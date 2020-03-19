Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) CEO Josh Marks on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) Q4 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call March 19, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Peter Lopez

Thank you Shannon. Good morning and welcome to Global Eagle's earnings call for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019. I am Peter Lopez, Global Eagle's VP of Finance and Investor Relations.

Before we start, I would like to remind you that our discussion today will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances.

Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to various factors that we disclose in our earnings release earlier today, as well as in our upcoming 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K. We disclaim any obligation to update those statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Our discussion today will also reference EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net debt to adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We have included a definition of these non-GAAP financial measures as well as a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the earnings release and in the slide presentation accompanying this webcast.

Now I would like to turn it over to Josh Marks, Chief Executive Officer of Global Eagle. Josh?

Josh Marks

Thank you Pete. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining our call today. Turning to slide three. Pete and I are joined by Christian Mezger, our CFO. And Christian and I are going to focus on four points today.

First, I am going to update you on our strategic review of our maritime, enterprise and government business or MEG, as we call it, as well as our joint venture interest. We are keeping MEG as we believe the fastest path to deleverage is it to continue the improvements in that business that we started in 2019. Scale and vertical market diversity are advantages in the current environment. And in parallel, we continue to work on the sale of our joint venture interest.

Second, I am going to recap our 2019 business progress. We improved both earnings and cash flow and we are confident that as our customers ramp up after Coronavirus, our solutions will be core to their services.

Third, we going to cover the revenue and cost model for our major business model and generally how we are mitigating Coronavirus impact. We are working around the clock with our customers and our suppliers to reduce costs while preserving flexibility. We are not going to give specific guidance at this time because the situation is changing very rapidly.

And fourth, Christian is going to cover our 2019 financials which demonstrate clear execution. Christian will also update you on our restructuring activities.

So turning to slide four. The travel industry had never seen concurrent challenges like what we see now with Coronavirus on top of the Boeing 737 MAX grounding. Last year, we mitigated the impact of the MAX, which reduced our service revenue. And now we are building on our cost control experience from last year to shift capacity in our network and conserve cash. Because we had seen in Hong Kong, we knew from early February that the Coronavirus impact was going to be significant and we built work from home capability at that time that we have now rolled out companywide.

On slide five, you can see our mission. We provide solutions that connect, entertain and inform passengers and remote workers. We enrich the time they spend in the air, at sea or at remote locations with fast Internet, entertainment and applications. And we serve the strongest, most valuable airlines and cruise lines in the world. Our customers are entering the Coronavirus crisis from positions of strength. We have consumer brands and loyalty that will accelerate their ultimate recovery. So we need to weather the current storm with our customers while preparing ourselves for the rebound that we hope will come this summer.

Turning to slide six, I now want to update you on our strategic initiative. A year ago, we started the strategic review of MEG, evaluating the sale of some or all of the business. Since that time, we have executed on our operational plan. Last year, we renegotiated bandwidth contracts to reduce our satellite cost. We deployed new SD WAN technologies that drive gigabit class throughput on passenger cruises with higher network efficiency and we focused our commercial activity on cruise, yacht and government. We also targeted our capital investments. So MEG's earnings generation and cash flow improved.

And while we expect Coronavirus to impact our cruise revenue through the summer, MEG's long term potential remains compelling. Our largest MEG competitors are in the midst of restructuring our M&A processes and in this market condition, having scale from both aviation and MEG in the same network is very important for optimization. For example, as we respond to Coronavirus, we can shift capacity between airlines, cruises, yachts, relief organizations, government agencies and even military operations. So with MEG's improved performance and with a narrowing field of competitors, we concluded that keeping MEG was our fastest path to deleverage, diversification and scale.

Now in addition to MEG, we have been evaluating options for our joint venture, which provides cellular roaming services. Our JV partner has driven this process, which remains active. If a transaction closes, we anticipate using proceeds to pay down debt.

We will now review our business progress during 2019 and turning to slide seven, we will start with inflight connectivity or IFC. So last year, we launched our new three-axis antenna and high-speed modem and we installed over half of our Air France fleet. We completed that 50 aircraft incremental order with a major IFC customer and we won Turkish Airlines to install our connectivity on their Airbus A321 and Boeing 737 fleet.

