Keytruda, Supporting Cast, And Spin-Off Makes Merck A Buy

Merck's plans to create a spin-off company to focus more on its best-performing assets has not gone down well with investors, but over the long term it looks sensible.

Keytruda is the company's prime asset - a best-in-class oncology drug that analysts predict will become world's best-selling drug and earn >$20bn per annum in next few years.

Investment Thesis

Merck & Co (MRK) has announced the spin-off of its women's health, biosimilar and legacy brands into a new company that will come into effect in early 2021.

It is a bold, and in my opinion wise move by the company's management that it is estimated will achieve $1.5bn in cost savings including a 25% reduction in manufacturing costs plus a tax free payment of $8bn - $9bn when the new entity's shares are issued - likely in early 2021.

The spin-off will give Merck the opportunity to assign more of its R&D efforts to its key drugs including $11bn-selling cancer treatment Keytruda, vaccine Gardasil and diabetes drug Januvia - as well as its promising oncology pipeline. The company's current dividend payment of $2.44 per share will not be affected (and promises to grow) plus there will be more funds available for share repurchases, Merck management says.

Merck has not been unduly affected by the market reaction to coronavirus but at the current price of $7 the stock looks a solid long-term buy. Merck's share price performance over the past 5 years has outperformed its major pharma sector rivals and the S&P 500. Merck's growth tends to be steady, rather than spectacular, but the company does have, in Keytruda, a spectacular asset on its books.

Analysts are making Merck a strong buy with a price target of $100. I would be a little more conservative in the short-term, looking at $85 - $90 as achievable but I am strongly backing the company to deliver over the longer-term when the spin-off has completed and Keytruda has achieved peak sales - a figure it is still a long way off, in my view.

Merck share price performance last 5 years vs sector rivals, S&P 500. Source: TradingView.

Newco spin-off

There is a lot to like about Merck as an investment opportunity but there is also an argument that the company could be doing more with the assets that it has. It seems Merck management agrees, since the company announced after Q4 and FY19 earnings were released that they would be spinning off a number of assets into a new business entity - dubbed NewCo. Remaining under the Merck umbrella will be the company's biopharmaceutical products, focused on oncology, vaccines, hospital and animal health and its diabetes franchise. Into the Newco bucket will go women's health, legacy brands, and the biosimilars franchise.

Another way of looking at the spin-off is as a division of the company's performing (Merck) vs underperforming (Newco) assets. According to Newco's appointed CEO - Merck veteran Kevin Ali - revenues generated by the new company will be ~$6bn in 2020 and growth is expected to be flat-to-underperforming until 2024 at the earliest. Not all of Newco's assets are duds - but the first few years of the new company's existence will be challenging for the new management team. The spin off will create $1.5bn of costs synergies by 2024 management says - as well as an $8 - $9bn tax free payout from Newco to Merck when the deal completes in 2021.

The market reacted negatively to news of the spin-off - Merck's share price fell 4.3% after the announcement was made - prompted by concerns about the company's potential over-reliance on its mega-blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda. Personally, I would back management's decision and do not have any concerns regarding an over-reliance on Keytruda - quite the opposite, in fact.

Keytruda over-reliance is not an issue

It's hardly the case that management is going all-in on Keytruda. In 2019 the drug earned Merck $11.1bn of sales - around 24% of the company's total revenues. Post spin-off that figure is unlikely to rise much above 30%, unless Keytruda performs exceptionally well (which would be a good problem for Merck to have). Contrast that to Gilead (GILD), whose 2 biggest selling drugs Biklarvi and Genvoya account for nearly 40% of all company revenues, or Regeneron (REGN), whose best-seller Eylea accounts for 70% of all revenues, or Abbvie (ABBV), where Humira drives nearly 60% of all revenues - and we can see there is nothing unusual or especially risky regarding Keytruda's share of Merck's future business.

And besides, if I had to pick one drug today to get excited about and go all-in on - in terms of efficacy, sales, and total addressable market ("TAM") it would certainly be Keytruda.

