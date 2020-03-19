Applied Materials And Coherent: Strong Display Headwinds Through 2021

OLED capex spend will be muted, but there will be a significant drop in LCD spend as OLED replaces LCDs in smartphones, particularly 5G models.

Applied Materials was the top vendor for the past three years but faces headwinds with a slowdown of Gen 8 and Gen 6 display plants for TVs and smartphones.

Revenues for the top OLED and LCD equipment suppliers decreased 27.5% in 2019, but an oversupply in displays coupled with COVID-19 will dampen capex spend through 2021.

The Display Industry in 2019

OLED and LCD Displays

The display industry (OLED and LCD) was supposed to grow in shipments and revenues in 2020, following a diverse year in 2019, where display companies BOE Technology and HannStar generated profits while fellow companies AU Optronics (AUO) and Innolux both slid into the red. Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) display revenues fell 16% in 2019 as the company cut capacity because of the strong competitiveness with Chinese competitors BOE and CSOT. OLED display shipments fell due to reduced demand for Apple (AAPL) iPhones and Galaxy smartphones.

In 2019, OLED revenues of global manufacturers grew 4% while shipments grew 15%. OLED smartphone shipments grew 7% between 2018 and 2019 while revenues were flat. This is important for several reasons.

The display industry can be segmented into two markets:

Small panels primarily are used for devices such as smartphones, watches, and automotive displays. Displays are made on Gen 6 panels, which are 1,500mm x 1,850mm in size. From each panel, 233 5.5" smartphone displays can be cut. For larger phones, 158 6.5" displays can be cut from one panel. Large panels, with sizes >9.1 inches, are used to make TVs, notebooks and tablets, desktop monitors, and public displays. There is a trend from Gen 8 motherglass to Gen 10.5 motherglass because of the greater number of large (65-inch) TVs that can be made from the larger motherglass.

An analysis of process equipment must include both markets. In addition, each of these glass panels can be made into LCD and OLED displays, which I will discuss below in the next section. A total analysis of this business is beyond the depth of even my Marketplace newsletter, but data can be found in The Information Network's report entitled "OLED and LCD Markets: Technology, Directions and Market Analysis." I've extracted some of the data in this report for this article.

Processing Equipment 2015-2019

As I said in the above paragraph, the same glass panel can be used to make an LCD or OLED display, and both types share a similar thin film technology for forming the transistors that drive the displays, which is called a "backplane". Examples of backplane technology for different types of displays include:

Thin films of either amorphous silicon (a-Si)

Low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS)

Indium gallium zinc oxide (IGZO)

About 20% of backplanes for LCD displays for mobile devices use lower-resolution a-Si, while 50% of LCD devices use higher-resolution LTPS. TVs, which are made from Gen 8 panels (2,200 x 2,500mm), use oxide (IGZO). With the increasing improvements in smartphones, there is a move from a-Si to LTPS as I said previously.

After depositing the thin film on the glass using deposition equipment, thin-film transistors (TFT) are patterned from the thin film using photoresist, lithography, and etching - similar processes used in making a semiconductor device. Backplanes hold all the circuitry of a display and although the front planes of OLED and LCD are different, the backplane comprised of the thin films is similar.

Equipment Revenues 2015-2019 by Top Suppliers

Table 1 shows revenues from 2015 -2019 of the largest equipment suppliers, and revenues shown are primarily by companies for backplane production. This is why I report Canon's (CAJ) lithography revenues (to delineate the TFTs on the backplane) but not Canon Tokki (a Canon subsidiary), which sells OLED evaporation equipment for the frontplane. Also, I include total Applied Materials (AMAT) revenues. The company sells deposition equipment for LTPS films for the backplane, but also deposition equipment for encapsulation of flexible OLEDs for the frontplane. However, my intention of this article is to demonstrate revenue trends based on panel growth and to focus on AMAT and AP Systems. The latter company uses laser anneal systems supplied by U.S.-based Coherent (COHR).

Table 1 shows that AMAT has been the leader in equipment for displays for the past three years. The company's equipment was the result of the 2000 acquisition of Japan's AKT. Equipment revenues in 2019 for these top companies were down 27% following a small 5% increase in 2018.

Backplane Deposition

AMAT directly competes with AP Systems, and by default, COHR in the manufacture of smartphone backplanes, as they use two different technologies. As I said above, there is a trend in the use of LTPS for high-end smartphones. AMAT's equipment deposits thin films of LTPS directly on the glass. AP Systems sells laser anneal equipment that converts a-Si thin films into LTPS. a-Si deposition is less expensive to deposit than LTPS, and laser-annealed a-Si-converted LTPS has better properties than as-deposited LTPS made by AMAT. Chart 1 illustrates the anneal process from AP Systems using the excimer laser from COHR.

