day decline of nearly 10%, the worst day since the 1987 crash on Black Monday.

Welcome to Alpha Trader. Aaron task and Steven Alpha coming out to you right now after again another incredible dramatic week on Wall Street in the world at large there is so much fast-moving news here that's hard to keep up. And by the time this podcast airs, I'm sure there'll be a lot of other head spinning headlines.

Please do stick around for the second-half of this podcast. We have Stephen Schork, Editor of The Schork Report, here to talk about the crash in the energy markets and where things go from there. But first, Steven, I will put you on the spot. Obviously, it's been an incredible, dramatic series of weeks really, but certainly this past week, it all seemed to come to a pass as one headline, one headline put it all seemed to come to a head is what I meant to say, quote, life on Earth up ended as virus and fear spreads worldwide. I think that pretty much says it all. So again, not to put you on the spot, but to put you on the spot, what do we do here as investors?

Stephen Alpher: Yes. I mean, things are moving so quickly. Again, we're recording this on early on Friday afternoon and Tuesday morning when this is released, who knows what the world will look like. I don't want to speak the kind of the human suffering that's going on. We – this is markets related. So, we should all be spending what time we do have and I think we're all going to have plenty of time, because basically we can't go out anymore.

Putting together a list of names to buy, I was reading this morning actually on Seeking Alpha, an author, I have a great deal of respect for Colorado Wealth Management, he writes does a lot of stuff in the mortgage REIT space. I like him, because mortgage REITs are super popular kind of retail investment. And he's always kind of a skeptical voice about these players. But he's like screaming by on the entire sector, because the sector trades as if they're all going to go out of business, talking discounts to book value ranging from 50% to 70% across the entire sector.

Now, he's going off backward looking book values, so no doubt book values have come down a bit, but book values might have come down, I don't know what, 3%, 4%, 5%, 6%, 7% and the stock prices are off 40% to 60%. So, I'm not buying anything, I really don't buy individual stocks. I just have 401(k) with funds in them, but if that would be a group of names that I might be interested in.

AT: And I think a lot of people are doing that same thing and I think it's a much better exercise to get those by lists together as opposed to actually doing something, because there is so much uncertainty. Again, as we're talking here, the Fed meeting is coming up tomorrow and there's an expectation that they might just go ahead and cut rates to zero, get it over with, because it looks like it's going to head that way anyway, following their decision this past week to inject a $1.5 trillion through a repo facility. And there's a lot of hand wringing and hair pulling over that move, which didn't seem to really, if the intended effect was to boost the stock market, it certainly failed there.

Maybe it's helping the plumbing in the banking system, but we keep hearing that the banks are in great shape, and they're well-capitalized after the financial crisis and all the regulations that came into place and thankfully, those regulations are there. I did see a tweet from Jim Bianco Bianco Research, who's been following the credit markets for as long as I can remember, “dealers are telling me they badly want the $1 trillion repos, but they can't take it post-crisis rules, among so many different regulators, Basel III, the Fed, the OCC, the FDIC make it nearly impossible for them to take the money. They are telling the Fed their problems, the Fed had no clue.” So again, that just a little window into how complex things are that – if the Fed doesn't know who knows, right? That's a problem. And the banks are sort of having say, “Hey, guys, it's great that you have that money out there, we can access that I suspect that the Fed meeting on Wednesday, they'll try to bring some clarity to what they're doing to ensure that liquidity continues to function in the financial system.

Again, this isn't 2008. This is an exogenous shock. This is not a crisis within the financial markets, but my fear and I think a lot of people are seeing that reflected in the stock market and credit spreads and other places is that, it becomes one. And that what is a health pandemic that is certainly slowing the global economy, all of a sudden becomes a true financial crisis, where liquidity starts to dry up and people can't get credit and then we – not to be flipped, then we really have a problem, at least economically and financially. So, again, wait to see and maybe between now and the Fed meeting, they'll come out with a couple of more announcements that they're meant to see rate cut, they've done this facility.