We had an outstanding year of installations and we expect installation momentum to resume in late 2020 after 737 MAX production resumes and after airlines get back to normal post-Coronavirus. Our IFC strategy remains clear. We serve Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft in North America and EMEA. We bundle entertainment with connectivity to provide passengers with movies, TV, games, content and broadband Internet. And let me reiterate why we focus on the 737 and A320.

First, they are and remain the largest available pool of candidate aircraft. We estimate there are over 11,000 single-aisle aircrafts that are not currently committed to an IFC program. About half of those are in service now and the other half will be delivered by 2024. Second, these aircrafts like to stay within specific geographies with limited flight route variability so we can be very efficient where we provision capacity.

Now as you know, we use capacity from multiple operators and we don't risk our aviation operation on a closed network with a single satellite dependency. Our large fleet all operate within an arc from North America to the Middle East. And that's where our new installations will also occur. We expect to leverage infrastructure that we have already built and bandwidth that's largely already provisioned.

So Turkish Airlines is a great fit. They need high-performance between Africa, Russia and Eastern Europe and our network is uniquely capable of serving them. In addition, the areas where we have the highest inflight connectivity utilization are increasingly the areas of highest demand for our maritime and government applications.

At the year end of 2019, we had a total of 1,028 installed satellite connected aircrafts. Now this includes 83 Boeing 737 MAX aircrafts that were grounded. Note that we eliminated 81 wireless IFC and IFC aircraft from Jet Airways and Avianca Brasil from our 2019 count. Several of these aircrafts have now been placed with new operators and we are in commercial discussions to reactivate service.

Average revenue per aircraft during 2019 was steady at approximately $120,000 per year per aircraft. We expect Coronavirus will change installation schedule this year. Some of the remaining Air France installations will defer into 2021. But at this time, Turkish Airlines still expects installations to commence later this year, ramping up in 2021.

Turning to MEG. We saw strong year-over-year growth in cruise where our WiFi and TV services are thriving. At year-end, we had 60 cruise ships with only connectivity, 56 cruise ships with both connectivity and television services and 176 ships with only television services. Cruise revenue was $17.7 million in the fourth quarter, up $2.1 million sequentially and $2.7 million year-over-year. In addition, we had 206 contracted yachts at year-end, of which 159 were active and we renewed over 95% of our yacht contracts during 2019. Towards year-end, consistent with our seasonal expectations, we did see yachts taken from active service for maintenance or sale. And finally, we had 3,275 land site at year-end.

And finally for media and content. We finished 2019 with our cloud content platform, Open, in operation. We have onboarded audio, movie, television, movie trailers and music videos onto the Open platform integrating with third-party data sources and our inhouse Pulse analytics platform. We have loaded about 60,000 media file into the system and we have delivered about 300,000 media assets to airlines. And while we have successfully onboarded our major airlines to Open, during 2020 we expect to move the rest of those customers across to the platform. We will use any downtime from Coronavirus to accelerate this transition.

During 2019, we saw our CSP business grow while we reduced our cash inefficient third-party distribution business. Our major new CSP accounts in Asia Pacific, the Middle East and North America drove our growth. We have focused our inhouse distributors on premium content. While year-over-year our third-party distribution revenue decreased to $22.7 million in 2019 from $33.5 million in 2018, we actually increased the quality of our titles which translates to better cash flow.

In fact, we will benefit in 2020 from distribution rights for three Oscar winning films, Parasite, Judy and 1917, held by our Emphasis and Entertainment in Motion subsidiary. These properties differentiate our CSP services for airlines and help us mitigate the increasing in cost of blockbuster content and manage a potentially weaker slate later this year as studios delay new releases until theaters reopen this fall.

So turning to slide eight. In the absence of Coronavirus, we would have capitalized on our commercial and cost momentum during 2020. So how does Coronavirus change this outlook? As I said earlier, we are not going to give guidance at this time as the situation is just too fluid. However, I do want to give you a general idea of what business lines were impacted and how we are responding.

So first, which of our vertical markets are impacted by Coronavirus? So the impact is negative for airlines and for cruise line where traveler demand is severely depressed. It's neutral to positive in yachts. It's likely positive for our relief agency and government businesses. And it's unclear at this time how commercial shipping and energy will be impacted, which obviously depend on resumptions of global supply chain and energy price recovery respectively.

