Boeing Is Ready For Take-Off

Boeing has the size and help to weather the storm and will come out as strong as ever. If necessary, the company will benefit from government loans/funds to get through this.

Thesis Summary

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has been put under scrutiny in the last year. The Boeing 737 Max fiasco was soon followed by the COVID-19 epidemic. Given the expected lower cash flows, and in line with the overall market, the stock has plummeted over 50% in the last month. Is this a buying opportunity?

We have made a DCF valuation based on trendline analysis, market data and some assumptions on the recent performance. Our analysis supports the thesis that an investment in Boeing could pay off with returns of up to 14%.

Company Overview & Recent Performance

Boeing has been producing aircraft for the commercial and military sectors for over 100 years now. The company has a market cap of over $73 billion as of writing this and is, together with Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSF), the main player in the aircraft production space.

The table below will serve to give us an idea of the size and recent performance of the company.

Source: Annual report

As we can see, Boeing had been steadily increasing revenues since 2016. If we were to calculate CAGR from 2016 to 2018, growth would come in at 4.04%. Another staggering result is that of EPS. The company managed to more than double its EPS in this time frame. And let’s not forget that the company has historically maintained a dividend of around 2% yield.

Now, this changed in 2019, where revenues fell to the tune of 25%, leading Boeing to post a loss for the first time this decade. This fall in performance can be attributed to a couple of factors. The first, and most important, would be the fiasco of the Boeing 737 Max. The newly developed aircraft had to be recalled after technical errors lead to two crashes in 2018 and then again in 2019. Not only did this put a strain on sales, but it also meant increased R&D costs to try to salvage the current aircraft and also legal settlements. To keep things going, Boeing just about doubled its total debt. Interestingly, to entice investors, the company continued to pay out its dividend as expected and maintaining its track record of dividend growth, even if this meant an effective payout ratio of 180%.

Ready for take-off

Much like the 737 Max aircraft, the company's share price has been “grounded” for the past year. Starting in 2020, when the West was still mostly unaware of the impacts of Coronavirus, Boeing was already feeling the effects, with China and other Asian countries canceling flights and halting demand for aircraft. Once the problem got to the West, Being continued to fall alongside the rest of the market. To say that Boeing has been severely damaged by the coronavirus would be an understatement. While the S&P 500 has fallen by around 12.71% to date, Boeing’s share price has more than halved, falling by 68.82%.

Source: YCharts

A decline in the price is justified, after all, Boeing is now heavily leveraged and its growth outlook has worsened. However, we believe, based on recent events and our DCF valuation that Boeing could be set to rebound in 2021. If we are right in our analysis, Boeing could reward investors with returns of over and above 10%.

Of course, there is a risk inherent in this investment, but the bottom line is this. Does anyone believe Boeing will be allowed to fold? This seems very unlikely, especially given recent news of the unprecedented fiscal stimulus that the U.S. government is intent on. Aside from “sending checks to Americans”, the proposed stimulus includes:

...loan guarantees to such industries as airlines and hotels. - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

While Boeing is not an airline, we believe it is just a matter of time before it benefits from this policy, and on that day, we may easily see the stock price jump over 5% on the news. Once we have assured that Boeing’s financial distress is somewhat “guaranteed” by the U.S. government, all that is left is to analyze the long-term growth outlook.

Ignoring the dismal 2019 and 2020 outlook, Boeing’s operational performance was outstanding. Revenue had been growing at a steady rate of around 4% and profitability was improving. Data from planestats.com suggests that global aircraft’s (commercial) fleet will increase by 11.683. This would imply a CAGR of around 4%, much in line with the growth used in our valuation and extrapolated from our trendline analysis.

Valuation

This valuation is an attempt to give a numerical estimate based on reasonable assumptions following what is argued above. The rough hypothesis is that Boeing will maintain the 2019 slowdown in 2020, return to historically normal revenue in 2021, and grow from there on per both its long-term trend and market projections. We will estimate the expected return with a 10-year free cash flow forecast with a perpetual growth rate of 3.4% after 2029. All figures are in millions except for years, percentages and per share items.

Revenue growth has had some volatility in the last 10 years:

Source: Author’s work

We made four forecasts based on logarithmic trends of the data above depending on whether you use the revenue figure or the growth rate and whether you include 2019 or not, as you can see below. The orange cells represent the figure we chose to use for our forecast.

Source: Author’s work

The resulting forecast is as follows:

Source: Author’s work

Cost of revenues in the last 10 years has evolved in a U shape (if we take it as a negative figure), increasing from 80.6% of revenue in 2010 to 85.5% in 2015, and then falling back to 80.6% in 2018, the last “normal year”. In 2019 it increased to 93.8%, probably due to the large decrease in revenue and a fixed cost factor. We think 2020 should see a similar cost to 2019, and from 2021 onwards, we will assume it can return to the previous rate of 80.6%.

Selling General & Admin expenses have been moving fairly consistently with revenues, with the average of the last 10 years being 4.6%, the 2018 level 4.5%, and 2019 is 4.8%. We will predict it to stay at 4.8% in 2020 and move back to 4.5% for the rest of the years.

Source: Author’s work

R&D expense: On the other hand, it has remained quite steady, consistently a little over $3bn during the last eight years, so we will assume it stays the same as in 2019.

Current assets for operations: Increased, as a proportion of revenue, to 85.5%. Then in 2019, this increased to 132%. We will assume there is a lag between receivables and revenue, and when revenue returns to its course in 2021, the ratio will move back to 85.5% and stay there. We include cash and equivalents in this category as a necessary balance since the company doesn’t hold such large amounts.

Long-term Assets for operations: Decreased from 35% in 2010 to 25.7% in 2018, as a percentage of revenue. In 2019 it shot up as revenues fell. We expect this ratio to stay at that level for 2020 and drop back to 25.7% for the rest of the years.

Current Liabilities for operations: Have had a similar evolution to the current assets if we analyze them as a percentage of total operating expenses. From 62% in 2010 to 88% in 2018 and 114% in 2019. We expect 2020 to be like 2019 and further years to behave like 2020.

Long-Term Liabilities for operations: Have remained steadier over the last 10 years, hovering around 30% of total operating expenses in the last six. We will follow the very slightly falling logarithmic trend for this ratio.

Debt: Has increased in the last few years, particularly in 2019. If we don’t take cash into account, which we are considering a necessary cash balance and including in the working capital, and including all the elements of assets and liabilities that we consider non-operational, we estimate net debt to be just over $23bn after 2019. We will assume all available cash flow is used to repay debt until the net debt is zero and surplus is considered free cash flow.

The other assumptions of our forecast are regarding Net Interest expense, Others (all remaining expenses before tax) and Income Tax Expense. Interest expense is calculated as a percentage of net debt outstanding at the start of the year, using the average of the last nine years. Other expenses are calculated as a percentage of revenue using the average of the last 10 years. Finally, income tax expense as a percentage of EBT, also using the average for the last 10 years.

With all that, the key rations and financial forecasts are as follows:

Source: Author’s work

The following table shows you the total value of the forecasted free cash flows at a variety of discount rates and assuming a 3.4% growth after 2029. You can see that by these calculations, we can expect a double-digit return from an investment in BA given current share prices.

Source: Author’s work

Takeaway

While investment in BA could still pose some risks, we believe that the upside potential far outweighs the downside. Given the historical performance and implied government guarantees, it is likely we will see the share price return to its previous levels of around $400. Drawing a comparison with the 2007 crash, Boeing also lost about 50% of its value. However, about two years later, a low was reached and the shares went on to increase in value by almost 8-fold. History often repeats itself, so get in before the boarding gates close.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.