Maybe they're going to step in before the meeting when again; it's expected to go to zero. So this is a long winded way of saying that there is so much uncertainty out there that, well, I know it's tempting and I'm in the same boat as you thinking about maybe I should put some money to work. Its discretion is the better part of valor here. I think we're all better off taking a step back and I think you're seeing that reflected in some of the the wild swings in the market. The buyers are just stepping out to say, I don't know what to do here, I can't – because of the speed of decline as well has really made it so hard to get your head around what to do here?

SA: Yes. And I would first note your excellent taste in picking tweets out. I also saw the Bianco tweet actually reported on it – on the Seeking Alpha News Feed this morning. I called it Jim Bianco’s, “Hey, no nothing moment. Everyone remembers Cramer's. They know nothing rant in 2007 when you kind of called out the Fed for really having no clue about what was happening inside of the bank. Banks obviously are much better capitalized now, but they do face kind of a maze of rules that they maybe did not face in the financial crisis. So that could be an issue. I saw another interesting news item taking the other side of that saw interesting news item from Andrew Perry and writes at Barron's saying, the Warren Buffett Mac Maxim, it's time to be greedy when others are fearful. And he had a list of names that if you were maybe running money at Berkshire, this is what he would buying and include some kind of familiar cap names that Buffett would not buy, by him or one of his lieutenants might buy plenty of shares in names like Google, Visa, Costco, and then he also notes Buffett's kind of ability to kind of step into otherwise good businesses that are facing like an existential threat because of a panic. And he noted the travel names you think of airline stocks, and he might even do an outright buy of a company like Carnival Cruise Lines, which is down to about a $10 billion market cap would hardly make a dent in Berkshires $130 billion cash pile.

AT: Right. It's – to misquote Simon and Garfunkel, our nation is turning [slowly as to] Warren Buffett here. I think a lot of people in the markets are sort of – there's that Buffett bid out there that they're counting on or hoping is going to come in, and it's almost a catch 22. Is it better? If he doesn't do anything? Because then you could still have that hope, or him actually putting some money to work? Because, again, recalling the 2008 crisis, he had that piece, I believe it was in October 2008, saying, I'm buying America and that was not the low for sure. Nowhere close to it. But I think people are certainly watching Warren Buffett and frankly, in the absence of other statesman, like people that we all trust and count on in this very difficult time, it's ironic Jamie Diamond being hospitalized in this past week and we hope he recovers well.

And whatever you think of him, he is widely regarded as the world's best banker and I think a lot of people in the financial markets have a lot of faith and trust in him. And it would have been, I think, a little bit different if he had been at that meeting at the White House with all the bankers, some a little more gravitas, perhaps to talk about where the financial markets are and what the banks are willing and able to do right now, but again in his absence, and the absence of clear leadership from the administration on the coronavirus itself, Warren Buffett stands not perhaps alone, but certainly is one of the few people that I think a lot of people are looking to with some hope and looking for guidance from him. And, oh, by the way, Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Meeting this year will not have any participants.

So the Woodstock of Capitalism has been cancelled, right? So again, and all the – we didn't even mention this, but in all that craziness this week, major sports leagues are – have suspended or cancelled their seasons. Disneyland's closing their parks, Universal closing their parks. So, there has been a definitely a freeze in the economy and certainly let's hope that it's a quick thought this Spring as the weather warms, and there is some hope that that will help combat the virus, but again, this is a world and a market looking for leadership. And Warren Buffett, if you're listening to [$130 billion] can go a long way in this market.

SA: Just wanted to get back to the Fed, too, the market, of course, just plunged right through the emergency rate cut, plunge right through their trillion-dollar repo announcement yesterday. And they announced – the New York Fed announced something in addition this morning, and that's not really doing a whole lot to boost the market. And we all expect them to cut 100 basis points next week. And it wouldn't surprise me if that doesn't boost the market, either. In these crises, there's always – this always happens. The Fed kind of does all this stuff. The market doesn't really pay attention keeps going down.

SA: And inevitably, you start seeing the headlines Feds pushing on a string. Fed has lost the ability to support the economy or to support the markets. You see that it doesn't turn on a V. This will go on for a while, days, weeks, a couple of months, whatever at some point, all this stimulus does kind of help turn things around. In the financial crisis, the market has not bought them till March 2009. That was what over a year of the Fed’s various rate cuts, their various loan programs and [indiscernible] was several months earlier. So, the markets going to kind of bottom when the market wants to bottom, but just get ready for those pushing on a string headlines.