Starting with airline. We expect passenger demand to be severely impacted into July. For media and content, airlines are cutting flight schedules and in response, we are cutting the volume of content that we acquire. In 2019, our media and content revenue was $311 million. Now, of that $311 million, 35% was based on fixed revenue contracts that are independent of flight volume, while the remaining 65% was variable based on flight segments operated. Now, while 65% of our revenue is variable, about 90% of our content purchasing is variable.

Therefore, we do have flexibility to work with our airlines as with our studios to adapt programming in ways that reduce what airlines pay, create new opportunities for our partner studios and help support our margin dollars. We certainly will be leveraging our inhouse distribution capabilities and our global content purchasing scale to find win-win solutions with our airlines. So at this time, we see more Coronavirus risk to revenue than to gross margin in media and content.

Turning to inflight connectivity. Over 95% of our IFC service revenue comes from monthly subscriptions with airlines. Airlines pay us regardless of flight segments operated or passengers flown with very limited out to reduce those fees with government mandated grounding. This is a different revenue model from our largest competitors who bill the airline per passenger session or bill the passenger directly. Our cost structure was already leaner than our competitors due to our actions from the MAX grounding.

We had maintained maximum flexibility into 2020 to adjust our satellite capacity as the MAX recovery timing was unknown. So as we sort through the impact of temporary flight suspensions from Coronavirus, we will work with our customers to pass through savings as we shift or cancel bandwidth commitment. As of today, we have yet to sign contracts for about 20% of our bandwidth requirements this year, mainly in maritime. That gives us some near term flexibility to shift our network depending on what happens in inflight connectivity.

We also await indication about how federal financial support might benefit the aviation industry supply chain. Now in addition, we expect that aviation equipment installations will be delayed and deferred into the second half of the year. Our customers are currently furloughing maintenance teams that would otherwise have installed antennas. Similarly, we expect our supply chain of antennas, radios and other components will be impacted. But because MAX production stopped in July, we are carrying slightly more inventory than normal. So we do have reasonable ability to absorb this supplier disruption at least into the second half of this year.

Finally, in our MEG business, we are seeing a mixed bag. In cruise, passengers are mostly off-shipped by now but crews remain onboard. Cruise lines will use the downtime to maintain ships and prepare for the summer season. So we expect bandwidth requirements to go down, but not stop. The situation here is very fluid now as our customers are rescheduling cruises and reprioritizing.

I want to note that approximately 85% of our cruise line revenue, including both TV and WiFi services comes from monthly recurring charge contracts while the remainder of 15% comes from revenue share activities with passengers and from temporary bandwidth upgrades. Having cruise ships and yachts in the same portfolio does help us. We expect yacht requirement to increase as owners spend more time away from shore. And we plan to shift network capacity to serve these yachts.

We expect neutral impact from Coronavirus on commercial shipping, energy and enterprise as I mentioned earlier. And we expect some upside to our U.S. government and UN relief operations this year. Also, we do expect that our joint venture EBITDA will be impacted, though with deferral of capital expenditures and a healthy cash balance held by the JV the distributions that would benefit our liquidity may not be significantly impacted.

So clearly, we must mitigate Coronavirus impact through spend reduction and liquidity management. We expect to reduce satellite bandwidth and content spend. We are retiming inventory delivery as we deplete inventories on hand and we expect to further reduce our capital expenditures. We expect we will see significant operating expense reduction in travel and entertainment and sales and marketing and professional services. And we will also accelerate our Phase III action using downtime from Coronavirus to accelerate these transitions. So by the fourth quarter, we should see these benefit flow through to earnings and cash flows.

Now we will come back to you with an updated view of Coronavirus impact once the dust settles on flight schedules, government bailout fund and arrangements with our content and bandwidth customers and suppliers. Now in the meantime, having drawn our revolver in full, we believe we have adequate cash to weather the storm. Of course, we are also highly concerned about our employees and their health. We are in a work from home configuration which is working well so far. I am proud with how teams have stepped up to address this event.

I would now like to turn the call over to Christian to cover our 2019 financial results.

Christian Mezger

Thank you Josh and good morning everyone. Let's turn to slide 11. Before I discuss our financials for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, I want to provide the key takeaways for the year.

First, in the fourth quarter, we delivered another quarter where we met our operational and financial goals. We continued our strong year-over-year improvements in both earnings and cash flow. Second, we continue to demonstrate our ability to improve cash generation and manage liquidity. Excluding the change in working capital, our fourth quarter free cash flow was breakeven, exactly where we wanted it to be. And we accomplished this without the MAX returning to service as the full benefits of Phase II actions were realized. Third, we made real progress in the remediation of material weaknesses, remediating another quarter during the year. And fourth, our Phase 3 actions are underway with savings on cost of goods sold and operating expenses.

