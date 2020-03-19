The Trade Desk: In Search Of Future Growth

The Trade Desk is the leading independent demand-side platform for programmatic advertising and could benefit from continued growth in the market.

Programmatic advertising will continue to grow in the coming years, particularly due to the continued growth in video and music streaming.

The Trade Desk (TTD) offers a Demand Side Programmatic (DSP) advertising platform which enables advertisers to purchase digital advertising inventory. Advertising spend continues to shift towards digital content and this trend will continue in the future, particularly as the shift from linear television to Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) accelerates. Programmatic advertising will make up the vast majority of digital advertising spend in the future due to its higher efficiency and The Trade Desk is well positioned to be a leader in this market.

The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk operates a self-serve technology platform that enables clients to manage digital advertising campaigns internally. The Trade Desk is a neutral platform that facilitates transactions, it does not sell directly to advertisers and earns revenue through commissions. The Trade Desk's DSP is omnichannel, including digital and mobile video, connected TV and display advertising. It is an open platform, which allows clients to use APIs to manage their marketing campaigns and the unique architecture of the platform allows users access to highly granular targeting and reporting options. This makes media monetization more effective and increases the return on spend for both targeted advertising and advertising to build brand awareness.

The Trade Desk also offers a Data Management Platform (DMP) that improves advertising performance through tools to leverage first-party and third-party data. The integration of data from 194 third-party sources and purchasing in a single platform simplifies the management of marketing campaigns for clients and helps to increase return of advertising spend. The key advantages of programmatic advertising for advertisers are improved price discovery and improved performance attribution.

The self-serve nature of the platform makes the business model highly scalable as evidenced by The Trade Desk's high growth rate. Most revenue comes from ongoing Master Service Agreements (MSA) which gives users constant access to the platform, although the MSAs do not have any material commitments in terms of required spend. The Trade Desk had 820 clients in 2019, including only clients that have signed an MSA and have spent more than $20,000 on the platform and these customers are highly loyal with The Trade Desk achieving a consistent 95% client retention rate over the past 5 years. Large clients include Omnicom (OMC) (10% of gross billings in 2019), Publicis Media (affiliated with Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY), 13% of gross billings in 2019) and MindShare (affiliated with WPP (WPP), 10% of gross billings in 2017).

A concern that has been raised with The Trade Desk's business model is the historical reliance of DSPs on cookies. The internet is moving to a world based on first-party cookies, IDs and data under the guise of protecting user privacy. Safari and Firefox blocked 3rd party cookies in 2017 and Google (GOOG) recently announced they would remove support for 3rd party cookies in two years. 3rd party cookies are used to track users around the internet and log their activity, allowing advertisers to target them. Chrome proposes to replace the functionality of cookies by storing individual user-level information in the browser and allowing outside ad tech companies to use APIs to receive personalization and measurement data without user-level information. This may help to protect user data, but it will also protect Google's data and could be used to give their advertising businesses a competitive advantage. The Trade Desk platform can already operate effectively in a cookieless environment and similar restrictions by Safari have not affected revenue. The transition to an internet without 3rd party cookies has been a long time coming and The Trade Desk has been preparing for this future, acquiring AdBrain in 2017. AdBrain is a provider of intelligent identity resolution technology to create advanced customer ID maps that help advertisers to target users across devices.

Connected TV is potentially a growth driver for The Trade Desk, although the size of this opportunity is dependent on how the market develops. So far, a large proportion of the SVOD market is supported by subscriptions and it is unclear how much of the market will end up supported by advertising. In addition, there is a risk that the largest connected TV distribution platforms will take a walled garden approach, limiting the opportunity for independent DSPs. In 2019, Roku (ROKU) acquired DataXu for its DSP, device graph technology and analytics platform. DataXu operates an identity and data management platform that combines advertisers' own data and data from third-party sources to build a device graph that enables it to track how individuals are exposed to ads across different platforms. It seems likely Roku will eventually take a walled garden approach, requiring advertisers to buy from them directly.

Figure 1: Global TV Advertising Market

(source: ARK Investment Management)

The Chinese market offers independent AdTech companies a potential source of competitive advantage as most of the large tech players like Google and Facebook (FB) don't have access. China has over 400 million middle class citizens and 20 percent of the world's internet users reside in China, presenting a huge opportunity for global brands. China's current spending on advertising only amounts to approximately 0.6% of GDP though and relative to the U.S. there is significant potential for growth. Despite this the digital advertising market in China is already similar in size to the U.S. and is growing rapidly (30% annually), meaning it will become a significantly more important market in coming years. China is one of the key aspects of The Trade Desk's long term strategy with The Trade Desk launching its programmatic ad buying platform for China in March 2019. Although The Trade Desk is taking a long-term view and believes revenue from China will not be material in the short-term it clearly recognizes the strategic advantage of having a strong presence in China.

Financial Analysis

The Trade Desk has benefited from significant tailwinds in recent years due to the rising importance of digital advertising and programmatic advertising. These tailwinds are beginning to moderate which will make continued high growth rates more difficult to achieve in coming years. There is still an opportunity for rapid growth though from connected TV and audio streaming along with further penetration of international markets, particularly China.

Figure 2: The Trade Desk Revenue

(source: Created by author using data from The Trade Desk)

Figure 3: The Trade Desk Revenue Growth

(source: Created by author using data from The Trade Desk)

Despite The Trade Desk's emphasis that they are a global company, billings outside of the U.S. are relatively low. This represents a large opportunity for The Trade Desk as the AdTech market is likely to continue consolidating, similar to the trend of consolidation globally in the advertising agency market. Businesses in the modern global economy need to advertise globally and they need advertising agencies and AdTech companies which can efficiently support this. While it is easy to plan for growth in the Chinese market, it is much more difficult to execute in practice as many companies have experienced. The Trade Desk's biggest advantages are that it is independent with a strong global presence and it already has access to the Chinese market. Global companies will likely prefer to advertise through The Trade Desk in China rather than a local DSP provided The Trade Desk can offer a comparable level of service.