AT: Oh, yes, I've already seen some of that commentary that Thursday was the day the Fed died, and they announced the repo and then the market has its worst day since the 87 crash. I think you make a great point. I think the Fed’s main job as they see here is to keep the financial markets functioning to make sure there's liquidity in the system and that banks don't collapse, right? I don't think we're anywhere near a 1929 banking crisis or anything like that, but that's the playbook that they're using. And again, in 2008, that was – what their main focus was to keep the banks operating.

They are, again, for the record a private organization owned by the banks, not a government agency, but I think that's how they fundamentally see their job in these moments is to make sure there's ample liquidity to the banking system can continue to function. But that doesn't necessarily translate into higher stock prices, which perhaps, although I suspect the critics, we’ll never change their mind, gives light to this idea that the market was going up, because the Fed was expanding its balance sheet, that it's a one-to-one thing that the Fed does these operations and the market goes up.

So this, I think, is evidence to those who are saying, I'm thinking of marked out here and some others that's not the right way to look at it, and is in fact, the wrong way to look at it. It's certainly disheartening. So, I want to, at this moment, say that there is some good news out there, and that news being that the regulators around the world are starting to take action. Again, I wouldn't expect it to have an immediate response, but in Germany where they've been so fiscally conservative, the government has pledged to spend, quote all the money needed, what all necessary measures, according to the German Finance Minister, to protect workers and companies, as we're talking here, U.S. Congress is reportedly nearing a deal on a relief bill that would help workers and small businesses.

The European Union is preparing to suspend government spending rules, again, austerity has been the watchword in Europe and they're looking to reverse that. China Central Bank said it's going to pump another $80-odd-billion to bolster their economy where by the way, Apple has reopened all its stores. So again, these are perhaps some green shoots that we'll look back on and say those were the things that helped to start to get us out of the wilderness. Right now, it’s – we're in the fog of war. And, again, getting back to the – my earlier point, because there's so much uncertainty about this virus, how and where it's going to spread what's going to be, again, we're thinking beyond economics here, and, full disclosure.

I have a family and I said to my wife, I'm more concerned about the economic NG and sort of societal thought from this name about the health, but that's easy for me to say as a relatively healthy person and God forbid someone's in my family gets sick, I'm going to feel very different about it, right?. And so I think we all have that anxiety and that uncertainty of not knowing how this is really going to play out. And again, the markets as much as the machines run the markets, they're still program by human beings and we're still an emotional species. And it's hard to stay, focused on the bottom line, literally or figuratively, when there is so much uncertainty and anxiety...

AT: That's permeating out there in society right now.

AT: Alright, when we come back, we've been talking a lot about the stock market and a little bit about the Fed. And really, the real drama this past week was in the energy market, where oil had a 40% decline intraday on Monday, which really started this week of nuttiness. We'll be back with Stephen Schork, Editor of The Schork Report, to talk about what's going on in the energy patch and what might happen next there. This is Alpha Trader. And welcome back to Alpha Trader. So, in a week in which the equity markets had multiple days, where futures were a limit down and trading was halted, where the 11-year-old bull market ended, officially, “falling” into bear market territory, where bond yields hit record new lows, the energy market said, Hold my beer, I've got something better for you.” That's where the real drama and the real action was. And we are very pleased and fortunate to have Stephen Schork, Editor of The Schork Report joining us to discuss what's going on in the energy markets in this past week. And fair to say, Stephen, a fair bit of drama essentially a one day, I987 market crash in energy to start the week 30% down in one day, worst day since the early 1990s. Can you put some perspective on this for us in our audiences, how bad this has been in your experience of trading and watching the energy markets?

SS: Absolutely. And certainly on Monday of this week, probably what I'm labeled a once in a career move that we saw. And this goes back to last week's decision in the gamesmanship being played between Russia and Saudi Arabia at the end of last week's OPEC meeting in Vienna, whereas the Saudis took a pretty big gambit and announced a production cut – a significant production cut and almost daring the Russians to not go along with that. And, of course, the Russians did not go along with it. So Saudi Arabia's response was on Saturday last weekend to come out this event, both barrels blazing.

