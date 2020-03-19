Booking Holdings: Strong Business In A Weak Market

Introduction

Over the past few weeks the COVID-19 outbreak has sent the stock market spiraling down over 30%. The novel coronavirus has caused massive uncertainty in many industries with the travel industry in particular being hit the hardest. Airlines, hotels, car rental companies, and more have seen huge losses. Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) is part of this industry and historically has been a solid and efficient business, but I would wait for more headwinds before investing.

Summary

Booking Holdings Inc. is one of the largest travel reservation companies in the world. Booking Holdings purpose is to remove barriers to travel such as time, money, too many options, language, etc. through the services it provides. The company offers services that help with booking flights, hotels, ground transportation, accommodations, restaurants and activities. Booking Holdings offers these services through familiar brands such as Booking.com, KAYAK, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable. The business' revenue can be broken down in three segments: Agency, Merchant, and Advertising. Agency revenues are derived from travel reservations, while Merchant revenues are derived from ancillary fees mostly from accommodation and rental cars.

Source: Booking Holdings

Financials

Growth and Profitability

Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 Revenues $15.066B $14.527B $12.681B $10.743B $9.224B $8.442B $6.793B $5.261B $4.356B $3.085B Net Income $4.865B $3.998B $2.341B $2.135B $2.551B $2.422B $1.893B $1.424B $1.059B $528M

Source: SEC 10-Ks

One of the main reasons I'm looking into Booking Holdings is the company's strong record of profits and earnings over the past decade. That being said we are currently experiencing some of the most strenuous times for the travel industry with the COVID-19 outbreak and this record is likely to be broken. Over the past 10 years Booking Holdings has shown total revenue growth of 388.36% or 38.84% on average a year. As for net income its saw total growth of 821.4% or 82.14% on average a year. On top of this solid growth Booking Holdings boasts a 10 year average return on assets of 19.75% and a 10 year average return on invested capital of 25.05%. These are very high returns and comparing them to competitor Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) of 4.12% return on assets and 13.98% return on invested capital shows that Booking Holdings earnings $15.63 & $5.77 more per dollar on their assets and invested capital. The growth and profitability of this company is incredible and is a testament to the efficiency of the business.

Financial Standing

Booking Holdings also has a great balance sheet to go along with strong growth. As of the most recent 10-K the company has a current ratio of 1.83x and a quick ratio of 1.68x. This is great to see with the current economic climate and shows that the company can pay its current debts. As for the business' ability to service long term debts Booking Holdings has an interest coverage ratio of 35.16x. This is also great to see as Booking Holdings is decently leverage at a debt to equity of 2.61x. Overall this is the type of balance sheet you want to see from a company going into a sudden economic downturn.

Source: San Bernardino County

Risk

Although the above metrics look great there is currently a very real problem with the future forecast due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The travel industry has been ravished in the stock market recently due to the major shutdowns the virus has caused. In the United States alone the government has banned travel to many countries and many cities are putting in place even more restrictive quarantine measures. This will no doubt affect the amount of reservations Booking Holding will process in the near future and we should see some very bad financial results in the upcoming quarters. That being said the economy was doing good before the outbreak and if it can be contained quickly this could be a smaller risk than projected.

Valuation

Because of the risk caused by COVID-19 discussed above an investment in this company would only be proper if the valuation is appropriately low. The price to earnings ratio at a price of $1200 and 2019 EPS of $111.82 is 10.73x. To be conservative as of right now I will assume that the virus restrictions will carry on until the end of summer or around 5 months. Because of this long duration of complete uncertainty, I would personally only invest at around 7x or $782 and only if you're looking to hold for 5 or more years. May reasoning for this is simple, Booking Holdings relies on the movement of people and currently that movement is restricted for an unknown amount of time.

Conclusion

Overall Booking Holdings has been a stellar company for a long time. The business has produced solid growth, profitability, and has good financial standing. But with the overhang of COVID-19 on the travel industry and vast uncertainty in the forecast of the virus I would wait for a more compelling price point to invest at. I do believe that if you are a long term investor Booking Holdings can be a good investment at a lower price, but you need to mitigate risk here as this company literally relies on the movement of people. As have been normal the past few weeks keep an eye in what health officials and the government are doing, it is likely more restrictive measures will come about causing this stocks value to decrease rapidly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.