Let's turn to slide 12 and 13 to discuss our financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. Global Eagle reported fourth quarter 2019 revenue of $162.9 million and full year 2019 revenue of $656.9 million. As in prior quarters, we did not include any connectivity service revenue for the Boeing 737 MAX in the fourth quarter. So last year, only the first quarter recognized MAX service revenues. Our adjusted EBITDA was $24.6 million during the fourth quarter and $91.2 million during the full year of 2019, compared to $17 million and $73.1 million during the same periods of 2018.

Turning to free cash flow. Our cash flow from operating activities was negative $0.9 million for the fourth quarter. And capital expenditures were approximately $2.5 million. Therefore, including working capital, our free cash flow was negative $3.4 million. And now excluding the working capital used during the fourth quarter, of more than $3.3 million, our free cash flow was essentially breakeven. For the full year 2019, our cash flow from operating activities was minus $8.9 million, an improvement of $65.2 million versus the prior year. Capital expenditures for the full year were $20.2 million versus 2018 capital expenditures of $43.5 million, which included certain network related growth investments. Free cash flow, including working capital changes, was negative $29.2 million in 2019 versus minus $117.6 million in 2018. Our fourth quarter 2019 cash flows demonstrate our successful turnaround during 2019 as we curtail cash burn.

Turning to gross margins. Our gross margin for the fourth quarter was 18.1%, up 4.6 percentage points over the prior year fourth quarter driven by the improvement in connectivity gross margin. Year-over-year, connectivity gross margin improved in both inflight connectivity and MEG. The improvement was driven by the activation of additional aircrafts on the company's network, growth in services to cruise markets and improved management of network costs. The full year 2019 gross margin was 20.3%, down 50 basis points from 2018. Our company gross margin declined in 2019, driven by a change in product mix in our media and content segment. Operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $43.9 million, down $15.3 million year-over-year. Operating expenses benefited from the full implementation of our Phase II cost savings initiatives in the fourth quarter. We continue to demonstrate progress in reducing operating expenses through sequential reductions each quarter this year with an adjusted for the one-time legal items that we discussed during our third quarter webcast.

For the full year 2019, operating expenses were $197.9 million, a decline of $46.6 million versus full year 2018. By the fourth quarter, we had fully executed our Phase II operational improvements and savings realizing more than $50 million of annualized benefits. EBITDA before adjustments was $8.9 million for the fourth quarter and $31.1 million for the full year EBITDA before adjustments. We delivered on our adjusted EBITDA targets for the fourth quarter showing continued and significant improvement year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was up 44.7% to $24.6 million or 15.1% of revenue, a 450 basis points improvement over the prior year period. If we annualize the second half of 2019, our annual run rate adjusted EBITDA was $100 million. Full year 2019 adjusted EBITDA was $91.2 million, $18.1 million or 24.7% improvement over 2018. Finally, our net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was negative $36.1 million or earnings per share of minus $0.39. This includes $89.7 million of accrued interest expense. Our improvement of adjusted EBITDA combined with our breakeven cash flow adjusted for working capital, our focus through 2019 of cost containment and our continued transformation and integration has set a solid foundation for 2020.

Let's now cover our segment results. I will start as usual with the connectivity segment. Connectivity revenues increased to $87 million in the fourth quarter for 3.3% year-over-year growth. For the full year, our connectivity revenues increased to $345.8 million in 2019 versus $331.7 million in 2018. Connectivity gross margins were 15.9% in the fourth quarter showing year-over-year improvement of $14.9 percentage points. We continue to believe that our connectivity gross margins on a normalized basis will move towards 25%. Clearly, if MAX returns to service remains an important driver of generating cash flow to delever the business. Our primary Boeing 737 MAX customers are Southwest, flydubai and LOT Polish.