First, they slashed their official selling prices for the month of April for all of their clients in Asia, Europe and North America. And then they also announced they did follow through with a significant production increase for the month of April to take their production over 12 million barrels a day. So in response on Monday, on NYMEX WTI, at one point, when we looked at the low print on Monday’s trading versus the high print on Friday’s – previous Friday's trading, we were down over $19 a barrel, 41% similar story in the IPA, or I should say, the ice bread market over in London, where we had a peak to trough decline of $19.43 a barrel, or 38.5%. We've never seen declines like that before even going back to January 1991. At the start of Desert Storm, these moves lower on Monday or even greater than those lows and then that those were the previous records.

AT: Right. So again, if you're an equity trader or participant and you think, “Wow, it's been really rough in the equity markets, but this is magnitudes more dramatic.” And I will love full disclosure. We actually recorded a segment with you ahead of the OPEC meeting. Unfortunately, we weren't able to air it because of technical difficulties, but I – in our conversation, I recall you saying, you thought things are going to get pretty rough in the energy markets. But did you see anything like this coming? Was this totally off the radar? I guess, it would have been for the markets given the size of the decline, but was this not to be floating about it? Was this on your bingo card that the Saudis and the Russians would get into this kind of face-to-face duel and basically play a game of chicken over over crude markets?

SS: Well, first and foremost in that recording with regard to the decline in energy demand, we'd already seen over the prior six months and of course, the hit you’re going to see over the next six months related to all of the disruptions related to coronavirus that it was a no brainer for OPEC to cut. So certainly, I expected the Russians and the Saudis to come to an agreement and cut.

As far as the declines, we have been bearish with our investor clients. Since the end of January, we've been bearish at this market, but certainly, we saw lower prices coming. Our model had the price in the spot market on WTI, dipping down between $36, $33. Of course, on Monday, we dipped all the way down to below $28. We've – since regressed, so we're at the bottom electricity bands of our models output for this month. So, we are bearish, but we did not quite capture the magnitude of the decline.

So, this leads to the question if we thought that OPEC coming to a production cut was a no brainer, why would Russia decline to play along? And my thesis going into this is that, this is as much a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia as it is a proxy price war between the United States and Russia. So, we have to keep in mind that year-over-year, U.S. production of crude oil has surged more than 10%. United States is now the largest crude oil producer in the world. Two weeks ago, we hit a record 13.1 million barrels a day. Two weeks ago, we had the largest crude oil exports ever on record.

So, the United States is producing crude oil like a banshee and we are exporting this crude oil. In fact, when we look at the exportation of crude oil and petroleum products, on average, since October, the United States has been a net exporter of oil to the average tune of 160,000 barrels a day. So, you add this to the geopolitical gamesmanship being played between the Trump administration, the Maduro administration down in Venezuela and, of course, Putin in Moscow. In two weeks ago, the nod states issued new sanctions on the trading arm of Russia's largest oil trading company.

Now the ramifications – and that company's Rosneft, the ramifications of those sanctions means that it's going to make it harder for Rosneft to finance and trade with its refining clients, especially in Europe, but also in Asia. So, there's a potential of Russia's largest oil company losing market share, because of these sanctions. The United States producing crude oil at a record amount and having a burgeoning export market is in a position to take away some of this market share from the sanctioned Russian oil company. Yes, to that Phase 1 of the trade deal between Beijing and Washington and China is beholding to buy more product, more energy product from the United States.

So now if you're Russia and Saudi Arabia is asking you to cut production, but then you're looking at the United States. And not only is it not the state's producing the largest producer in the world, we're not showing any signs of pulling back that production in the United States to sanction to what a mic companies that perhaps will allow me to lose market share. And the Russian decision, regardless of the economics, the Russian decision not to play along and cut kind of makes sense.

AT: To put that in clearer terms, the move by the Russians and maybe by Saudi Arabia as well is to try to nail U.S. shale production to the wall and the companies that they're involved in it.