Growth in quarterly sales of Keytruda. Source: Merck Q419 earnings presentation.

Keytruda is exceptional on almost every level and many analysts believe that it will soon become the world's best-selling drug, potentially earning revenues >$22bn per annum - by 2023!

Keytruda is a best-in-class PD-1 inhibiting immunology drug that was originally indicated to treat melanoma but has since been found to reduce tumor activity across a very wide range of cancers. The drug has been so successful that it is currently - directly or indirectly - the subject of more than 1,000 clinical trials. Merck's patent on Keytruda does not expire until 2028. Sales of the drug increased by 88% in 2018 and 55% in 2019. Hence, to my mind, Merck is right to want to sharpen its focus on maximizing the potential of its mega-blockbuster.

The supporting cast

Merck major drug brand sales 2017 - 2019. Source: my tables using data from company 2019 10K.

Besides Keytruda, Merck also has the vaccine Gardasil and the diabetes treatment Januvia in its supporting cast. Gardasil achieved sales of $3.8bn in 2019 - up 19% year on year, whilst Januvia sales fell 6.6% from 2018 - but still earned Merck $5.5bn of revenues. On the oncology front, Merck has 2 drugs - Lenvima and Lynparza - which are developed, marketed and sold by alliance partners Eisai and AstraZeneca respectively, and earned Merck nearly $1bn in 2019. Bridion, an injection to reverse neuromuscular blocking agents - part of Merck's hospital service - made more than $1bn of sales in 2019, a 23% increase on 2018. Merck's Livestock and companion animals business achieved low single digit growth in 2019 earning the company $4.4bn.

Some of Merck's drugs lost market share and revenues between 2018 and 2019, notably cholesterol lowerers Zetia and Vytorin which lost patent protection in Europe and Australia, and HIV integrase inhibitor Isentress, owing to increased competition resulting in a loss of market share. These are amongst the "legacy brands" that will become a part of Newco.

None of Merck's drugs have loss of exclusivity ("LOE") dates occurring in 2020 and in 2021 only Gardasil and kinase inhibitor Lenvima - approved for several types of cancer - will lose exclusivity (in the EU only).

As such, management's 2020 estimate of $46.8bn - $50.3bn in sales - a 6% uplift compared to 2019 - seems achievable, if not beatable. Merck has warned that operating expenses are likely to increase in 2020 by a low single-digit figure, but once Newco is spun off in 2021, they ought to increase again with the company targeting >40% operating margins. 2020 forecast EPS of $4.57 - $4.72 suggests that the company will find some cost savings this year to likely increase it's bottom line earnings to >$10bn.

Can Newco survive, and thrive?

Moving lesser performing assets from one company to another does not make them go away, hence once it has pocketed the tax free gains Merck will need to ensure the Newco management team unlock the potential of the women's health, biosimilar and legacy brand franchises. This may be achievable as 2 of the 3 divisions, in my view, include products that have their peak sales ahead of them.

Merck's women's health division sales 2017 - 2019. Source my table using data from company 2019 10K.Nexplanon - which grew sales in 2019 by 12% to $787m is a case in point. Newco CEO Kevin Ali told analysts on the Q419 earnings call that the company expects the implantable contraceptive to be its first billion-selling women's health product in a fragmented market that is worth up to $40bn. There are numerous failing products in this segment however and women's health products as a share of Merck's total revenues fell from 8.9% in 2018 to 7.7% in 2019. A fresh approach is needed and that ought to be what the newly formed entity provides - a 3-4-year window where restructuring will take priority over near-term sales targets.

The biosimilars division - which is being developed in partnership with Samsung Bioepis - made $250m in sales in 2019 from its 3 commercialised drugs Renflexis and Brenzys (indicated for inflammatory disease), and Ontruzant (breast and gastric cancers). The biosimilars (essentially generic drugs) market is growing owing to higher prevalence of chronic diseases, lucrative patent expiry cliffs and better technology which makes it easier for companies to develop copycat drugs, and has been forecast to reach a size of $61.5bn by 2025. Merck's biosimilars will benefit from being central to Newco's plans, rather than tangential to Merck's, in my view.