During the first quarter of 2020, Boeing suspended production of the 737 MAX. This will impact our revenue and EBITDA in the first quarter of 2020. We are currently carrying an additional quarter of inventory valued at approximately $4 million. While this negatively impacted first quarter, they help us navigate Coronavirus related supply chain disruption in the near term. We expect inventory levels to normalize approximately one quarter after the 737 MAX resumes production which likely depends on when the impact of Coronavirus begins to abate. We expect lower equipment revenue while MAX production is suspended on the order of 10 to 15 fewer installations per quarter or $4 million to $5 million impact to quarterly revenue and approximately $1 million EBITDA impact per quarter. We do expect installations to accelerate once production resumes. So we expect equipment revenue to be backloaded during 2020.

Turning to our MEG businesses. As Josh covered, we made the strategic decision to retain the business and deepen the integration with our aviation connectivity business. A major driver of this decision was the improved performance measured in both earnings and cash flow generation of the MEG business during the course of 2019 in addition to the ability of acquirers to finance the transaction. Cruise revenue in the fourth quarter was $18.6 million, an increase of $2.8 million year-over-year, as in the fourth quarter a full year has passed since we reset our cruise contracts. Revenue in the fourth quarter grew 18% year-over-year. For the full year 2019, cruise revenue was $69.9 million. In Q4, yacht revenue was $4.6 million, in line with our seasonality expectations. Commercial shipping and energy revenue was $5.6 million in the quarter and these verticals continued to perform well with improving unit revenue and profitability.

Turning to our enterprise business. Fourth quarter revenue was $9.8 million as we continue our wind down of the legacy enterprise businesses. Our government revenue was $4.1 million in the fourth quarter, a business that continues to exhibit nice growth for us.

Finally, let's cover our media and content segment. Fourth quarter revenue was $75.9 million, a decrease of $0.5 million versus the same period of 2018. As we guided in our third quarter call, our second and fourth quarters are seasonally lower than the first and third quarters due to timing of our customer delivery cycles. Gross margin for our media content business in the fourth quarter was 20.5%, declining year-over-year due to changes of our product mix and seasonality as mentioned earlier.

Let's turn now to slide 14 and cover operating expenses which we improved $46.6 million year-over-year. We reduced our labor, professional services and our travel and entertainment expenses throughout the full year. This is a significant sequential improvement quarter-over-quarter through 2019 and we continue to optimize our cost structure through Phase III initiatives. As I discussed last quarter, we are deepening the integration of our business teams, simplifying workflows and automating various functions in the business. We have appointed cross functional teams to drive multiple initiatives around the company focusing on using data analytics to drive spend optimization in both content and connectivity. Based on our strong IFC backlog and new content technologies, we are improving our supply chain activities to capture margin opportunities while improving customer value. We have identified substantial new opportunities to reduce costs, while improving our product delivery, including moving operational roles to our customers around the world.

Improvision is well underway. We expect in year 2020 benefits of more than $10 million in which 60% is related to COGS and 40% related to OpEx. We expect the Phase III benefits to build quarterly through the year. However, given the Coronavirus, situation, we expect to accelerate these actions. We finished 2019 with $61 million in total liquidity. We have $24 million in cash at year-end with the remainder available to draw on our revolver. On February 28, in face of the Coronavirus crisis, we fully drew available funds on our revolver, out of abundance of caution. As of yesterday, our cash balance was about $57 million versus year-end liquidity of $61 million.

Let's turn to slide 15. To summarize, we continue to deliver on our operational and financial objectives in the midst of combined challenges. We achieved our adjusted EBITDA guidance and breakeven free cash flow, adjusted for working capital. We continue to make sequential improvements in both gross margin and operating expenses. While the Coronavirus represents significant challenges, we enter this period from a position of relative strength in a far better position to weather this crisis than we would have been a year ago. Throughout our financial transformation, we continue to deliver on our operational promises to customers, building solid relationships with blue-chip airlines, cruise lines, global enterprises and government agencies. It will fuel our recovery later this year. As always, I want to thank our employees for their incredible work, which led to very solid results in the fourth quarter of 2019.

With that, I would like to turn it back to Josh.

Josh Marks

Thank you Christian. I want to reiterate that while the Coronavirus has created a true black swan event, an unanticipated, once-in-a-generation event, that threatens the travel industry and its suppliers. We are well positioned to weather the storm. We did real heavy lifting in 2019 that improved our cash flow, grew our earnings and started to deleverage our business. And as an organization, we built the teamwork and aggressive posture that we needed to take action quickly.

Second, last year, we deepened our relationships with financially solid brand name airlines, cruise lines, enterprises and government agencies worldwide. Our customers will survive this crisis. And when they resume full operation, our entertainment and connectivity will be core to their passenger experience.