Chart 1

Through 2020, COHR will benefit from the increasing use of LTPS for smartphones, providing better annealed LTPS films than as-deposited AMAT films.

On larger size glass (Gen 8 and 10.5) for TVs, notebooks, tablets, PC monitors, and public displays, oxide is used as the backplane. Oxide combines the simplicity, economics, and scalability to larger panel sizes of a-Si with the heightened performance of LTPS.

Though the mobility of oxide TFT is not as high as LTPS, it is an order of magnitude better than a-Si technology and capable of driving OLED displays and 8K 120Hz + LCD TVs.

Applied Materials has been the beneficiary of Gen 8 and 10.5 panels because of the capability of its equipment to deposit LTPS films over large areas. Competition is coming from Korea's Jusung Engineering, which delivered a system for LG Display's Gen 10.5 OLED production line at the P10 plant in Paju, Gyeonggi-do. These systems are priced at $16 million each.

Both AMAT and Jusung also compete in the Gen 8 market, and shared sales to LG Display (LPL), the Gen 8 market is slowing. Samsung sold off or converted (to QD-OLED) its Gen 8 plants. LG Display continues making Gen 8 but is not increasing capacity.

I estimate that 50,000-75,000 of Gen 8 panel capacity will gradually be phased out as Samsung and LGD have announced shutdowns. The main reason is economy of scale. Just three 65-inch TV panels can be cut from a Gen 8 motherglass, versus eight from a Gen 10.5 motherglass.

The Display Industry in 2020

Gen 8 and 10.5

Unfortunately, the spread of COVID-19 is leading to disruption in display panel production. BOE's 10.5th-generation new plant, the Wuhan B17 lamp business, is delayed, and the utilization rate of other Chinese factories is also expected to drop to 70%, affecting LCD supply capacity. B17 planned to operate at 30K panels/month in 1Q20 but is currently operating at 10K panel/month.

Globally, my large area display demand forecast is shown in Table 2. The forecast for Q1 2020 demand will drop 22.5% weighted by the 22.6% drop in LCD TVs and a 33.0% drop in notebook PCs. Excess capacity will be the rule through 2021, negatively impacting equipment purchases.

Gen 6 Flexible OLED

Global panel suppliers' new capex plans since 2H19 will total around 135,000 sheets/month for nine lines, as shown in Table 3. As I said previously, there is a move away from LCD displays to OLED displays in smartphones, particularly 5G smartphones.

Investor Takeaway

In 2021, I expect iPhones to shift their OLED backplane technology from using LTPS to LTPO (low temperature polycrystalline oxide). The technology is not new - LTPO is already being used in Apple's smartwatch, which are being manufactured by LG Display.

LTPO technology uses both LTPS and oxide TFTs per pixel at the same time; LTPS for the driving or operating TFT, and IGZO for the switching TFT. By combining LTPS and oxide, this will increase the complexity in structure and increase the manufacturing process steps, hence likely increasing costs.

The beneficiary of the LTPS portion of the LTPO backplane is the laser anneal of a-Si will still be AP Systems and thus COHR would benefit. As for the IGZO film, AMAT loses the advantage of the large size capability of its Gen 8 and 10.5 systems, since panels for smartphones are made from Gen 6 motherglass. In this situation, other companies' deposition systems could be used, such as Japan's Ulvac.

The combination of both LTPS TFT and oxide TFT for the backplane will likely increase the number of lithography process by 3-5 steps to 15-18 steps, compared with 12-15 for LTPS. These additional steps would require more steppers (lithography), sputtering, deposition, and etching for the existing lines.

Table 4 presents my forecast for equipment for displays for 2020 and 2021, showing continual erosion in equipment purchases for the period for the top equipment suppliers originally listed by market share in Table 1. In Table 4 I also differentiated the market by equipment for OLED and LCD displays, primarily for the backplane.

The decrease in revenue for 2020 and 2021 will be headwinds for AMAT and COHR, despite the transition to LTPO films and the growth of 5G smartphones.

This free article presents my analysis of this Display equipment sector. A more detailed analysis is available on my Marketplace newsletter site Semiconductor Deep Dive. You can learn more about it here and start a risk free 2 week trial now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.