The legacy brands division strikes me as the toughest segment for Newco to turn around, since it will likely include underperforming drugs from Merck's immunology, cardiovascular and hospital acute care divisions that combine a high cash burn with falling sales in oversaturated markets. Within the new company however, these drugs may benefit from a renewed focus and dedicated R&D budget as opposed to competing for attention with blockbusters like Keytruda - which as I will discuss the company is right to prioritise.

Keytruda can grow and grow

The growth story around Keytruda is certainly compelling. Keytruda is now the best-selling oncology drug on the market and shows no signs of slowing down - having won 18 new treatment approvals globally in 2019 alone. In total, Keytruda has received 23 separate approvals from the FDA as a treatment for different types of cancer. The list of cancers that the drug is now indicated to treat as a mono-therapy includes skin, bladder, head and neck, and lung cancers, classical Hodgkin Lymphoma, gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, cervical cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, Merkel Cell Carcinoma, and renal cell carcinoma.

Keytruda is an immunology checkpoint inhibitor drug that works by "switching off" the PDL1 surface protein expressed by tumorous cells that allow them to avoid detection by T-cells. It has proved to be a best-in-class treatment, building up a "wall of data" demonstrating its efficacy which began in 2015 with melanoma trials, and continues to expand e.g. by setting a new five-year survival standard in advanced lung cancer in June last year. The drug has also been found to be effective in combination with a host of other drugs - for example alongside tyrosine kinase inhibitors for treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

In my opinion, Keytruda is the kind of one-in-a-million treatment that pharma companies dream about. Future indications include for prostate cancer (phase 3 trials are ongoing), breast cancer, in combination with Merck's Lenvima for endometrial carcinoma, and in combination with chemo treatments for triple negative breast cancer.

There have been some disappointments - in January, Keytruda failed to show statistical improvement as a combination treatment for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, and last year as a combination treatment for myeloma - but failures are an inevitable side-effect of the sheer number of trials the drug has been entered into as a result of its success. Merck received a complete response letter ("CRL") from the FDA in February, in response to its application to increase Keytruda dosing regimens from 200mg to 400mg, which was intended to reduce frequency of patient hospital visits. The reasons for the rejection are not known, but it's likely that Merck will re-submit its application once it has gathered more data - if approval is agreed, it will represent another Keytruda coup. Merck is also eyeing growth in new markets, such as China - where Keytruda sales increased by 67% in Q119 to $725m.

Whilst analysts fret about threats to Keytruda's supremacy - for example, PD1 inhibitors like BMY's Opdivo, or Roche's Tecentriq, the reality is that there are no drugs currently on the marketplace (that I am aware of) that demonstrate superior efficacy to Keytruda. Hence Keytruda remains the tried, tested and favoured option and looks set to increase its market share and sales. In a recent Bloomberg article, Morgan Stanley analyst David Risinger was quoted as saying:

Although Keytruda faces competitive threats, we assume that Keytruda's efficacy bar remains difficult to beat. If there is a novel therapy that outperforms Keytruda some day, that regimen would likely carry additional toxicity...which would likely raise questions about its benefit-risk ratio.

The reality is that at present, nobody knows how to make a better cancer treating drug than Keytruda. Of course companies will keep trying and one day (it is to be strongly hoped) it will happen - but as things stand within the field of immunology, Keytruda remains exceptionally hard to beat.

As such I believe Keytruda is currently the most powerful catalyst for sales within any major pharma company - and given Merck has consistently outperformed its rivals in terms of share price gains over a long period, this bodes well for the company realising better-than-expected growth and share price gain over a potentially five-year period - before the prospect of generic competition threatens the drugs' hegemony.

Other catalysts

Merck acquired Keytruda via the acquisition of Schering Plough in 2009 (Schering Plough acquired Keytruda from a small Dutch company, Organon) Despite a high R&D spend (>$9bn in 2019) Merck has often bought-in promising pipeline assets hence there will be excitement around 2 oncology focused biotech companies Merck acquired in 2019 - Peloton Therapeutics and Tilos Therapeutics.