And third, our global scale and breadth of vertical market helps us in this environment. While our airlines and cruise lines are under pressure, we are seeing new opportunity in yacht and government markets. Provisioning a connectivity network to serve multiple verticals allows us to shift capacity from airlines to yachts or from cruise ship to government based on demand and it gives us the flexibility to reduce our network bandwidth spend as needed.

It insulates us against the full impact of Coronavirus in any one sector. So we remain focused on managing liquidity, on partnering with our customers and our suppliers and on driving cost efficiency to maintain our operating margin and especially our cash flow.

With that, I will turn the call back to Pete for Q&A.

Peter Lopez

Thank you Josh. Shannon, let's open up the Q&A please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Rich Valera of Needham & Company. Your line is open.

Rich Valera

Thank you. Good morning. A question on the content business. You mentioned that 65% of that revenue is variable. Can you give us how you are thinking about that business over the near term? How much of that 65% you think kind of goes away due to what's happening right now with the COVID? Just any color there would be helpful.

Josh Marks

Sure. I would be happy to do that. Thank you Rich. So as I mentioned, 65% of our media and content revenue is variable, but 90% of our media and content COGS or content acquisition is variable. So we have more flexibility to reduce the spend on the backend than our customers have variability on the front-end. And this is critically important because it opens up opportunities to work with our customers and with our studios to leverage our inhouse distribution capability and our preferred studio deals to really drive the right level of expense for our airline while maintaining our margins.

Now what we are seeing from our airline in media and content falls into two different categories. On one hand, we are seeing airlines just requesting to keep content onboard aircraft for another cycle or two, okay. So what's on the aircraft now will stay on the aircraft into the summer. Now from our perspective, while we lose a little bit of lapsed services and technical revenue on it, the core licensing revenue that makes up the bulk of our CSP business continues in that scenario. So that's not a death sentence for us. That just means that we continue to serve our customers with the content onboard.

The second category are airlines that are under very significant pressure, right, effectively putting their fleet on the ground for the next couple of months. And in those cases, we are working with them to reshape what content they use across their network to reduce their spend to leverage our inhouse distribution capability and change the mix of content on the plane to preserve our margin dollars as we go through. So we feel like the breadth and the scale that we have being by far the majority player in the content services business, gives us some unique ways to work with our airlines and with our studios to adapt to that lower revenue environment while still maintaining margin dollars on our site.

Rich Valera

Got it. That's very helpful. And then on the connectivity side, it sounds like you have a lot more contracted and committed revenue there, the 95% number. I am just curious, how much sort of wiggle room do you feel your customers have there and or might you grant them, particularly for the airlines that are, as you noted, really under duress, what kind of relief might you look to give them, given the extraordinary circumstances?

Josh Marks

So let me start by pointing out again, that 95% of our revenue in our inflight connectivity business is on what we call a monthly recurring charge model, MRC. And that business model is very different from how our competitors work. If you look at our average revenue per aircraft, it can be a little bit lower than our competitors. But we don't have the downside risk. So as we look at the current environment, there are very limited exceptions by our customers contractually to avoid that MRC.

Now, are we going to be good partners, of course, right. We are going to look at ways that we can work with our airlines in IFC to reducing our bandwidth that's required, to look at how we can work with them on the product and the offer for the aircraft that are flying, how we can continue to be ready to spool back up when the aircraft returns to service. We will do that with our customers because we are good partners and because we are very clear that the future of our business in inflight connectivity fits with our execution and program management with these largest airlines that we serve.

So we do obviously see the potential over the next month on one hand that airlines are going to put aircraft on the ground and that that may impact, the request that come from airlines to work with us, even if it doesn't trigger a contractual right. On the other hand, we are waiting to see what the structure of any government bailout funds may look like and we expect that the packaging of the government bailout will take into account the broader supply chain in the aviation industry.

So until we settle on those two things, it's hard for me to give you a precise answer as to what it means. So we start to make contractual structure where the vast majority of revenue in IFC is under contractual structures and contractual right that favor us in this kind of environment. But again, we want to be good partners for our airlines. We want to work with them given the extraordinary circumstances that we are all under.

Rich Valera

Got it. That's very helpful. And one last one, probably for you, Christian. I think you gave us the update on where your current cash stands. I think that's $57 million. Just wondering hoe you are thinking about kind of the arc of your cash position as the year progresses? And what do you view as kind of the minimum amount of cash you should have on the balance sheet to run the business?