Figure 4: The Trade Desk International Gross Billings

(source: Created by author using data from The Trade Desk)

A large determinant of The Trade Desk's revenue is its take rate or the percentage of gross billings it is able to retain as revenue. In the past, the take rate has fluctuated between 20-22% with no clear trend. The Trade Desk does not give a breakdown of revenue and billings between geographies and media, so it is difficult to know how the take rate will evolve as The Trade Desk's business mix evolves.

Figure 5: The Trade Desk

(source: Created by author using data from The Trade Desk)

The Trade Desk's take rate is relatively low for a technology platform and is reflective of the high level of competition in the market.

Figure 6: Tech Platform Take Rates

(source: Ark Investment Management)

The Trade Desk has a history of profitability, albeit at a relatively low level. It has so far shown no ability to increase profit margins with scale though. This is not particularly concerning at this point given that The Trade Desk has been in a high growth period and has been investing heavily for future growth. Investors should look for an increase in operating profit margins though as the business continues to scale and growth declines.

Figure 7: The Trade Desk Profit Margins

(source: Created by author using data from The Trade Desk)

The Trade Desk's operating expenses are relatively high which is reflective of the small size of the business and its high growth rate. In particular, The Trade Desk has been preparing for future growth in the Chinese market which has required redeveloping their entire tech stack for the Chinese market and significant preparation in terms of building relationships and ensuring compliance with regulations. If these investments payoff then operating expenses are likely to decline relative to increased revenue.

Figure 8: The Trade Desk Operating Expenses

(source: Created by author using data from The Trade Desk)

The Trade Desk has generally been free cash flow positive throughout its history which holds it in good stead for weathering a market downturn. The Trade Desk's business is characterized by low fixed capital requirements but relatively high working capital requirements in the form of large accounts receivable. Absent exogenous factors, The Trade Desk is likely to achieve high free cash flow margins provided it manages working capital efficiently.

Figure 9: The Trade Desk Free Cash Flow Margin

(source: Created by author using data from The Trade Desk)

Competitors

The AdTech market for DSPs is fragmented and highly competitive, although this is likely to change over time. Exchanges tend to be natural monopolies due to economies of scale and network effects. Thus, the tendency is for such exchanges to integrate, as fragmentation is inefficient and not in the best interests of the market. A similar dynamic is likely to play out in the AdTech space, particularly because the advertising market is becoming increasingly global. The market is likely to continue to be dominated by walled gardens due to their ability to leverage first-party data with a handful of successful independent DSPs who have truly global reach (The Trade Desk) or can offer value add services (Adobe (ADBE) and MediaMath).

Figure 10: Gartner Magic Quadrant for AdTech

(source: ppc.land)

Walled gardens like Facebook, Google and Amazon (AMZN) have direct integrations with thousands of publishers, giving them direct access to programmatic advertising inventory. In comparison, there is almost always a middleman between a DSP and publisher, like an exchange. One of the biggest advantages of walled gardens is their control of large amounts of first party data, which advertisers can use for more effective targeting. Walled gardens are also able to charge advertisers on a CPC basis and pay publishers on a CPM basis, unlike DSPs who price on a CPM basis. This allows advertisers to be charged on a performance basis and publishers to be rewarded on a views basis which aligns incentives. This creates performance risk for the walled garden, but they have sufficient data to manage this risk. In 2019 Google, Facebook and Amazon commanded almost 70% of digital ad spend in the U.S. and this share is increasing over time.

MediaMath and Adobe both have strong positions as digital marketing hubs that offer advertisers value add tools in addition to their DSPs. Digital marketing hubs offer a range of tools to automate the execution and optimization of omnichannel marketing campaigns and leaders in the market include Adobe, Oracle (ORCL) and Salesforce (CRM).

Valuation

There are no listed companies with a similar business mix to The Trade Desk making a relative valuation difficult. There are businesses operating in similar markets with comparable operating performance though. Based on a relative valuation The Trade Desk is comparatively highly valued, but this may be reflective of its potential to benefit from connected TV and its exposure to the Chinese market.

Figure 11: Comparable Segment Valuations

(source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

The Trade Desk can also be compared to businesses operating in different markets that have similar characteristics. Advertising agencies are the clients of The Trade Desk and these tend to be low growth and low margin businesses. AdTech is companies with large exposure to AdTech markets like DSPs and SSPs. Aggregators are companies like Google and Facebook which aggregate publishers' content and control a large inventory of advertisements. Exchanges operate financial exchanges and include companies like Nasdaq (NDAQ) and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). The Trade Desk is relatively highly valued compared to these companies, although some of this is likely reflective of its potential for high profitability.

Figure 12: Comparable Company EV/S Ratios

(source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

Compared to its own history The Trade Desk is still relatively highly valued despite its recent pullback. It should be kept in mind that for a long time after listing The Trade Desk's potential was not appreciated by markets and it was deeply undervalued.

Figure 13: The Trade Desk EV/S ratio

(source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

Based on a discounted cash flow analysis I estimate the intrinsic value of The Trade Desk to be approximately $325 per share. This valuation is dependent on how the connected TV market develops and how much growth The Trade Desk can achieve in China. A large amount of success in either of these areas would increase the value of The Trade Desk while continued growth of walled gardens would threaten this value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.