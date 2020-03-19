A.O. Smith Corporation Is A Strong Buy

Since putting out my cautious piece about A.O. Smith Corporation (AOS), the shares are down about 15%, against a loss of 19.5% for the overall market. The shares obviously have a much different risk profile now than they did a few months and $7 ago, so I thought I'd check in on the name again. In addition, the company has released financial results since I last looked in on the name, and I thought I'd review those results. Also, I recommended selling put options in lieu of buying shares last time. I'll look in on these to see how they're doing, and will offer another options trade that I think presents another win-win for investors. We're told that in order to succeed at investing, we must "buy low." "Low" does not mean "the lowest price that the shares have ever traded at." "Low" is a relative term, and therefore we must be comfortable with the idea that shares continue to drop in price after we buy. It's quite possible that "great value" turns into "stupendously great value" as the market continues to overreact on the downside. I think investors need to maintain a calm head and buy with a long-term perspective in mind.

Financial Snapshot

In my previous article, the only problem I expressed with this business was the stock, and I thought there was much to like about A.O. Smith. I remain impressed by the financial history here, given that this dividend aristocrat is a so-called "growth" business. In particular, over the past six years, revenue and net income have grown at a CAGR of 4% and 10% respectively. Additionally, earnings per share are up at a CAGR of about 11.75%. Per share growth rates were obviously higher as a result management returning just under $1.6 billion to owners over the past six years. Fully $996.5 million of this return of capital came in the form of stock buybacks, the balance from ever-growing dividend payments. This combination of buybacks and dividend increases has caused dividends to grow at a CAGR of ~20% over the past six years. In spite of that rapid growth, the payout ratio remains relatively low in my estimation, at just over 40%.

I'm not at all worried at all about the capital structure here, in spite of the fact that long-term debt has grown at a CAGR of about 4.7% since 2014 and fully 62% of long-term debt must be rolled over in 2021. I'm not worried for a number of reasons. First, the cost of debt is quite low in my estimation, given that the weighted average interest rate on this debt is about 2.8%. Second, the company has a cash and marketable securities hoard that represents about 198% of long-term debt.

I should also comment on the weakness seen in 2019 relative to 2018. Net earnings were down fully 16.7% in 2019 on the back of a revenue decline of just over 6%. China saw weakness in sales, while India and North America increased revenues by 13% and 2% respectively. Margins in the rest of world declined fully 8.4% in 2019 relative to 2018, while margins in North America increased about 2.5%. While this relative underperformance may be distressing to some, I consider it noise. 2018 was an extraordinarily good year for the company relative to 2017. Revenue in 2019 was basically equal to the revenue in 2017, while net earnings were up just under 25% from 2017 to 2019. In other words, comparisons are somewhat arbitrary. The business cycle exists, and we should all be aware of the fact that revenues wax and wane. If the cycle makes an investor uncomfortable I think that person would be wise to leave the market.

In short, I think this company is more well-insulated than most to withstand any current market turmoil.

The Stock

I think the last few weeks have demonstrated that great businesses can be terrible investments if the investor overpays. In other words, there is a disconnect between the stock and the underlying company, and this is both a blessing and a curse. It's a curse if we assume that the stock is "always right", "priced efficiently" etc., and therefore not worth considering as a thing distinct from the business. In my view, this disconnect has the potential to be a blessing if the investor remains disciplined and refuses to overpay for quality assets. All of this to say that I think it's necessary to look at the stock as a thing distinct from the actual business itself. In particular, I want to determine whether it's worth buying this business at the current price. I make that determination by looking at a various metrics, both simple and complex. Most simply, I want to compare the price of the shares to some measure of economic value (like earnings), and I want to buy when the shares are trading at a discount to the overall market and to the company's own history. The following graph captures that relationship well in my view.

At the moment, the shares are trading near the low end of their five-year range. I'd point out that the previous three times over the past five years the shares traded at this level, the shares "found a bottom." The current environment is obviously unprecedented, but I'm encouraged by the fact that the shares are trading near the bottom of their longer term averages.

In addition to the more simple measures of relative value, I like to try to understand the assumptions embedded in current price. In order to do this, I turn to the method described by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks an investor through how they might isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about perpetual growth. According to this methodology, at the moment, the market is assuming a long-term growth rate for AOS of about 5%. In my estimation, this forecast isn't excessive, given the ongoing need for these products.

For the above reasons, I now think the shares represent excellent value.

Options Update

In my previous article, I recommended selling the AOS July puts with a strike of $45. I liked these because at the time they were bid-asked at $3-$3.30, so, if exercised, they represented a net acquisition price of about $42. As of this morning, these are currently bid-asked at $7.30-$11.20, having last traded hands at $8.10. This is interesting to me as it suggests a very disagreeable market. When the spread between buyers and sellers is this wide, the market is unsure of direction in my view. My puts have suffered a paper loss. I must now decide whether to buyback these puts at a potential $8.20 loss or wait for them to be exercised. In my view, I'm comfortable owning this stock at $42 (i.e. about $2.85 above the current price). At $42, the TTM PE is about 18.5 and the dividend yield is about 2.25%. I consider the dividend safe, and I (still) consider that a reasonable net acquisition price, so I see no need to do anything with this trade.

Rather, I would recommend selling further into this market. In particular, the October AOS puts with a strike of $35 are currently bid-asked at $2.50-$6.10. For my part, I am going to take the bid on these, as I can't pass up the opportunity to buy this company at a net price of $32.50. In my estimation, this latest short put trade represents a win-win for investors. If the shares flatline or rise from here, the investor simply pockets the premia. If the shares continue to fall, the investor owns a great business at a PE of about 14 times with a dividend yield of just under 3%.

Conclusion

To repeat what I wrote earlier. We're told that in order to succeed at this, we need to "buy low." "Low" does not mean "lowest price that the shares have ever traded at." "Low" is a relative term. At some point, the market will turn around, and, if history is any guide, it will turn around long before good news appears in the world. For that reason, I think it's important to remain disciplined in our approaches. This requires us to be guided by a faith that the world will return to something like normal in as little as a few months. I don't think that faith is misplaced.

Applying this discipline today leads me to conclude that these shares are attractively priced. In my estimation, A.O. Smith is inexpensive relative to both its own history and against the overall market. In addition, in spite of the fact that business will likely decline in 2020, the company is still very well positioned in my view. Given the large cash hoard, there's little risk of real financial distress. For that reason, I'd be comfortable buying at these levels. In addition, I think it makes sense to let the puts I wrote earlier be exercised, and I think it makes sense to sell more, as I described above.