Christian Mezger

Yes. Look, I think similar like it's hard for us to give a guidance and roll out liquidity going forward. I think I can tell you, we on purpose put in what we are sitting today. You see that the business is, with very little variation very stable from a liquidity perspective, right. We look at this very carefully. We look at this from both the side on how we pay our vendors, but also that our customers continue to pay. So this is a core focus and that is how we manage liquidity today. But it's hard yet to say how this will evolve. In general, you will see cash flow fluctuate depending on the revenue variation that we see in the media and content business.

Rich Valera

Fair enough. Thank you. Good luck gentlemen.

Christian Mezger

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Greg Gibas with Northland Securities. Your line is open.

Greg Gibas

Good morning guys. Thanks for taking my questions. First, from a high level, what percentage of your overall or combined businesses set at those contracted rates? And maybe percentage is more usage based that's exposed to that decreased global travel? And then I guess secondly, can you attempt to quantify, I guess, the level of variable costs that you are targeting to, I guess, temporarily reduce?

Josh Marks

Yes. Thanks Greg. Let me start off with the basic metrics that will help frame that answer for you. So about 85% of our revenue comes from airline and cruises. And of that 85% of our total revenue, about 50% of it is media and content, which is almost exclusively airline, 25% is inflight connectivity and 10% is cruise, okay.

So let's take the media and content block to start off with. As I said earlier, about 65% of our revenue in media and content is built on contracts that are per flight segment based, right, where the licensing fees that we charge, the services that we offer are targeted against the volume, general volume of flight number of aircraft that a give airline operates.

Now as I just said earlier, we have more flexibility on the provisioning side and that more of our cost structure is variable than our revenue structure. So as we work through the dynamic of how to manage a reduction in flight frequency, we can use the purchasing scale and the relationships that we have on the backend of provisioning in order to adapt to that environment.

On the inflight connectivity side, we have flexibility in our network. So to give you a couple of data points, this year we will spend, give or take, about $100 million on satellite bandwidth. And of that $100 million on satellite bandwidth, roughly 20% of that right now is either traffic we can terminate or capacity which we expect to use this year but have not yet signed contract now.

So as we look at how bandwidth will be required across our network with airlines and cruise having fewer passengers onboard, but potentially seeing increases in our relief agencies, in UN work, in our government business, in our yacht segment, right, we are going to need to work with our satellite operators to shift that capacity. And I do believe that there are some good win-win opportunities to reduce our network spend on one side, but also help our satellite operators use capacity that my become available from other customers in order to serve the market and the unique customer relationship that we have at Global Eagle.

So when you think about sort of the overall variability of network, it is both a function of how much of our cost structure is variable as well as how we can use what is on the media and content side to scale economics of being the largest content service provider in the world. And on the satellite connectivity side, being a diversified integrator across multiple verticals, across mobility verticals like aviation and cruise and against terrestrial verticals like enterprise or NGO, all of which have very different dynamic than is in the current environment.

So as we look through kind of what that means for how we manage the cost structure on the backend, we have to be on top of what our customers need, right, both positive and negative in the current Corona environment and that we need to move very quickly in these key relationships with suppliers to make sure that we can target our spend and their capacity, their content into the right applications going forward so that we don't get caught in the middle of that and it's still a win-win for our customers and our suppliers at the same time.

I hope that gives you some color to how we are thinking about it.

Christian Mezger

And let me add to this from a cost perspective, I think as you have seen in 2019, the company made a lot of progress when it comes to the cost structure. Not only absolute amount but I think variablizing our cost structure was critical, right. So now you are going to go into Phase III and that's going to go and we further reduce operating expenses, right. And I think that that is, to the other question from Rich as well, to maintain sufficient liquidity, right. And I think we have shown a good track record executing plans and we are in implementation mode of Phase III.

Greg Gibas

Got it. That's extremely helpful guys. Thanks for the color. And then secondly, what range now are you targeting with respect to total IFC installations this year? And maybe how does that breakdown between Turkish, Air France and then other customers?

Josh Marks

That's a difficult question to answer. As we said earlier this morning, we do expect installations to be heavily backloaded at the end of this year as well as some installations we would have had this year will shift into early 2021. That's just the practical reality of a closed 737 MAX production line combined with the fact that airlines are furloughing maintenance teams that otherwise would be retrofitting our equipment on the aircraft.