Tilos - purchased for $773m - specialises in TGFβ-modulating therapeutics and has numerous candidates in development indicated for treatment of cancer and fibrotic diseases. Merck snapped up Peloton 1 day before the company was due to IPO - Peloton's lead candidate PT977 targets a protein, HIF-2a, that regulates low blood oxygen levels and is currently in phase 3 trials for treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma, the most common form of cancer that affects the kidney.

On the subject of renal cell carcinoma, Merck management are excited about the "spectacular data" (the phrase used by Merck's Research Labs President Dr. Roger Perlmutter on the recent earnings call) from phase 2 trials involving Lenvima and Keytruda, to treat RCC, which has now progressed into a phase 3 trial, and the promise of Lynparza and Keytruda, and Keytruda in tandem with a pipeline anti-TIGIT treatment - an area of oncology that is currently in vogue.

Within Merck's vaccine's division, Everbo - a treatment for the Ebola virus - was approved in the EU in November last year and by the FDA In December. Merck will manufacture Evrebo in Germany, and has already administered the vaccine to 250,000+ people in Africa, with the treatment estimated to be effective in 97% of cases. Gardasil - once supply issues have been addressed by the launch of a new manufacturing plant in North Carolina, can continue its high-teen percentage sales growth on strong demand in China and the US and build on sales of $3.7bn in 2019. Proquad, a vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella grew sales by 27% in 2019. These three successes ought to offset declines in Merck's virology division - chiefly losses made by Zepatier and Isentress which lost ~$200m in sales between 2018 and 2019 and are probably destined for Newco.

Conclusion

Although Merck's planned spin-off has not been well-received by the market or by analysts I believe it is a good strategy that will pay off in the long term.

The company is right, in my view, to prioritise the further development of Keytruda - a once in a generation drug - plus its other big-sellers that are seeing strong year-on-year growth.

Meanwhile, as mentioned above, Merck needs to look at its $9bn per annum R&D spend and how it can use these funds more effectively. Specific but finite resources ought to be allocated to failing product lines and products that were not thriving within Merck's existing business structure, and this will now be possible. Newco will have time and sufficient budgetary resources to make decisions about which of its assets may need to be phased out and which have genuine growth potential. It will be a challenging period but the cost savings the new entity will create - within manufacturing, stock keeping units, and sales - plus the tax benefits further support the decision.

The big growth story at Merck is Keytruda and there is no need, in my view, for the company to be concerned about its dependence upon the drug given that in comparison with its big pharma rivals Merck is a well-diversified company.

Merck's forward revenue projections are somewhat conservative compared to analysts' consensus on future Keytruda sales. Based on sales growth of ~7-8% per annum between 2020 - 2025 and projected future free cash flow growth at a CAGR of ~9% and with an expected market return of 10%, I have assigned Merck with a fair value price of between $80 - $85, but I firmly believe this is at the low end of what the company can achieve.

Throw in the $2.44 per annum dividend (plus management's declaration that it will grow towards a 47 - 50% payout ratio over time), and management's commitment to repurchasing its stock to return value to its investors, and you have a picture of a company that offers solid value plus the potential for sector leading growth to mirror Merck's sector leading mega-blockbuster drug.

Finally, with nearly $10bn of cash there is room for Merck to make further acquisitions of drug developers - like Peloton and Tilos, with candidates that can go straight into the clinic either as stand-alone candidates or in combination with Keytruda.

If anything, I would have concerns around the company's vaccines and diabetics franchises which both contain assets experiencing falling sales, but as I have described above, the success stories ought to outweigh the failures over time.

It's my view that, without Keytruda, Merck would represent a solid dividend paying stock with some growth potential. With Keytruda, over the next five years, the company really ought to translate the drug's best-in-class profile into sector leading share price growth. COVID-19 and the upcoming US elections present fairly strong headwinds, but all being well I would have Merck at ~$90 by the year's end and target $120 over the longer term, accepting that Newco will take time to realise its goals.

