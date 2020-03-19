PPL Corporation: Load The Boat On This 7% Yield

Bankruptcy risk is so far away from a likely outcome that investors should load up on the stock at these prices.

Over the last month, PPL Corporation's (PPL) common equity shares have lost nearly 40% of their value. Many investors are examining the stock at current levels in light of the company's $1.66/share annual dividend payment and wondering just how low things can go. In this market, anything is possible as shareholders flee to cash and safer assets - but I believe long-term investors should consider adding long exposure to PPL at these levels.

Fundamentals

From a fundamental perspective, PPL in the $22/share range yields ~7% annually. The company does have a significant level of debt relative to its current market capitalization, however, raising the prospect of credit risk. However, the company has managed its maturities prudently and I do not believe the risk of bankruptcy is high with PPL.

The company has a $21 billion market capitalization with nearly $8 billion in annual sales and $2 billion in net income. At these levels, the company is trading below 3x sales and at a forward P/E level of merely 10x. Moreover, the company's share price is rapidly approaching its book value per share in the $17 range - a level I anticipate will be a support for the share price in the near term if things become that dire.

PPL is a premier utility operator that owns seven high-performing utilities in strong regulatory jurisdictions. The company serves over 10 million customers representing a rate base of ~$28 billion. PPL has also paid nearly 300 consecutive quarterly dividends to its equity shareholders, and last year increased its dividend for the 18th time in 19 years. Unlike other sectors, I do not anticipate PPL to need to furlough or layoff any of its nearly 13,000 employees despite this difficult economic environment.

I believe PPL is a prime opportunity for investors to obtain large cap, pure-play regulated utility exposure. The company's utility assets are as simple as it gets, with the majority of the business relying on distribution assets. Unlike other peers such as PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) which have been criticized for not investing as much into maintenance and growth capital expenditures, PPL has consistently been attentive to its capital expenditures and has invested over $29 billion over the last decade into its assets. Specific areas of focus here have been on improving its Pennsylvania transmission grid, updating its Kentucky generating assets to become more environmentally friendly, and modernizing older distribution infrastructure in its United Kingdom asset base.

Especially in today's low interest rate environment, I believe PPL equity at a near-7% yield is a tremendous investment opportunity for longer-term shareholders, especially those focused on yield. This opportunity may not last for long if some of the macro fears resolve and multiples expand once again. Despite the stock market's pessimism on the stock, I still think the company is likely to achieve something very close to its expected $2.40 per share in 2020 earnings, while continuing to grow the dividend.

Regarding risk profile for the company, if capital market volatility continues then the project financing for PPL's anticipated capital expenditures may be put in question. The company has a relatively strong balance sheet, though, and I am comfortable taking on this risk as its utility assets are unlikely to be impaired as a result of the economic recession being predicted pursuant to the recent coronavirus scares. In my opinion, the more relevant risk is credit risk: can the company make it through this volatile short-term to survive through the economic cycle?

Credit Risk Assessment

Digging into PPL's filings, I am comfortable with the credit risk here. PPL is in great shape in terms of its near-term debt maturities, with <$1.6 billion or less in annual debt maturities for each of the next three years. While the company does not maintain a great deal of cash on hand, the company's ability to access credit based upon already-established credit facility arrangements more than covers maturities in the very near term (see discussion below).

By then, I expect a normalization in the macroeconomic fears that have caused the recent market decline and I anticipate PPL will be able to refinance or otherwise access equity and debt capital markets as needed to ensure it is able to meet its maturity obligations.

PPL's various subsidiaries have favorable credit ratings as of year-end 2019 and the company's bonds have not shown nearly as much distress as the equity value decline might imply.

Moreover, as an interested party in the company's common equity, what gives me specific comfort is the fact that management has several billion dollars' worth of untapped credit capacity from which it can borrow to meet near-term liquidity needs. In my view, the company's near-term liquidity needs are very unlikely to exceed this excess borrowing capacity of ~$2.7 billion:

This analysis demonstrates that this is an asymmetrically favorable risk/reward opportunity today and long-term investors who will not need near-term liquidity from these shares should benefit. In my view, bankruptcy risk is so far away from a likely outcome that investors should load up on the stock at these prices. In the world of near-zero interest rates, PPL's dividend yield just became much more attractive on a relative basis - while the risk of the company losing all its equity value is minimal.

Conclusion

In sum, PPL's nearly 40% drop in the last weeks is overblown from a fundamental perspective. This is not to say that there cannot be significantly more downside, even in this relatively less risky utility company's stock, given broader macroeconomic concerns and general liquidity pressures in the current market environment. I expect long-term investors to have a giant opportunity here to generate wealth, though - best of luck.