SS: Yes. And this – I think this is the second derivative of the Russian’s move, because U.S. Shell, the oil patch was already extremely troubled prior to this price plunge. We have an industry that is absolutely enrolled by debt. That debt is coming due over the next two years. Estimates have upwards of $140 billion that will not get rolled over. Wall Street wants to get its money back. And you're going to see a lot of bloodletting in the U.S. oil patch, where the weaker balance sheets are going to be. It's going to be a virtual fire sale, where the haves will – your bps, your Shells, or your ExxonMobil will go ahead and be able to acquire probably on the cheap, some great acreage and you're going to see a massive consolidation of assets over the next two years.

So, you already have a number of shale producers today that will likely not be here two years from now. The decision by Russia and Saudi Arabia now to tank the market will hasten that decline. Now, if you want to be absolutely cynical about this, who does Russia really want to see occupying the White House come next January? Our venture, it's not Trump. So, with that said, Trump's base of support is where in your oil producing states, Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Dakota, so forth. So, if you can't get the economies of the base of Trump's support, you're increasing the odds. You're not going to have to deal with Trump come January, that's being cynical, but I do think that is part at play in this maneuver.

AT: Right. So, not to get to political here, but why do you think Russia would like to see Trump out of the White House because of the sanctions they just put on Rosneft?

SS: Absolutely. I think and it's not just Trump, it's the Iranians. I think where Trump is most dangerous, as far as these countries are concerned, is he's completely unpredictable. So, if you are and when you're dealing with these countries, and especially the Russians, I mean, their long-term planners, the long-term thinkers and they recognize trends, they recognize patterns. And so they very much would prefer as would China, to go back to the status quo, where we know China is stealing our technology. We're giving them a pass. We know Russians are doing various things, but they get a pass. So, I think with the sanctions in this unpredictability, I think, both China and Russia would like to go back to the way it was prior to Trump.

SA: Well, this is a place I was hoping our show would not go so I move on to it. We could bring our Rachel Maddow next week and we could talk more about this, but – and you feel free not to comment on this, if this is kind of outside where you like to comment, but as we sit here, Occidental Petroleum cut their dividend 90% a couple of days ago, a patchy cut 90% couple of days ago or today and – but both have also drastically reduced their CapEx programs. Do you have any thoughts on more dominos to fall there, or who might be the next dominos or where we should be looking there?

SS: Well, I do not have companies per se, so I couldn't really comment on and who's the next domino to fall. But I'm confident a number of other domino's will continue to fall and going back onto the thesis of servicing the debt obligations. Did the bill – the nut is just too big, especially for the lower guys. So if the Occidental's are slashing dividends, I do have to imagine if they're sick some of the other smaller players are definitely ill at this point. So, I think we are on the doorstep of that bloodletting that we're fearful of, and certainly, with these prices and the looks like the wherewithal, both Russia and Saudi say they have over a half trillion dollars sitting in their foreign reserves.

In the case of Saudi Arabia, you're looking at a country that has a debt to GDP ratio of only 25%. So, they certainly have a facility to go out and borrow against this. So – but both of these countries are certainly in it for the long haul. So look, I was always skeptical back in 2015, when [indiscernible] at Saudi Arabia tanked the market and basically drove oil prices from $90 a barrel to below $70 a barrel and ultimately, to where we are today in the $30 range. It didn't work then. That is to say the thesis was that he was trying to knock out U.S. shale. It didn't work then, because we had Wall Street that did step in and then to provide the slack in the news for the industry.

So the industry, the shale industry was able to borrow its way out of that decline five years ago, not the case today, we have more debt, as we said, more slack in that news. And that news is beginning to tighten. So, I think the CapEx programs and the reduction in dividends are the first sign of that tightening, and it gets worse before it gets better.

AT: So what is your forecast then for prices themselves? As you said, as you mentioned earlier, it got a little bit lower than your already bearish forecasts. Have you revised them down, or do you think we've hit a floor here at around $30 for West Texas?

SS: I think intuitively that 30 – it's not to say and I wouldn't be shocked if we do get a retracement like we did earlier this week below $30, but I do think we're looking at a base in the market to that point that, look, Saudi Arabia, of course, is your lowest-cost producer, but they need – they probably need oil prices at least double what they are now to service their social welfare state. So, there is fearful but based on the models and we are readjusting. And the beauty of the models and modeling price and we'd look at statistical volatility. And we go back to a number in a large cross press of analogs to get a good solid feel of price variance.

