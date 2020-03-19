Vivint Solar Is Facing Major Challenges

Vivint Solar (VSLR) has experienced one of its roughest weeks in memory. A disappointing Q4 and a global coronavirus pandemic have wreaked havoc on Vivint Solar's stock price. The company has witnessed its stock price decrease more than 50% to $3.5 over the past few weeks. While the general solar industry has been performing poorly, Vivint Solar has been performing even worse.

Vivint Solar's Q4 EPS of -$1.02 was far lower than analyst estimates of -$0.17. The company's Q4 revenue of $77.1 million also missed consensus analyst expectations of $88.15 million. With the economy grinding to a halt, Vivint Solar will likely experience even more pain in the short term. Moreover, Vivint Solar is starting to show trends that do not bode well for the company's long-term future.

Cost Continues to Be a Problem

The appeal of Vivint Solar is largely based on growth potential. Declining costs have been an important growth driver for the company. Unfortunately for Vivint Solar, costs no longer appear to be following a downward trend. In fact, Vivint Solar has even seen its cost/watt increase over the past few years.

Vivint Solar's Q4 has not been an exception to the company's rising cost trend. The company's current total cost/watt stands at $3.54, which represents a $0.06 increase over Q3. In an industry where technology is advancing at a rapid pace and costs are continually falling, rising costs are definitely a red flag. If Vivint Solar truly expects to compete in the electricity industry, the company cannot afford to continue its rising cost trend.

What is more surprising is that Vivint Solar's Q4 installation cost of $1.84 cost/watt increased over Q3. Increasing installation costs should be particularly worrying as installation costs have largely remained stagnant in recent years. With general solar industry component costs decreasing due to innovation, Vivint Solar's rising installation costs (which includes equipment costs) are a bad sign.

The most problematic aspect of Vivint Solar's cost structure are the noticeably increasing sales and marketing costs. Much of Vivint Solar's growing costs can be attributed to sales and marketing. To get some perspective on the severity of this problem, Vivint Solar's sales and marketing costs grew from $.76 cost/watt in Q4 of 2017 to $1.35 cost/watt in Q4 of 2019.

Many investors assumed that with more time and experience, sales and marketing costs would decrease as efficiencies and scale increase. Clearly, this is not how things have played out. If costs continue to increase, Vivint Solar's business model could become obsolete in the hypercompetitive solar industry.

Increasing costs are definitely not a good sign in a high-growth industry like residential solar. The graph below breaks down Vivint Solar's cost structure over the past few years.

Source: Vivint Solar

Growing Competition

Vivint Solar was one of the few major residential solar installers left after SolarCity's massive decline. Tesla (TSLA) was unable to focus meaningful attention on SolarCity after Tesla acquired the company. In fact, Tesla's troubles in its other businesses forced the company to shift resources away from SolarCity. Elon Musk stated that "if I did not take everyone off of solar and focus them on the Model 3 program to the detriment of solar, then Tesla would have gone bankrupt."

Now that Tesla's production issues have abated significantly, the company appears to be focusing far more attention on its solar business. Tesla is actually trying to revolutionize the residential solar industry with its Solar Roof product. This product represents a huge threat to Vivint Solar as it could change the paradigm of residential solar.

The Solar Roof, which consists of aesthetically pleasing solar roof tiles, could make the relatively clunky residential solar system obsolete. This would be devastating for Vivint Solar's business as traditional solar systems are an integral part of the company's business model. Of course, popularizing an entirely different solar product will be incredibly difficult in a decades-old industry like solar.

In addition, Tesla is already involved in the highly demanding electric vehicle and battery businesses. Adding solar on top of its numerous other businesses may prove to be far too difficult. On the other hand, Tesla has a track record of achieving incredibly difficult goals and revolutionizing industries.

If Tesla can successfully popularize its Solar Roof product, traditional residential solar systems could become obsolete. The Solar Roof is far more aesthetically pleasing than traditional solar system, as can be seen below.

Source: Tesla

Questionable Long-Term Value

One of the main concerns surrounding Vivint Solar is the company's retained value metric. Net retained value, which is remaining asset value after repaying debt, is arguably a better way to value Vivint Solar given the company's focus on long-term products. The company estimates that its net retained value was $1.23 billion in Q4 of 2019.

While this figure appears impressive, the assumptions used by Vivint Solar to come up with its retained value metric are highly questionable. For instance, Vivint Solar's assumption that customers will renew their contracts at 90% of current pricing appears to be far too optimistic. With solar technology advancing at such a rapid pace, such rosy renewal numbers for decades-long solar products are unrealistic. Customers will likely have little incentive to renew aging and aesthetically unappealing systems when far better technology exists.

No one truly knows what default rates, discount rates, and renewal rates are appropriate for calculating the value of Vivint Solar's long-term solar products. However, Vivint Solar appears to be too optimistic in its estimation of these metrics.

Source: Vivint Solar

Conclusion

Vivint Solar is currently valued at $437 million after its major downturn. Even still, investors should avoid Vivint Solar as there are far too many questions surrounding the company. With a prolonged economic downturn likely on the horizon and growing competition from the likes of Tesla, Vivint Solar has enormous challenges ahead.

Moreover, the company's retained value could very well be less than what is stated. In fact, some even argue that the company's long-term products are essentially worthless when using more pessimistic assumptions. There are far more solid businesses in solar like SolarEdge (SEDG) and Enphase (ENPH). The long-term residential solar lease, loan, and PPA model will likely come under increasing strain moving forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.