Now the challenging part of that answer is, we still are working through what that means for when our equipment is actually sold and shipped to airlines. So if we are looking at what the possible change in equipment revenue is for this year, at this point we are not seeing significant change on that. It really does depend on when the MAX production line resumes

And as Christian said earlier, we do have inventory on hand in order to support that ramp up even if we do see some minor disruption from our supply chain due to Coronavirus. As we look at sort of the tempo of how airlines come back from the Coronavirus crisis and I do expect a V-shaped recovery here. I think business demand is going to be incredibly pent up coming out of this where we are going to surge of airlines putting capacity back in this summer. I think we will have to work through the retrofit schedules on aircraft.

Now, to answer your question about Air France and Turkish in particular. With Air France, they have previously expressed a desire to use any downtime to try to catch up on retrofits and complete WiFi installations. I think realistically that may pick up again midyear. We have about a third of the fleet still to go in terms of installation. And I see that as occurring in the back half of this year.

With Turkish, we are still on the engineering phase configuring the shipsets for their aircraft type. It is a complex program because it involves both the 737 and A320 family aircraft. At this time, we don't see any indication that the timetable there is slipping. Obviously, if we get into a very prolonged impact from Coronavirus, that could have an impact. But we still target first installations in the second half of this year, with a real ramp up starting towards the end of the year.

Greg Gibas

Very helpful. Thanks Josh. And then I guess one last one from me would just be, is it safe to assume that talks on the strategic sale of the JV at this point have been slowing as a result of COVID? And maybe when should we expect an update there?

Josh Marks

To be clear, we are not the ones running that sale process. Our joint venture partner is doing it working with their financial advisors. We believe that in the current environment, we are all assessing kind of what this means in the very near term. But when you look towards the summer and beyond, the cruise lines will be getting back to normal. So it's really too early to tell if we are going to see a real delay on that. Has it slipped to the right a little longer than we would have liked? Yes. And that's understandable in the current environment. But we don't see it as being fatal to the process.

Greg Gibas

Fair enough. Thanks guys.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Mary Kirby with RGN. Your line is open.

Mary Kirby

Yes. Thank you. Early this week, Universal announced it's going to make movies available on demand at home in the same day they are released in theaters due to the change in consumer behavior as Coronavirus spreads. Of course, it's certainly possible that other studios will follow suit. Given that Hollywood has traditionally disallowed the streaming of early window movie content to passengers on devices, is Global Eagle planning for the possibility that COVID-19 might change the game for IFC when air travel resumes? And how might that impact Global Eagle whether the wireless business or the embedded IFC content business?

Josh Marks

Thanks Mary. It's a great question. So I see the potential impact of these decisions hitting the media and content business. And frankly, it's too early to tell whether this is net positive and negative. My gut is, it's probably net positive. But the stratification of release windows has been in place for a long time. And I think we are starting to see between shifts in studio strategies around their own proprietary streaming services, we are starting to see changes in how studios approach theatrical windows, all of that creates opportunities to partner with airlines with new release content even earlier in the release cycle. So as we look at our brands, our airlines that we serve, these are fantastic venues to put movies out at a very early stage in order to get traction and word of mouth. You want the exposure that our airlines bring in terms of premium passengers onboard, max market exposure for these new titles. So the studios, I think, have needed some reinvention of business model. And as they start rethinking release windows, it creates opportunities for us to use the premium brands that we serve and work with them to help actually the earlier promotional phases of these movie releases to get these movies out in front of more people and build word of mouth. Now at the same time, we also recognize that in a world of streaming services, we need differentiation in our content. We are going to have the traditional Hollywood content on aircraft. That's going to happen now and in the future. But it is up to us to continue to be innovative about how we source content. I mean if you look at what content property, we have been acquiring properties like Parasite and 1917 and Judy, right, we are making the right steps there. And I think that the dynamic changes that we are seeing on the studio side create opportunity for players like us that understand the aviation audience onboard, have the sufficient sophistication to be able to know what content to acquire and are disciplined about how we do it. Those have been sort of the three areas of focus for us now and I think as studios start to rethink their distribution plans, it creates some real opportunities for us to partner with them and with our airlines in an interesting new way.

Mary Kirby

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. I am currently showing no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Peter Lopez for closing remarks.