So, all of these events that we've seen this week, we've seen these events, whether it was wars, terrorist attacks, a hurricane, and so forth, these huge market disrupting events that either surge prices higher or pull them significantly lower. We've captured this in the model. So looking at based on the volatility in the modeling, yes, I think that that we are near bottom. No.

The question is, when do we get that regression and that's what the models are not going to tell you. It can't [ph] wide net, and it measures plasticity. So, I do think oil that that we are plumbing the lows, not to say that we can't get a brief spike if something untoward happens, but I think from a long-term out, we are looking at the bottom. Now, of course, if you're a producer, you're interested, like how high can we go?

Now with this major adjustments now, we're looking at whereas $45 to $50 barrel was support two weeks ago and had been supporting this market for the better part of three years. Well, yesterday, support now becomes today's resistance. So, when we look at oil, NYMEX WTI, hovering in that $30, $31, $32 range, we're now looking at oil WTI that mid-$40 to higher $50 range as the top of the market, at least, going into and possibly through this summer.

AT: So in your models, how and you referenced this earlier, how are you modeling for the demand destruction that's going on because of the coronavirus and the impact that that's having on a global economy. Can you model for it at this point?

SS: Well, there's a number of ways and we said it before that coronavirus are the impact of that demand destruction. We've seen this before, right? We saw this with the great recession and the retrenchment of price in 2008. We saw in 2015 when the Saudis attempted and succeeded in driving prices from $90 to $30 a barrel. We've seen it. So we've seen these events before. We know what happened with SARS in 2003. We know what happened with avian bird flu in 1997. Now, the reaction of what we're seeing, right, with the travel bans now to Europe, the MBA suspending it sees. And I mean, so this is far greater than SARS, but certainly, with the demand destruction, we have an adequate feel of where we've been and we could model that volatility of the pullback we saw on demand and extrapolate that out and make our assumption going forward. And we had had already been doing this.

If we look at, say, China jet fuel demand in the month of December and in the fourth quarter, it already taken a significant amount of hit, had industrial demand for oil in China. And, of course, this was related to the demand destruction we've already started to see on the industrial side of the economy. So when we look at United States, China, Europe, each one of these industrial economies, each one of these regions, has been in recession for the better part of three, if not six months now. We already are starting to see that in demand not just for oil, but demand for electricity, demand for natural gas, so forth. So, as we model going forward, it is to reiterate once again, it's the volatility that – or the demand destruction that we are – have seen and are seeing and are about to see, we've seen these events before. And then if we do a good job, and we do here at [York], I’m measuring that volatility. We can come up with an assessment that certainly our clients have always been comfortable with.

AT: And getting back just before we wrap here up to the geopolitics, I mean, you mentioned before both the Saudis and the Russians are long-term players here, but if you were betting or maybe you are betting, like who blinks first here, because, the Saudis, as you mentioned, have the social welfare state, and they, I will say pressured a lot of their citizens to buy into the Saudi Aramco IPO, which obviously, is not a good fit. It's going to be putting pressure on the local banking system as well. Again, if you were to bet on Mohammad Bin Salman or Vladimir Putin blinking first, who would, you bet on right now?

SS: It all comes down to the demographics. And right now, the demographics suggests that Saudis will have to blink first. They have a much younger population, a population that has grown up with the welfare state. It's a population that that wants opportunity. And MBS is – with my clients in the Middle East, my city clients, I should say, all very positive at MBS and the younger generation wants the reforms, wants the changes that he is hammering through. Oil lower for longer, is going to throw a monkey wrench into that and he runs and given that he's got a much younger population, he is much more vulnerable to these lower prices that Putin is in Moscow. So if someone had the blink, my money is on MBS and the Saudis blinking first.

AT: Alright. Well, that would bring some more drama; certainly to market it's already had more than its fair share in this past indeed. Stephen thanks very much for joining us. Our guest has been Stephen Schork. He is Editor of The Schork Report. Thanks, Stephen.

SA: Thanks Stephen.

SS: Alright, guys, I appreciate the opportunity.