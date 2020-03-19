Freeport-McMoRan: The New 'WPA' Initiative To Come

Introduction

There is little doubt that we are going to see a sharp fall-off in industrial activity as viral-related industrial retrenchment runs its course. If nothing is done to fill these gaps, there could be a deep recession and perhaps a depression that follows on the heels of this retrenchment.

There is also no doubt this is the worst crisis to face our nation (and the world) since the great depression of the last century. Keynesian economics demands that in periods like this that the government step in and augment the role of private industry with stimulus. Huge stimulus. Hopefully, the leaders of today will dust off their history books and quickly come to the understanding that we are in uncharted waters, and the country is seeking leadership and direction. The next 10-20 years of this country's future could be defined by the breadth and depth of decisive action they take in the next few weeks.

Beyond action by the Fed to pump liquidity into the market, beyond the ~trillion-dollar emergency relief package now passing through Congress on the way to the president's desk, there will have to be a WPA-style public works package. A big one that will bring employment and stability to a nation in dire straits. With stability behind us, we can then return our attention to growth.

That is the short-term thesis for Freeport-McMoRan (FCX). In the modern economy, copper is an essential good. In the long-term economic rescue package that must come, copper will play a critical role and FCX is the leading producer of this element.

But, wait there's more.

Longer term as the era of globalization winds down, there is going to be a burst of factory building domestically that is unprecedented in this country. This will happen as supply chains are reconfigured domestically. Some by choice, some by mandate.

So we see a strong thesis for FCX to prosper in the economy to come. We think it's on sale at current prices.

The Works Progress Administration, WPA

It's been the better part of a century since this program was rolled out. Its role was to replace private employers who had been decimated in the stock market crash of 1929 and general decline in industrial activity that followed and ultimately led to the Great Depression.

A ~$5 bn package doesn't seem like much these days, but at its time, the funds authorized by Congress equaled 6.7% of the total economy. An equivalent package today would be about $1.5 trillion. We might need more.

In its day, the WPA built roads and bridges, housing, public buildings and other needed elements of infrastructure that no other entity could produce. Its largest single project was the Tennessee Valley Authority that created flood control projects and electrical infrastructure for a multi-state region.

Millions of men and women were employed by the WPA at its height, as the government became the employer of last resort.

We have already been talking about this

Discussion of a long-term infrastructure package has been underway for several years now. It has taken backstage to the relentless government investigations of itself and of the President in particular, that hopefully now our leaders will put aside to restoring economic order. One can hope anyway. Actually, I think there are hopeful signs in this regard.

To be clear, I am much less concerned about looking for Russians under every rock, than I am about the health of the small business engine that drives our economy. I think most Americans would agree with that position right now, regardless of their political stripe.

One just has to venture out to see the need. The Interstate highway system is crumbling. An estimated 47,000 bridges are at the point of needing replacement. Many of the dams in this country have exceeded their design life and need repair or replacement.

There are also climate change and aspirational projects that need funding. I could go on here, but with the examples I've cited, you can see there are a multitude of directions that big capital projects can take productively.

All of these will increase demand for copper. Hopefully, our leaders will have the courage and foresight (hindsight, maybe) to overcome partisanship and do what they were sent to Washington to do. Lead.

A final point. This is not the time to figure out how to pay for all of this, and hopefully, we won't get bogged down on funding. Of course, we are going to be issuing government bonds. We've done it before in noble causes, so issue them. We are already $20 trillion in debt. Another trillion or two or three to avoid a depression seems like money well spent to me. The term "war" is now being liberally applied in these discussions. I think it fits. It's a war for the survival of our economy, and one worth fighting.

FCX has troubles but they are survivable

As a global producer of this material, FCX is bound by the local realities where it produces its ore. I wrote a long article about this company last fall where I went into substantial detail about their international and domestic operations. Too short a time has passed to make further elaboration relevant now.

Their short-term issues are related to the Coronavirus shutdowns globally.

1. Reduced demand over the near term. This may turnaround quicker than we fear based on China's resurgence. There's no way to forecast this with any accuracy, but the logic holds. As China was the first to be impacted (it started there after all), the recovery will start there. And, even though I think supply chains will be redirected away, that's a long-term phenomenon. Short term, China consumes more copper than anyone else.

2. Some of their big operations are in third world countries, like Peru and Indonesia that may have less robust healthcare systems to deal with the virus. An example of this would be the two-week shutdown of their Cerro Verde mine. This is a transitory situation in my estimation that shouldn't have a lot of further impact on the company's stock.

3. Copper prices are in the tank right now. It just makes sense given the uncertainty in the market. It won't always be that way and demand will pick up. If the economic development packages that result are close to what I've proposed above are enacted, copper will be coming roaring back.

Liquidity

From a practical standpoint, we have to ask as its revenues decline, does the company have the cash reserves to see it through to better times? I think so. As of Q-4, it had $2 bn in cash on its balance sheet and a credit facility for another $3.5 bn. The company has also refinanced its near-term (2021/2022) debt maturities with a $1.3 bn bond sale on March 3rd. In my estimation, the company is on solid ground to fund itself through this crisis without restructuring.

Your takeaway

The obvious risk here is that our leaders fail to produce a WPA-like economic rescue package. Their recent track record isn't great. However, we do have a history of coming together in times of great crisis and that is what I am banking on.

If you have faith that the industrial economy will come out of this crisis, then FCX may be a way for you to play this recovery. Fear is rampant as it always is at this stage of a crisis. It is worse than usual as the world was a very different place during the last global pandemic. We thought we were ready for anything after the Financial crisis of 2008/9. They say that, "no plan survives first contact with the enemy." True words.

FCX supplies an absolutely essential element for industrial production, and the company is being priced like it was making nothing. A March 2009 moment for investors is coming if our leaders act in a timely manner.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FXX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.